PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers head far and wide for a round

GRAFTON

Men

Jacaranda Tournament

THE 36 hole Coca Cola/Tooheys Jacaranda Open once again proved to be an outstanding success with visiting players from nine different golf clubs taking on Grafton's challenging 18 hole Championship layout. At the conclusion of the 36 holes it was Grafton's Matt McKee (+2) the outstanding player of the series with two rounds of 77 and 73 to take out the gross component of the tournament and as a result awarded with the Jacaranda Cup. In the handicap scheme of things Graeme Lynn (16) was the star with nett scores of 67 and 67 for which he was awarded the Paul Hajjar Shield.

A strong contingent of Armidale golfers made the trip to Grafton to contest the Burglars Cup against the Grafton Club and once again they cleaned up the Grafton players to retain that particular trophy. The remaining major trophy which forms part of the Jacaranda Tournament was the Ray Balderston Memorial Shield and on this occasion it was Grafton's Bob Turns (18) who was awarded the win scoring a handy 70 nett on the Saturday.

There is a total of 24 various trophies on offer for the two day 36 hole tournament, too many to highlight in this report. However a complete list of all the trophy winners is up on the club notice board for your convenience.

A contributing factor in the ultimate success of the tournament was due to the presentation of the course proper and greens. John Nelson and his grounds staff, together with the volunteers who assist with the course preparation are to be congratulated for the outstanding golfing condition as a result of all their efforts.

Mid Week competitions

THERE is no doubt what was the most outstanding score of both of the midweek competitions, that being the 45 Stableford points achieved by Neville Higham on Tuesday. Playing from a 17 handicap, Neville recorded six pars and a birdie around the front 9 for 25 points. On the back 9 recorded a further four pars with the only blemishes recorded on the 16th and 17th holes, but still managed 20 Stableford points for the 9. Neville's 45 points completely smashed the Tuesday field and as a further award for his effort reduced his handicap by three shots to 14. Runner-up to Neville was Michael Corfe (18) with 42. Next best in the 100 man members/veteran's field was a visiting Maclean golfer, Fraser March (4) with 41. Pro balls going down to those on 34 on a countback. The Thursday competition attracted 55 starters with two players, Bob Fish (19) and Clint Corbett (7) completing their rounds with 40 points and that was the order they finished in following the countback. The second runner-up spot was awarded to Matt Dougherty (15) with 39 on a countback from Greg Harvison (1), Rod Hankinson (21) and Greg McCaughey (27). Pro-balls going down to those with 36 or better.

Next Saturday the event will be another Stroke competition being the November Monthly Mug sponsored by Advanced Coast Security. The event also incorporates the Gold Mug play-offs, sponsored by Clocktower Hotel. A list of those players who have qualified for the Gold Mug playoff as well as the various grade medal winners is up on the club's notice board.

-Ray Hopwood

Women

WEDNESDAY last an 18 hole Stableford was played for a trophy by Robyn Wilkes. Thirty-nine starters took to the course the field was small due to the well supported Byron Bay Open by our Club. Overall winner with a fantastic round of 42 points was Cheryl Creighton. Division 1 winner went to Jen Townsend on 38 points on a countback from runner-up Marianne Mannell, third place was Cheryl Shanley also on 38. Division 2 winner was June Cavanagh with a lovely 41 points for her round, runner-up was Helen Irving on 38 with June Newsome third with 37 on a countback from fourth place Helen Hopwood. N.T.P. 1st Ann Gibbons, 6th Shirley Avery, 10th Ann Gibbons and 17th Liz Smith. Ball went to a score of 34 points or better.

Friday was an 18 hole Stableford had 15 starters, also a small field because of all the players at Byron Bay. Winner on the day was Marianne Mannell on 41 points, runner-up Helen Irving with 39 on a countback. N.T.P. for draw of cards was Cheryl Creighton. Ball went to 36 points on countback.

Grafton District Golf Club members made the trip to Byron Bay for a fun day of golf.

The contingent of Grafton Women who travelled to Byron Bay had plenty of sunshine, but very strong blustery winds. Much concentration was needed especially on the greens. A few prizes were gained by Grafton. On Thursday in Division 1 Heather Purtill came in third. Division 2 Chris Danvers scored a third place. Division 3 Shirley Goodger had a fifth place. Kay Murdoch won a nearest the pin. Peg James, Sue Petty, Elaine Shand, Sandy Gleeson, Sharyn Rowles, Ann Gibbons and Helen Packwood also had a win. The thrill of the day however was the near hole-in-one by Trish Clarke on the 12th hole by hitting the pin and rebounding 10cm. We feel the pain Trish, next time. Friday they played a 4BBB Stableford played again in strong wind. Di Alderman/Jan Davis finished in third place, Chris Danvers/Kim Wiblen in fourth on a countback. Sue Byrnes and Trish Clarke had a win with their accuracy drive.

Grafton District Golf Club members made the trip to Byron Bay for a fun day of golf.

Today is closing day for 2020 and what a year it has been. I'm sure we are all looking forward to 2021 with less COVID-19 upheaval to disrupt our golfing fun. See you at breakfast on the balcony which will be starting around 7.30am.

-Shirley Goodger

MACLEAN

Men

WEDNESDAY November 4: A diminishing field of 14 contested the skins event with Bob Battin winning with five skins

Thursday November 5: Medley Stableford

Winner A grade: David Bruton 40pts

R/up A grade: Jeffrey Craigie 39pts

Winner B grade: John Phillips 47pts

R/up B grade: Robert Woods 42pts

Balls to 36 on c/b

Field 66

Unfortunately the nearest the pin winners were not recorded, but all claims will be honoured with your personal request and proof to our head office in Darwin.

Saturday November 7: Medal of medals / monthly medal #1 2021

Proudly sponsored by Paul King/ PGA pro

The Medal of Medals winner was William McCurtayne with a nett 70. Congratulations Bill with such a solid round.

Winner A grade: Graham Edwards 70 nett

R/up A grade: Bob Harvey 72 nett

Third A grade: Justin Menzies 73 nett

Winner B grade: Scott Young 67 nett

R/up B grade: William McCurtayne 70 nett

Third B grade: Ray Anderson 71 nett

Ball comp to 77 nett on c/b

NTP on 2nd: Barry Fisher

NTP on 7th: Gary Downes

NTP on 11th: Joel Bainbridge

NTP on 17th: Justin Menzies

The thistle hole was won by Brendan Reeves

Field 111

Two brilliant eagles were recorded: one on the 10th by Paul Wood and the other on the 12th by Brett Sterling. Congratulations

Patience and consideration is required while the greens staff and volunteers carry out the course renovations over the next week.

-Killer

Women

WEDNESDAY November 4 Single Stableford

Winner Div1: C Picton 39 pts

R/up Div1: C Forrester 38 pts

Winner Div2: E Paddington 41 pts

R/up Div2: C Timbs 39 pts

Balls to 34 pts on c/b

COVID ball Div1: S Fong Kee

COVID ball Div2: P Barr

Chip ins on 3rd: E Paddington & the 4th B Ensbey

Field 34

A big thank you to Pam Barr for her raffle donations and we all wish you safe travels back home.

-Mausie

Veterans

THERE were 50 starters in our game last Monday and this included eight visitors from South West Rocks and two visitors from Stawell. The winner was a relative newcomer Rod Ellis. It didn't take Rod long to get used to playing the Maclean course as he came in with 38 Stableford points to win in a countback from John Roberts. These were both good rounds.

In third place and free game winner was Tina Hogg who finished just 1 point behind the two leaders with 37 points. Also on 37 and winners of a club ball were Gary Stockwell and Geoff Willis. Others to win a ball were Terry Adcock, Bob Harvey and Kim Payne all with 35; Richard Ross and Jann Thomas with 34; Jean Ellis, Ross Allomes and Colleen Stockwell with 33s and Roger Penwarden, Cathy Ayres and Wayne Hinchcliffe the best of the 32s.

Good to see the nearest the pins back on after a long break due to covid and the winners of these were Kim Payne and Terry Adcock on the 2nd; Cathy Ayres on the 7th; Wayne Hinchcliffe on the 11th and Tina Hogg on the 17th.

Our next game is on Monday November 16. This will be our monthly medal which got moved from the 9th due to course renovations.

WESTLAWN

A GOOD field took to the fairways on Sunday for a Texas Scramble Ambrose event and with that format there were some good scores handed in. The best of the day was 70 points by M Corrigan, J Leonard, I Gibbs and M McFarlane closely followed by D Blair, M Bonnor, P Taaffe and R Strevens with 68 points and R Miller, R Eichmann, D Lorenzo and Delnawaz with 66 points on a c/b.

After the game everyone enjoyed a barbecue while we held our AGM and a new committee was formed. The committee for 2020/2021 is: president Jason Casserly, vice president Mark Newman, secretary Leonie Gardiner, treasurer Merideth Corrigan, captain John Blanch and a board of David Lorenzo, Peter Taaffe, Peter Chessell, Ian Gibbs and Damien Blair. I am sure this committee will lead us into a bright future.

Next Sunday is our annual trip to Iluka Golf Club for an Individual

Stableford event with an 8.30am Tee off. It is always a good day out and I have been informed there will be ham raffles on after the game. Please make sure you have arranged your own travel to and from Iluka.

One date to make sure to highlight in your calendar is December 13 as this will be our Christmas Party event.

-Dave Lynch