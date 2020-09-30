PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Fun and games on the greens

BRUSHGROVE

THE Brushgrove Hotel social golf club played at Lawrence on Sunday, with a 9 hole stroke game (two clubs plus putter). The winner on the day was Robbie Leek with a fine net 31. Second was Tim Petterson (33) and third Paul Dwyer (37) on c/b from Warren Heffernan. NTP and drive and pitch to Warren, longest drive to Colleen Ortlipp and least putts to Robbie (14). Who needs all those clubs in the bag? Rick ‘Tommy’ Want found it difficult to use his pinball technique to bounce the ball back into the fairway, as the trees are not as mature in Lawrence.

After the game, members enjoyed a pleasant lunch at the Brushy pub followed by the AGM and discussion of our weekend away at Tenterfield in November. We are all looking forward to that trip.

Our next game will be at Woolgoolga on October 18.

—Peter Jones

GRAFTON

Men

Saturday Competition

OUR weekend fields continue to impress, with almost 140 starters last Saturday to contest the IT River sponsored 18 hole single Stableford. Not only were the number of players impressive, so was the scoring achieved by many of those players.

Playing from a handicap of 26, John Holmes smashed the field with a great score of 44 pts, his nearest rival being 4 pts in arrears, so dominate was John’s effort on the day.

To determine the winners in A Grade, a countback was required with Bonville visitor Grant Rickwood (+1) and Tim Bartlett (2) both completing their rounds with 35 pts, Grant eventually being declared the Grade winner Tim having to settle for the runner up spot. With a score of 39 pts, Neville Gilbert (13) claimed B Grade. His score no doubt given a boost with his tee shot on the Par 3 6th hole finishing a mere 43cm from the cup for which he received the N.T.P. prize as a bonus, the birdie putt yielding 3 pts as a result of his good play. Runner up in B Grade was Mick Beehag (10) with 36 pts on a countback.

Another Gilbert, this time David (19) recorded the 2nd best score for the day with 40 pts to take out C Grade. David also got among the N.T.P. trophies with his tee shot on the 1st finishing 325cm from the pin, for which he was awarded the Mark Harvison sponsored Pro Pin. Gary Cook (17) was the runner up in that grade with 38 pts. There was no doubting the winner of D Grade with Neil Simpson (27) accumulating a score of 37 pts, 4 points clear of the runner up in that grade Alan Wade (21) with 33 pts.

In the remaining N.T.P. holes, not secured by the Gilberts, Terry Ord (16) claimed the Hanks Kitchen 10th (206cm), Mick Carter (5) put a great shot into the 17th (G J Gardner Homes Clarence) just sliding past the cup to finish 155cm away. Oliver Scotts (27) shot into the McKimms Real Estate 4th hole was even more spectacular with his 2nd shot in finishing just 3cm away. To win a pro ball you required 32 pts or better to secure one on a countback.

As advised in last weeks column, all players are to have their cards signed by both the player and marker following the earlier requirements of just the one signature as required by the COVID 19 restrictions. Failure to comply with this requirement resulted in several disqualifications, which is no fun for the players involved or those who have to apply these rules. Your attention to this renewed requirement will avoid this circumstance.

Regular Saturday golfers are requested to refrain from nominating on the Saturday timeslots 7.34 to 8.22. These particular spots are required for our Saturday morning Ladies Competition and your assistance in this regard will be appreciated particularly from the ladies.

GDGC Saturday Men’s Competition Results

Date: 26.9.2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor: IT River

Starters: 134

Overall Winner John Holmes 44 pts

A Grade Tim Bartlett 35pts c/b

A Grade R/up Grant Rickwood 35pts

B Grade Neville Gilbert 39pts

B Grade R/up Mick Beehag 36pts c/b

C Grade David Gilbert 40pts

C Grade R/up Gary Cook 38pts

D Grade Neil Simpson 37pts

D Grade R/up Alan Wade 33pts

NTPs

1st Pro Pin David Gilbert 325cm

4th McKimms real Estate Oliver Scott 3cm

6th Advantage Hospitality Supplies & Clarence Valley Window tinting Neville Gilbert 43cm

10th Hanks Kitchen Terry Ord 206cm

17th TMMM Construction & GJ Gardner Homes Mick Carter 155cm

Ball To 32 C/B

Mid Week Competition

A TOTAL of 105 starters teed it up in last Tuesdays Members/Veterans Competition with Peter Brennan (16) taking out both the members and veterans components with 40 pts. Runner up in the both of these competitions went to Don Skarratt (22) with 39 pts. The 2nd runner up spot went to Paul Grieve (10) with 38 pts in the members competition with Stephen Hancock (9) taking out the 2nd runner up position in the Veterans competition with 37 pts. Pro balls went down to all players on 31 pts or better. The Thursday competition also attracted a healthy field of 62 starters with Michael Gane (11) the star with a more than outstanding score 45 pts, Peter Fysh (24) also put in a very good effort eventually completing his round with 42 pts. Next best was Peter Stewart (21) a visitor from Myrtleford Golf Club with 41 pts. Pro Balls going down to players with 34 pts or better.

October Program of Events

THE October Golf Program will be a busy month for golfers commencing on Saturday with the October Monthly Mug, on this occasion sponsored by McLennan Deece Optometrist. This will be the final opportunity to qualify for the Gold Mug Play Offs to be held in November.

On Saturday October 24 the Texas Scramble will be conducted and now would be the appropriate time to organise your team for the particular competition. That will be followed on Sunday 25th with the Mixed Jacaranda 4BBB Stableford.

Following on from those two events will be the Jacaranda 4BBB Stableford on Saturday October 31 sponsored by Holiday Coast Meats.

The remaining two Saturdays, October 10 and 17, will both be single Stableford events sponsored by Clarence Coast Motors and Shane Rediger Wall & Floor Tiling respectively

—Ray Hopwood

Women

Wednesday Competition

ON WEDNESDAY and with a wealth of 72 starters all keen to play a 4 person Ambrose much fun and excitement was to be had. This was a great incentive to invite our Monday Ladies to join us for the round and to give them an insight of playing on Wednesday’s and Friday’s more often.

The day was sponsored by DeBortoli Wines and Holiday Coast Butchery and after playing in very warm conditions our sponsors products were well sort after. We had a visitor for the day, Kim Wiblen from Maclean and you guessed it she bought her form with her to bring in her team also consisting of Shirley Goodger, June Newsome and our Monday Player Sue Tozer with the top score of 56.75 nett. A top day even if this scribe forgot she was a right handed putter after following two lefties.

Runner up team of Kaye Murdoch, Carlie McKenzie, Beryl Wilks and Monday Player Lisa Hunt returned with their score of 59 nett. Welcome back Carlie after your extended break, I’m sure you would have enjoyed the day and the catch up. In third place was the team of Chris Danvers, Julie Bennett, Marg Manahan and Trish Clarke with 60 nett c/b fourth place Kathy McMullan, Del Burke, Di Alderman and Monday Player Cheryl Creighton with 60 nett, and fifth went to Janette Blair, Robyn Wilkes, Gai Leeson and Monday Player Wendy Butcher with 61 nett. N.T.P. and no longer D.O.C.’s was Kaye Murdoch’s team on the 1st and on the 10th was Peg James, Shirley Avery, Marg Rickwood (who at the beginning of the day forgot her clubs and had to make a dash home to collect them) and Jan Beattie. Last approach shot on the 18th was team Jen Townsend, Liz Fisher, Shirley Grainger and Monday Player Debbie Brooks, The pin was 30cm from the hole so the pressure was on. Ball Competition scores was 63.5.

A Big thank you to everyone for making this a great day with lots of camaraderie and laughter. We must do it again.

Friday Competition

AN 18 HOLE Stableford was played on Friday in very warm and windy conditions, and also coping with the run of the course it made the day a trying event for some. Thirty-nine starters contested the South Grafton Hair and Beauty sponsored round and our winner with a wonderful 39 pts was Marie Hayes our other winners were Div 1 winner Hollie Fuller with 34 pts on a countback from runner up Janette Blair 34 pts, third place went to Heather Purtill 33 pts. Div 2 runner up on 35 pts was Sandra Gleeson and Third Gillian McLachlan with 33 pts, N. T. P on the 1st Kaye Murdoch and the 10th Jen Townsend.

Ball Competition score 29pts c/b.

Saturday Competition

ON SATURDAY and with the wind still blowing nine ladies braved the weather to play an 18 hole Stableford. With a lovely round to have 35 pts was winner Viv Nichols and the runner up was Gillian McLachlan with 34 pts. N.T.P. on the 6th was Viv Nichols.

—Shirley Goodger

Grafton Monday Players

Monday September 21 saw 24 players enjoy a 9 hole Stableford. The weather was warm and the scores were hot.

Winner Div 1 Ian Roberts 25 pts, R/Up Sue Roberts 20 pts Winner Div 2 Sandy Donnelly 24 pts R/Up Sue Tozer 21 pts.

Several players also took part in Wednesday’s 4 person Ambrose. Sue Tozer was in the winning team, and Lisa Hunt the runner up team, Cheryl Creighton 4th and Wendy Butcher in 5th spot. An enjoyable day was had by all

—Sonya Baker

MACLEAN

Wednesday September 23

SKINS

The skins were won by Rod Smith in a field of 17 with four skins

Thursday September 24

MEDLEY Single Stableford

Winner A grade: Terry Adcock with a vastly improved round of 39pts following his 10 shot five over par 18th hole in last weeks Maclean open

R/up A Grade: Geoffrey Dickinson 38pts

Winner B grade: Matt Young (hard to believe) 50 pts with the loss of 4 shots on his handicap for his next round

R/up B grade: Amanda Barwick 44pts who just picked the wrong day to have such a great score.

Rod Smith had 10 birdie putts in his round but was unable to convert any to join the winners.

Ball comp to 35 on c/b

Field 64

Special equipment was required for Justin (Lavender) Menzies with a trailer full of sand to fill his excessively deep divots and seating far enough away from the driver who was forced to wear ear muffs

Saturday September 26

2BBB Medley Stableford

Proudly sponsored by NRMA Grafton and Kate and Mark Hemmy

Winners Div 1: Philip McGuire and Robert Gimenez 47pts

R/ up Div 1: Justin Menzies and Phillip Killian 46 pts

Winner Div 2: Cath Parker and Liama Hunter 47pts

R/up Div 2: Mick Rogers and Ben Apps 46pts

Individual winner: Leigh Bailey 43pts

Ball comp to 43pts on c/b

Field 78

—Phil Killian

LAWRENCE

THE deciding round 2 of the club handicap championship was held on Sunday, sponsored by TLE of Yamba. Results for the day were; 18 hole winner Trevor Simpson (net 60) from James Welsh (78) on a 4-way c/b from Theo Sheppard, Bill Woodham and Max Withnell. A real tussle for the minor positions. In the 9 hole event Peter Jones (34) prevailed over Kerry cook (36) with a reversal of their round 1 scores. Trevor Simpson got nearest the pin on the 5th and Bill Woodham least putts (14) in a c/b with Theo Sheppard. Congratulations to our 2020 handicap champions; 18 hole- Trevor Simpson with a score of 130 (60, 70) and 9 hole- Peter Jones 70 (36, 34) on a c/b from Kerry Cook.

The good people from the Brushgrove Hotel social golf club also played on Sunday.

The Wednesday Chook Run had Keith Miller winning with a net 30, while Des Chisholm won NTP on the 4th and Wayne Bryce putted beautifully to take least putts with 11.

The Saturday ladies comp saw Karen Schipper (net 40) winning, for the second week in a row, on a c/b from Karen Bowen. Joy Studdon got NTP and least putts (14) to Karen Schipper. Janet Lewis had a nice chip in on the 6th hole for a par, and Karen Bowen won the raffle.

Next Sunday will be a stroke game played with only two sticks and a putter. Leave your other clubs in the car. This event will be sponsored by life member Ken Trim and his lovely wife Kath.

—Peter Jones

WESTLAWN

THERE was no play for the Westlawn Golf Club last Sunday as the

course was taken up by a four person Ambrose event for Camp Quality.

Next Sunday we will be playing a Single Stableford event on the front

nine, so keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Texts and please

remember that daylight Savings start on Saturday night.

—Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford with 4BBB in conjunction

REX Bolte and Tommy James claimed the 4BBB prize with 46 points. In the Single Stableford A Grade the winner was Andre Rizk with 38 points on a countback from Dave Cruden and Chris Holst. B Grade went to Ben Major with 40 points from Neil Drummond and Col Simmons. Jack Esau won C Grade with the score of the day, 43 points from Ross Wilson and Nick Allan. NTPs went to Steve Scott 3rd, Rod Doyle 9th, Dave Cruden 10th, Chris Holst including the Pro Pin 12th and Greg Wyllie on the 17th.

Saturday Stroke Round and 4th Round Club Championships

A VISITOR from Scone was a A grade winner with a fine 69 Nett from Paul Thompson on 70 Nett on a countback from David Robertson. Peter Brennan fresh from his win at Grafton mid-week was our B Grade winner with 70 Nett from Garry Downes and Rock Bailey. C Grade went to Ben Major with 70 Nett on a countback from Martyn Tishler and Jan Dampney. NTPs were won by Terry Winser on the 3rd, Mark Rae 9th, Michael Shirlow 10th, Bill Williams 12th, Bruce Lulham Pro Pin on the 12th and Harry Peacock on the 17th.

Results of the 2020 Club Championships

Our new Club Champion in A Grade is Jolon Homewood. He won a very exciting two hole playoff from another very fine golfer, Reilly Wunderlich.

Nett winner in A grade was Michael Shirlow from Wayne Rice.

B Grade Club Champion is Richard Beresford from Craig Penman

Nett winner in B Grade was Danny Quinn from Bruce Lulham

C Grade Club Champion is Col Wall from John Maguire.

Nett winner in C grade was Steven Scott from Bill Williams.

Congratulations to all our winners and to the Greens Staff for presenting a Golf Course in perfect condition.

Stay Safe

—Greg Laforest