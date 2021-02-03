PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golf news from across the Clarence

GRAFTON

Women

Well it’s arrived: “Opening Day” for our Grafton women golfers, to begin on Wednesday February 3. A four-person Team Accountant Ambrose, sponsored by The Clocktower Hotel, draw for partners and with an 8.30am shotgun start is our game of the day. I’m sure all players are keen to have out 2021 year started and to be free hopefully of any COVID-19 restrictions like our 2020 year.

Our weekend “Opening Day” commences on Saturday February 6 with a two-person Ambrose with a twist and will be a draw for partners. Our sponsor for the day is Shirley Goodger.

Our course now is in top condition with thick green grass, members are asked to read the notice board for updates on the course conditions of play (regarding use of mats).

Good luck and happy golfing in 2021.

— Shirley Goodger

LAWRENCE

The monthly medal number four was held on Sunday, sponsored by Corbett’s Earthmoving. Results in the 18 hole competition were James Welsh (net 75) winning from Bill Woodham (77), who survived a c/b with Kane King. Unfortunately there were insufficient starters for the 9 hole comp. Nearest the pin to Des Chisholm on the 5th. Least putts to Rodney Want with 14 putts, after a 3-way c/b with James and Kane. Club balls to Kane King and Theo Sheppard.

The Wednesday Chook Run was won by Rodney Want (29) from Peter Jones (31). Peter Pritchard got NTP on the 5th and least putts was won by Bill Woodham with 11 putts. Excellent putting Bill.

Our next Sunday game will be a Stroke event sponsored by the Ray White Real Estate Maclean.

—Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Veterans

A field of 41 players hit off in our last game which was a single Stableford. The winner was Glen Crooks. Glen’s been hitting a bit of form lately and he finally put it all together to come in with 41 points. Runner-up with a great round also of 40 points was Graeme Lloyd. In third spot and winner of the free game voucher was big hitting Mike Emmanuel who finished with 38. I shouldn’t tell you about Mike’s shot the previous week on the 7th hole, however I will. He pulled out a club and said this is the perfect club for this hole and then smashed the ball almost 19 metres (and that’s stretching it) to a spot just in front of the ladies tee.

New ball winners were Tina Hogg-35, Richard Parker and Elena Roylance – 34, Graham Millard, Mark Hemmy and Peter Hamilton -33, Ross Allomes, Steve McKenzie and Alan Cope -32 and Leigh Barrington the last one with 31.

However acting captain Steve felt very generous and handed out another lot of older balls down to 22 points but you had to be in the clubhouse to get one.

Nearest the pins were won by Mike Emmanuel on the 2nd, Leigh Barrington on the 7th, Des Plunkett on the 11th and Colleen Stockwell on the 17th.

Next game is a single Stableford on February 8.

Also it looks like the Northern Rivers Vets open days are going ahead this year and the registration form for the Iluka day is now on the board.

YAMBA

Midweek Stableford to Paul Austin

The end of school holidays saw a lot of holiday makers leave Yamba early in the week but visitors from no less than 26 golf clubs contested the midweek Stableford. An excellent field of 182 found the golf course playing just a bit difficult. 39 points was the best score recorded and, in A Grade, Paul Austin survived a countback to push Andre Rizk into second place and take the winner’s voucher. Peter Jeaken (Lismore) was in third place also with 39.

Tom Roberts continued on his winning way in B Grade, when all three placegetters scored 37 points. The countback was tested again and Tom won from Stephen Lamb and Bill Williams. In C Grade Terry Williams returned to the winner’s circle with a fine round of 39 points leaving Vic White and Paul Christie to fight over the minor placings when both had rounds of 38. Nearest to the Pins were sponsored by SeaFire Steak & Seafood, Peter Campbell Physiotherapist and Yamba Barber Shop. On the 3rd Rod Doyle was only 80cm from the flag. 9th Des Hall 190cm, 10th Murray Gibson 205cm, 12th and also Pro Pin Peter Mahwinney 178cm and Greg Doolan his a great tee shot to 212cm on the 17th. Ball winners needed 34 points with 17 on the back nine.

Great scores in the January Monthly Medal

Another big field visited the Yamba Golf Course to contest the Monthly Medal on Saturday. Despite teeing off from the very back plates, scores were generally much better than has been the case in recent competitions. In A Grade Andrew Bolte scored nett 69 to win on a countback from Des Hall. Bob Walpole was third with 70 on a countback. Jolon Homewood had the best scratch score with a two over par 74. Andrew Wilson was the B Grade medal winner with an excellent round of 67 (your addition was almost spot on, Andrew). In second place was the consistent Dan Neill with 69 and a visitor from Goondiwindi, Matthew White, took third place with 70. Dan also had the best scratch score of 86. Another Andrew, McLennan this time, took out the C Grade medal with a great score of nett 67 from Alex Holland 68 and Lary Dorman 69. Andrew took out the scratch score voucher with 94.

NTP winners were: John Wright 3rd Dave James (Future Golf Club) 64cm. Peter Campbell 9th Alex Podbereski 264cm, Seafire Steak & Seafood 10th Mitch Brash 420cm. SeaFire 12th and Pro Pin Hole Geoff Butler 152cm and the Bean Scene 17th to Greg Harvison (Grafton) 179cm. Balls went to 75 with nett 35 on the back nine.

A reminder again that the February Monthly Medal will be played on Saturday February 13.