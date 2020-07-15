PUTTS N PARS: Golf news from the Clarence links

GRAFTON

Men

LAST weekend the 2020 36 hole Herron Cup was conducted and attracted good fields for both the Saturday and Sunday components of the event. With nett score of 69 and 65 Craig Langford (8) was the runner away winner of the major trophy for the weekend, the Herron Cup itself. Craig produced gross scores of 77 and 73 and with the applications of his handicap established a strong winning margin over all his opposition in the Coca Cola/Tooheys sponsored series. The nearest anyone could get to Craig was Trevor Townsend (12) who with his two rounds of 84 and 77 gross, resulted in a nett score of 137 which was an admirable result in such a big field.

Current club champion Matt McKee (plus 1) put together rounds of 73 and 71 to record the best gross score of the series, which resulted in Matt taking out the Grafton Bowl. Runner-up to Matt in the gross scoring scheme of things was the 2009 and 2018 Club Champion, Greg Harvison (plus 1) who completed his two rounds with scores of 76 and 77 (153). No doubt with the 2020 Club Championships to commence in early August, those two players will be the golfer to watch in that particular series. For a complete rundown of all the many winners from the weekend golf action, refer to the official result sheets located in the clubhouse. For those players interested in the pro-ball rundown you needed a nett score of 74 on Saturday and nett 73 on Sunday to secure one.

Preceding the major weekend event, was last Tuesday’s 18 hole Herron Stakes day which attracted a very healthy field of 147 players the biggest Tuesday field for many years. Leading the big field home with a score of 42 points was Dean Hayes (21). Next best was Ian James (27) with 41. No doubt Ian’s score was enhanced by a hole-in-one on the 10th hole which would be a highlight of his long golfing career. The second runner-up position was awarded to Matt Katon (13) with 39. A visitor from Goondiwindi Golf Club, Nathan Dougherty (19) claimed the third runner-up spot with 38 on a countback from Ray Smith (16) and Jake Frame (plus 2). Pro balls went down to those on 32 points or better.

The Thursday competition was also well supported with almost 60 players teeing up for the event. The best on the day was Warren Hughes (19) a visiting Yamba player with 40 points, one point in arrears to Warren was Norm Burt (14) on 39. After surviving a four way countback, Fraser Robinson (24) was awarded with the second runner-up spot on 38. Those other players involved in the countback were Peter Johnson (9), Billy Bishop (11) and Dennis Pye (12). In the pro ball run down 11 players completed their rounds on 33 points, however only one of those players received a ball following a countback, and that was Mark Stephenson (23). The remaining 10 players relegated to the also ran category. Next week our normal mid week competition will continue and they will be preceded by Saturday’s 18 Hole Stableford co-sponsored by Club Member Bob Pike, together with the Legacy Organisation.

For the T.G.I.F. golfing fraternity, your next event is on this Friday with all the golf action to commence at 11am. That of course will be following the card draw for partners and a couple of social drinks to get the social aspect of the day underway. For further details relating to any T.G.I.F. activities contact Neil Hayward, the co-ordinator for the group.

At the time of preparing this report there has been no change to the COVID-19 restrictions. The only recent change from a couple of weeks ago in which two people per motorised cart are now permitted. However all players must mark their own cards as well as all flag sticks cannot be removed, all social distancing requirements also remain in place. Nominations for all club events must be completed online. That particular provision to remain in place, even after all other restrictions are removed. It should be recognised any restriction are not imposed by our club. They are required by Golf NSW and State authorities, our club only has to abide by them on your behalf.

GDGC THURSDAY MEN’S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 9/7/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 55

Winner: Warren Hughes 40 pts

Runner-up: Norm Burt 39 pts

2nd R/up Fraser Robinson 38 pts c/b

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

Pro Balls: 33 pts c/b

— Ray Hopwood

Women

Last week the cool damp conditions greeted 33 starters in the Hair 2U sponsored 18 Hole Stableford. The overall winner for the Hair 2U voucher was Judy McFarlane on 38 points. Division 1 winner went to Mary Atkins 35 points on a countback from Dell Burke also on 35. Division 2 winner was Brenda Cooper with 36 points from Runner-up Jan Beattie with 33. Draw of cards for the nearest the pin prizes was first Liz Smith and sixth Peg James. Ball competition went to those on a score of 31 points or better.

Friday had 13 starters in cold damp conditions to play a 18 hole Stableford. Winner on the day was one of our young juniors, Annelese McKee with a great round of 40 points even after losing three shots off her handicap. No stopping her now. Runner-up ever consistent Heather Purtill with 32 on a countback. Draw of cards for nearest the pin went to Noeline Smith. Ball competition score was 31 or better. The Grafton Mall Butchery Aggregate winner for July is Judy McFarlane with 70 points. Well done Judy.

With the men’s two-day Herron Cup on Saturday and Sunday there were 12 women players on Saturday for their 18 Hole Stroke competition incorporating the fifth WGNSW Medal. Winner on the day was scribe Shirley with 73 nett, runner-up Peg James 79 on a countback. Nearest the Pin draw of cards went to Janeen Roberts. Ball competition winner was also on 79.

As COVID-19 is still making alterations to the program please note the following changes. Wednesday July 22 is the 18 hole 4BBB Stableford qualifying round for the NSW Bowl. Wednesday August 5 is now the 27 Hole Foursomes Championships. Saturday August 8 will be for the Weekend Foursomes Championships. Wednesday August 19 is to be an 18 hole two person Ambrose qualifying for the NSW Keno event.

Happy golfing!

—Shirley Goodger

LAWRENCE

LAWRENCE Golf result for the Saturday Ladies.

July 4, 2020 winner on the day was Karen Bowen with a net 40. Runner-up Pat Harris with net 44.

Karen Bowen took out NTP and Pat Harris had least putts with 15. It seems like it was a two person contest on that particular day. Apologies ladies for the delay in getting your results out

July 11 2020 winner on the day was Joy Studdon net 46 on a count back from Liza Sharpe net 46.

NTP was Shirley Williams and Margaret Worrall had the least putts with 13.

Sunday golf competition sponsored by Maclean Hotet was a 9 hole stroke event Monthly Medal with Lou Guthridge the winner with net 46 and Peter Jones runner up on 47 on a count back with Pat Parkes.

Least putts was won by Theo Sheppard and Doc Foster and James Welsh got club balls.

Next weeks competition will be a Stroke monthly medal sponsored by Inspiration Paints.

—Chris Clay

MACLEAN

SATURDAY July 11 Medley Single Stableford.

Peter Fitzpatrick finally dressed correctly by his partner Ky Ky took out the A grade in a classic three way countback. Winner A grade Peter Fitzpatrick 37 pts on c/back. Runner up A grade Mark Rae 37pts (back on the podium again). Third A grade Jackson Wright 37pts (c/b). Winner B grade Barry Connelly 42pts, runner up B grade Mick Rogers 39pts, third B grade Peter Woldseth 38pts Ball comp to 33 on c/back Field 76.

In the match play championship final Scott McNeilly defeated Chris Moorhead 2 up Visitors Teven GC, Toowoomba G C, Seventeen Seventy GC, Yamba G & CC.

Thursday July 9 Medley Single Stableford Winner A grade Mark Rae 40 pts with birdies on 11th and 13th holes. Runner up A grade Philip McGuire 37pts. Winner B grade Josh Johnson 35pts, runner up B grade Gary Klingberg 34pts with a borrowed set of golf clubs after losing his clubs in an horrific backyard shed fire.

Field 61

Ball comp to 30 cb

Visitors Grafton District Golf Club, Yamba G & CC, Charlestown GC, Horizons GC There was no skins event Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.

—Phil Killian

YAMBA

AN EXCELLENT field of 65 professionals have entered our Mi Organics Pro-Am on August 8-9.

Included so far are British Open qualifier Aaron Pike, NZ Open winner Jordan Zunic also Sam Brazel, Dimitrois Papadatos and Matthew Millar just to mention a few.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Aaron Pike of Queensland plays an approach shot on the 1st hole during day four of the 2019 Australian Golf Open at The Australian Golf Club on December 08, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Thursday Stableford

TIGHT finish in A Grade. Geoff Flett wins A Grade with 41 points on a countback from Micheal Shirlow (2 over) and Chris Holst also on 41 points. B Grade was won easily by Phillip McDougall with 40 points from Neil Gore-Brown and Pip Dixon on 35 points. Stephen Cassidy took out C Grade with a fine 40 points from Czes Czarnota and Brian Pollock. Nearest the pins went to Brad Roberts on the 3rd, Van Isackson on the 9th, Peter Sweetman a Hole In One on the 10th, Craig Erskine on the 12th and Bob Waldron on the 17th.

Saturday Stableford

REILLY Wunderlich eagles the 14th and Matthew Sahlqvist drives the 4th hole and then proceeds to have four putts, ‘ouch’.

A Grade winner was Kane Hancock with 40 points from Craig Penman and Michael Fishburn. David Schwarz won B Grade with 37 points from Barry Bartley and Brad Roberts both with 36 points. Winner in C Grade was Brian Pollock with 38 points from Ross Wilson and Peter Sharp. NTPs were won by Brian Dwyer on the 3rd, Luke Luchetti on the 9th, Greig Little with 66cm on the 10th, Pro Pin on the 10th was taken out by Alex Podbereski with 131cm, Bill Livingstone on the 12th and Kane Hancock with 180cm on the 17th.

Happy Golfing and stay safe.

–Greg Laforest