PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Furry friend hits the Clarence fairways

Some furry friends made an apprearance at Grafton District Golf Club during the week. Picture above is of a koala and its joey photographed at Pacific Golf Club in 2018

BRUSHGROVE

Brushgrove Hotel Social Golf Club

THE Brushgrove Hotel Social golf club played at Casino on Sunday, with an 18 hole stroke game. Thank you to Lang Doolan (pro) and the Casino club for their hospitality, and a well-presented and challenging course.

The winner on the day was Keith Miller (net 71). Second was Torin Leek (76) on c/b from Tim Petterson, and in fourth place was Warren Heffernan (81) on c/b from Robbie Leek.

NTP went to Tim, drive and pitch to Torin and longest drive to Keith Miller. Least putts to Rick Want (31 putts). Good putting by Rick on those tricky greens. Rick has earned a new nickname, ‘Tommy’, after using the trees as pinball machine flippers to bounce his ball back onto the fairway.

Our next game will be a bit of fun at Lawrence on September 27 with only two clubs plus putter allowed. Following this game we will hold our AGM at the Brushgrove Hotel.

Peter Jones

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

Monthly Mug – Saturday and Weekend Competitions

WITH several of our regular Saturday golfers absent on a Golfing Mini Tour, our numbers were down slightly last Saturday, however, a respectable field of 105 players teed it up in the Naeco Blue Monthly Mug.

Winner of the mug on this occasion was Clint Corbett (8) who completed his round with a nett score of 70, just the single shot clear of his nearest rival.

A countback was required to sort out A Grade with both a visitor from Wantima Golf Club, Nathan Westbury (1) and Grafton’s Jeff Hackett (6) both finishing with 73 nett, Nathan finding himself on the better side of the countback process.

Once again, the countback procedure was required in B Grade with Dwayne Doyle (13) and Derek Latimer (12) both on 73 nett, and that was the order they finished in. The 2nd best score on the day 71 nett which was recorded by Noel Allen (17) for which he was awarded the win in C Grade. Runner up in that grade was Jesse Langford (18) with 74 on a countback.

It has been a big few days for the winner of D Grade, Robert Usher (21) who on the previous Saturday recorded a hole in one, backed that up on Thursday with a runner up spot in that particular competition and was a clear two shot winner in D Grade with a 73. Runner up to Robert was Al McLeod (21) who won the July Monthly Mug, he finished his round with 75 nett.

There were eight players with a score of 77 who all received a Pro ball for their efforts, together with those on 76 or better. Next Saturday the event will be a 18 hole Single Stableford sponsored by Donohue Hanna & Associates. Next Sunday, the Annual Naggers Cup will be held and will take the form of an 18 hole Mixed American Foursomes.

At this time nominations are reasonably strong, however, there are a good number of vacancies remaining, just put your names in on line to secure a place in the field.

Veteran’s Golf

NOW that the Veteran’s Championships have been completed for this year, they can now focus on a very busy golf program for the remainder of this year. Their remaining feature events will commence next Tuesday with the Pat Henry and Jim Fleming Memorial Day, which will take the form of a Single Stableford.

This particular competition is very keenly contested among the Veterans. The event has been part of the Veteran schedule for many years, honouring two of our past members who had been major contributors to our club history.

Following on from that, the Veterans Annual General Meeting and presentation of championship trophies is scheduled for Sunday October 11, commencing at 11.30am. At that time the election for the Veterans Committee will be held. The appropriate nominations sheet for the various committee positions is now up on the Vets Notice Board for those who would like to contribute to the organisation and conduct of Veterans Golf.

Prior to the AGM, the final of the Veteran’s Top Gun Shootout will be held, commencing at 9am. Still time left to qualify for that. A complete list of those who qualify for the final is available in the club house.

For those involved in the Amgrow Challenge, the final for that particular series is scheduled for Tuesday October 13. A list of those who have qualified for that final can be found on the Vets notice Board. Any inquiries relating to Veterans Golf should be directed to anyone on the Veterans Committee.

Changes to COVID-19 requirements

COMMENCING this coming Saturday there are several amendments to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 situation. Players will now be permitted to swap and mark their scorecards, cards must now be signed by both the player and their marker.

Failure to comply will result in disqualification. Flag sticks can now be removed if required at the discretion of players and the Pro Pin and Nearest the Pin Competitions will now also resume on Saturday. As further changes are announced all golfers will be advised accordingly via this column or can be found on the Club website.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Women’s Putts and Pars

Wednesday Competition

ON WEDNESDAY 66 ladies contested the President (Grafton Side) versus Captain (South side) event sponsored by Sue Petty and Janette Blair and it was also day one of the Clocktower Aggregate.

Always a great day and with plenty of run on the course plus a little bantering there were some excellent scores returned. President Sue’s Grafton team won the day, closely followed by Captain Janette’s team.

Grafton winner was Mary Atkins with 40 pts on a countback from Runner up Del Burke on 40 pts, third, Kathy McMullan 39 pts. Lovely golf Mary and Del. The Southside winner, Judy McFarlane on 38 pts also with a countback from Runner up Glenda Chad on 38 pts, Third Peg James 37 pts.

All very close scores from both sides on of the bridge. NTP draw of the cards – 6th M.J.O. Legal- Millie Harris, 10th Clarence Valley Tyre Centre – Ann Gibbons, 17th Dougherty Property – Marg Rickwood. Balls went to the President’s team. It was also noted to me that one of our resident koalas came down on ground level for a look at the 7th.

Our players were a little slow with the camera before it decided ‘I’ve seen enough’ and climbed back up the tree for a quiet time. Next time, Helen and Jan.

Our winter M.J.O. Legal Consistency rounds have now been completed and the winner after 12 rounds was Sharyn O’Grady 501, Runner Up Peg James 509, Third Noeline Smith 518 c/b, 4th Marianne Mannell 518 c/b, 7th Mary Atkins 521, 8th Kerry Harding 523 c/b. Congratulations and well played ladies for these results. A big thank you to M.J.O. Legal for their sponsorship and support in this event.

Friday Competition

FRIDAY saw 30 brave ladies start an 18 hole Stableford with grey skies and rain forecast, for the Red Hot Hair sponsored game. The rain did arrive around halfway making it uncomfortable, but much needed for the course, and our bare patches. Having a lovely round in the rain though was Div 1 winner Janette Blair on 36 pts with Runner Up Heather Purtill 34 pts c/b, Div 2 Winner was Jan Davis 27 pts c/b and Runner up Val Franey also on 27 pts c/b. NTP draw of the cards 6th Sue Heath, 10th Shirley Goodger Ball Competition scores 26 pts c/b.

Saturday Competition

ON SATURDAY 12 Ladies played an 18 hole Stableford in perfect golfing weather. Winner was ever consistent Peg James with 38 pts and Runner up Jen Townsend with 33 pts. N.T.P. Draw of the cards 6th Kate Thomson. Ball Competition score 32.

Good luck and happy golfing to our ladies travelling to Sawtell for some R and R. Hope you all have some great results.

Shirley Goodger

Monday Players Putts and Pars

MONDAY September 7 saw the sun shining and 28 men and women enjoy their 9 hole Stableford competition.

Div 1 Winner Wendy Butcher 22 pts c/b Runner up Lisa Hunt 22 pts

Div 2 Winner Jenny Porter 25 pts Runner Up Denise Pavlovic 20 pts

Monday competition caters for all levels of golfers and an enjoyable morning is assured. To join in ring Mark at the Pro Shop on 66425413 to enter your name.

Sonya Baker

Westlawn Golf Club

I WILL apologise in advance for this news as it is all about the Tenterfield trip undertaken by 22 for our players.

With the weather outlook on Thursday and Friday we thought we were in for a cold and windy weekend, but that was to be well off the mark as good weather greeted us on Saturday.

On Saturday we took to the front nine for an individual Stableford event and the scores were as good as the weather.

The winner with a fine 26 points was Ian Gibbs closely followed by Di Alderman with 24 points and Peter Taaffe with 23 points. Great scores considering how often we play the course. After the game and a few refreshments most players took part in a putting competition on the practice green with four holes in play the winner was Peter Chessell with a miraculous eight putts.

On Sunday the players took to the fairways for a 4 Ball Best Ball event and the good scores from Saturday continued on Sunday. The winning score was a very fine 54 points form the team of Joe Leonard and Jeff Fuller closely followed by Dave Lynch and Marilyn McFarlane with 52 points and David Tasker and James Fung with 51 points.

I hear that there was a lot of cart golf from most teams but for some of us there were plenty of kilometres put on the carts going from one side of the fairway to the other in search of players balls.

There was also a special trophy awarded for the first time on Sunday and this was the Environmental award, for the most hits over the combined weekend of golf, and this was taken out by Leonie Gardner.

A great weekend was had by all and from all reports everyone made it home safely.

Dave Lynch

MACLEAN

Maclean Men’s Golf

Sunday September 13

THE Mixed Foursomes Championships was played on Sunday with a field of 32 players The Club champions were Sheree Forsythe and Geoffrey Grayson with 129 scratch The nett winners Pat Harris & Tony Johnson with 113 nett

Saturday September 12

Medley Stableford

Winners A grade: Anthony Mee 38pts

R/up A grade: Paul Bamback 37 pts on c/b Third A grade: Justin Menzies 37 pts Winner B grade: Axel Kay 39pts on c/b R/up B grade: Shane McLeay 39pts on c/b Third B grade: Leigh Bailey 39pts Field 88 Ball comp to 34

Thursday September 10 Medley Stableford

Winner: Peter Dowling 39pts

R/up: Andrew Radcliffe 38 pts

Field 22

Ball comp to 31 on c/b

Wednesday September 9

Skins winner was Matt Young with 4 skins and 25 starters

Phil Killian

Maclean Vet’s Golf

THE last game of golf for the vets was a single Stableford shot gun start playing off the white the first time. This meant that most golfers had their handicap reduced by a couple of shots much to the displeasure of some. However, it was an interesting day with the men in particular getting some advantage at some of the holes.

We had a field of 46 starters with Bill Woodham from Lawrence taking out the event with a score of 42 points. Runner up was Phil Smith with 39 points and winner of the free game was Gunny Dickenson with 38 points.

There were some other excellent scores with a good lot of balls being given out. These went to Chris Blackman, John Porter and Matt Young all with 38; Chris Forrester, Gai Blackman and Graeme Lloyd all with 37; Amanda Barwick with 36; Col Harvey, Phil Hirst and Rhoda Pedrana with 35 and finally Kim Wiblen and Mike Emmanuel the only ones of the 34s to collect a ball.

Next week’s game is the special open day that we are holding. As mentioned before we have over $400 worth of prizes to give out so make sure you get your name down. The event will be a single Stableford with a shot gun start.

YAMBA

Men’s Club Championships Begin

IN NEAR perfect conditions, 160 plus golfers teed off in the annual Club Championships across all three grades.

Saturday Monthly Mug Results and Round 1 for all Grades

A Grade winner was Jolon Homewood with 70 Net from Reilly Wunderlich and Harold Peacock. Jolon also had the best gross with 74. In B Grade Andre Rizk was the winner with 70 Net from Nick Anderson and Danny Quin both with 71.

Dan Mullins won the gross with a fine 85 hits. In C Grade Luke Woldseth won with the score of the day a Net 67 from Bill Williams and Peter Hall. Paul Callaghan a visitor from Kurri had the best gross with 92 hits.

NTPs went to Garry Downes 3rd, Rory Gibson 9th, John Weber a visitor from Coffs Harbour, 10th and the 12th, Pro Pin on the 12th went to Matt Chenney and Andre Rizk 17th.

Sunday Winners

SUNDAY’S winners were Troy Urquhart, Richard Beresford and Paul Austin in Division 1 with Tony Moran, Henry Heron and Steven Abbott winners in Division 2. NTPs went to Sid Erskine, Dan Mullins, Darryl Sullivan, Paul Thompson and Paul Austin.

Leaderboard after 2 Rounds A and B only.

A Grade Reilly Wunderlich and Jolon Homewood on 154 and Richard Carter 158

B Grade Paul Tarasenko on 172 from Richard Beresford 174, Paul Austin 174 and Greg Starr 174

Good golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest