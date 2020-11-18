PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golf news for the week

GRAFTON

Men

IT HAS been the season for Stroke golf recently, with the 36 hole Jacaranda Open just two weeks ago, that event being followed last Saturday with the Advance Coast Security November Monthly Mug as well as the Clock Tower Hotel golf mug playoffs in conjunction. Just less than 120 players contested the mug competition in ideal golfing conditions, with Riley Taylor (21) picking up the major trophy for the day with an outstanding score of 64 nett. Riley’s card reveals he had 41 hits around the front and backed that up with a strong 44 hits around the back 9. Riley, a relatively new member to the club had better check his handicap next time he plays, as he should notice a rather strong reduction to his current 21 handicap. The various grades were highly contested with the countback procedure employed to decide both the A and C grade. In A grade John Tracey (7) and Brendan Cleaver (5) both completed their rounds with 73 nett to be awarded the win and runner-up spots respectively. Peter Tracey (13) with his score of 70 nett established a two shot cushion over the runner-up in B grade, Terry Bowe (12) with 72. With scores of 70 nett, Andrew Connor (18) and Rowan Butcher (18) were awarded with the win and runner-up places in C grade. The winner in D grade was Aiden Langford (22) who completely dominated that grade with an amazing 65 nett, eight shots clear of the July Monthly Mug winner, Al McLeod (21) who finished on 73. The Mark Harvison Pro Pin Award went to Matt McKee (Plus 1) who put his tee shot on the 1st just 177cm from the cup. From the 14 players who finished with a score of 76 only four were awarded with a pro-ball, together with those on 75 or better.

Gold Mug play-offs

HELD in conjunction with the November Mug, was the Gold Mug Play-offs for those mug winners from the previous 12 months, as well as the Silver Medal winners from the various grades in that time. Winner of the Golf Mug for 2019/20 was the winner of the April Mug Terry Bowe who was awarded the Golf Mug with a score of 72 nett. There are not many contests that Matt McKee has played in and not featured in the results this year. On this occasion claiming the A grade silver medal with 73 nett, Paul Hewitt was the best of the B grade qualifiers finishing with 75 nett. The C grade medal went to Andrew Connor with 70, with Aiden Langford picking up D grade with his score of 65. Our thanks to the Clocktower Hotel for their continuing support of our golfing program in particular the Mug play-offs.

Knockout Series

IN THE three knockout series the 4BBB competition has ow been completed with the Grafton Undercover Storage singles knockout at the semi-final stage and the Grafton Glass two man Ambrose also nearing the finish. The 4BBB knockout has been won by the Mick Beehag/Craig Langford pairing defeating the Matt Dougherty/Eddie Clack combination 3 and 2. Contesting the semi-finals in the singles knockout will be Billy Bishop up against Graham Tracey with Dennis Pye to take on Trent Dickson in the other semi. Jake and John Frame have already qualified for the final of the Grafton Glass two man Ambrose. His opponent in the final is yet to be decided with Craig and Aiden Langford to take on Daniel Usher and Brendan Cleaver in the remaining semi-final. Both the two man Ambrose and Singles knockout competition to be completed by the end of November.

Normal competition to resume this week commencing with the Corrie and Dean Hayes American Foursomes on Saturday. On Sunday there will be a mixed 18 hole two person Ambrose with the normal midweek competitions scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday. All golfers should note that there may be some inconvenience on the course as the annual major greens renovations program will commence on Monday November 23 and will last about one week.

—Ray Hopwood

Women

Wednesday

OUR closing day has come and gone and what a fabulous day it was last Wednesday. Starting with a big breakfast burger for our 76 starters in all their bright and fancy Christmas shirts. A fantastic effort by everyone and caused much chat and laughter. A special thanks must go to our barbecue masters for the early start and cooking of our patties, eggs and bacon. To Heather for our champagne/orange juice refreshment bar. The event for the day’s play was an 18 hole Stableford Viva Las Vegas team of four, which was sponsored by Fitzroy Bar and Grill caused much fanfare. At the following tee to find out the scoring option for their team which could be either spades, diamond, clubs or hearts. We had a visitor from Maclean, Kim Wiblen who enjoyed the morning and format of the game. Winners of the event with a fine score of 67 points were Kaye Murdoch, Elaine Shand, Sharyn Rowles and Kathy McMullan. Runners-up with 66 points were Helen Packwood, Margaret Hall, Trish Clarke and Jan Davis. Nearest the Pin on the 1st were Shirley Avery, Sue Blake, Margaret Ross and Cheryl Connor, 10th Sue Petty, Heather Purtill, Cheryl Shanley and Jen Townsend. All women received a complimentary Vision golf ball was given to each player from Bill Bosley who was impressed by the number of women in the Clubhouse and enjoying themselves, so thanks Bill for our Vision ball.

Thursday

WE HAD our presentation night and again we had a large number of our players attend and abide by the COVID-19 rules. The number of awards given are too many to list, but our major awards are Women’s Club champion Heather Purtill, Division 2 champion Robyn Wilkes and Division 3 Jean Milne. Weekend champions was Hollie Fuller. The handicap component of the Championships were Division 1, Janette Blair, Division 2 Robyn Wilkes, Division 3 Di Alderman and weekend Annalese McKee. Congratulations to all winners and place getter for the year 2020 after much disruption due to the COVID-19. A big thank you to all of our great women members who turn up regularly to play golf and do their best and have fun.

Saturday

ROUND 1 of the Bendigo Bank Summer Consistency event commenced and 12 women contested the 18 Hole Stableford with Noeline Smith coming out the winner with 38 points from Hollie Fuller 35.

Note: For the 9 Hole Pro competition which runs over the summer break you will not you can book online each week. This will enable players to see if there is a spot with players already nominated. The walk-up start will still be available.

The scribe wishes everyone a happy and healthy Christmas and look forward to a brighter 2021.

—Shirley Goodger

MACLEAN

Men

WEDNESDAY November 11: The skins game was contested by 14 players with Graham Millard winning the event with five skins

Thursday November 12: Medley Stableford

Winner: Douglas Taylor 38pts on c/b

R/up: Mark Tabor 38pts

Balls to 35 on c/b

President of the air swing club, Wayne Hinchcliffe had a brilliant eagle on the 10th hole. Congratulations Wayne progress is paramount

Field: 28

Saturday November 14: Medley 4BBB Stableford

Winners: David Ball and Philip Blackwell 47 pts

R/ups: Allan Weick and Paul Cassar 46 pts on c/b

Third: Theodore Sheppard and Paul Farlow 46 pts

Balls to 42 pts on c/b

NTP 2nd: Mark Hemmy, NTP 7th: Rodney Berry, NTP 11th: Glenn Durrant, NTP 17th: David Ball. The thistle hole was won by Fraser Marsh.

Field: 56

Brenden Payne had a splendid eagle on the 14th hole

—Killer

Women

WEDNESDAY November 11: Single Stableford

Winner div 1: Tina Hogg 38pts

R/up div 1: Jeannie Doolan 36pts

Winner div2: Bev Ensbey 41pts

R/up div 2: Christine Timbs 39pts

Balls to 37pts

COVID Ball Div 1: Rhoda Pedrana

COVID Ball Div 2: Kerry Cook

Chip ins: Heni Taranto 6th

Field 30

Yours in golf

—Mausie

WESTLAWN

THIRTY-one players made the trip down to the Iluka course for an individual Stableford event and the scoring was just as hot as the weather.

The winner of Division 1 was Dave Anderson with a very good 43 points on a c/b from Shane Bickerton with 43 points, they were closely followed by Peter Taaffe with 41 points on a c/b from Rod Jackson.

The winner of Division 2 was Wendy Gibbs with the best score of the day and a very fine 47 points, handicapper please take note, Wendy was followed by Scott Appleby with 44 points and Dave Lorenzo with 43 points.

NTP on the 6th went to Paul McFarlane and on the 17th Max Bonnor.

Pro balls went to M Corrigan 42, N Kendell 42, R Jackson 41, M Bonnor 40, D Lynch 39 and M McFarlane 39.

We were also joined by Wilson Burns for the game. For those of you who do not know Wilson he was our Treasurer for many years at the old Westlawn course before deciding to retire to Iluka full time about 12 months ago.

It was very nice to see Bob McFarlane continue the tradition by winning the first ham raffle of the day, I think that is the third year in a row that Bob has won the first ham of the day. Not to be outdone Bob’s daughter-in-law Marilyn won the second ham raffle, after that the McFarlanes were banned from buying any more raffle tickets. I am not sure if anyone else won more hams as Bob thought it was time to leave while the going was good.

Next Sunday we are back at Grafton for a 4 Person Ambrose event for the first Steven Carnley Memorial Trophy, keep an eye out for Jason’s tee time text.

—Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford results

VISITORS from Wynnum, Maclean, Glen Innes, Kurri, Thurgoona, The Coast, Warringah, Mona Vale, NSW and Windsor clubs enjoyed a beautiful Yamba day. Winner in A grade was David Cruden with 38 points from Trevor Beale and Doug Luckie. B Grade winner was Neil Gore-Brown with 40 points from Tom Moore and Greg Laforest on a countback. C Grade winner with the score of the day of 42 points went to Graeme Coates from Kevin Molloy and Paul Christie. NTPs went to Terry Bull, Neil Gore-Brown, Greg Starr, David Cruden including the Pro-Pin and Guy Carpenter won the 17th.

Saturday Single Stableford results

RENOVATED greens lead to excellent scores.

All nine winners, three in each grade had scores of 40 or better on recently cored and scarified greens. Grieg Little won A Grade with 42 points from our previous club champion Col Lindsay on a countback with 40 points from Albert Fox. B Grade winner was Nick Anderson with 42 points from Paul Edgar and Patrick Taylor with 40 points. In C Grade Ardy Denehy won on a countback from Don Schluuuler and Geoff Schaeffer all with 41 points. NTPs went to Alex Podbereski, Mike Grills, Paul Tarasenko, Pro-Pin to Craig Penman and Roger Cotton won the 17th. Balls rundown was 36 with 16 on the back.

Sunday Mixed Two Person Ambrose

FIONA Braddock and Dr David Cannon won with an excellent result of 60.5 from Cherryanne Watson and Bruce Lulham with Jayne McCormack and Don Maling in third place. NTPs went to Jo Simmons Jan Dampney, Janine Zietsch and Graham Kulmar.

Upcoming events; this coming Saturday will be the November Monthly Medal and the Mixed Foursomes will be held on Sunday November 29.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

—Greg Laforest