PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers brave wild weather to post good scores

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club took to the course over the weekend for a hit out.

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club took to the course over the weekend for a hit out.

GRAFTON

Men

Saturday Competition

EVEN the threat of thunderstorms could not keep the keen golfers of Saturday away with almost 130 starters taking part in the Holiday Coast Meats Jacaranda 4BBB Stableford last Saturday. Leading this big field home with a great score of 47 points was the combination of Jesse Langford (17) and Alf Groves (15). They recorded fairly consistent scores on both 9’s, 24 around the front with a strong 23 around the back. Their card reveals seven pars on the front 9 with five pars around the back, which no doubt was the major contributor to their winning score. Three teams recorded scores of 46 for which the mandatory countback process was required to determine the two runner-up positions. The first runner-up spot was eventually awarded to Peter Martin (21) and Geoff Gilbert (12) from John Tracey (7) and Brian Dougherty (16) who had to settle for the second runner-up spot. The unlucky pairing not to feature in the major results were Mick Beehag (10) and Craig Langford (4) who had to be satisfied with a pro-ball for their 46 points effort. David Green (7) came out of temporary retirement and immediately claimed the Mark Harvison sponsored Pro pin on the 1st with his tee shot just 101cm from the cup. To win a pro-ball you required a score of 42 points or better.

Next weekend our golfing focus will be on the 36 hole Jacaranda Open, jointly sponsored by Coca-Cola and Tooheys. Normally the event attracts a bit contingent from the Brisbane based Virginia golf Club. Unfortunately due to the uncertainty surrounding the NSW/QLD border closure, they will not be coming down for this important event on this occasion. However the event will attract a huge field, which will include many golfers from the Armidale Golf Club for their annual inter-club competition between the two clubs. Due to the anticipated large number of players for both the Saturday and Sunday components of the event it would be advisable to get your nominations in early.

Mid Week Competition

OUR midweek competitions continue to impress with good fields turning up for both the Tuesday and Thursday events. Last Tuesday’s competition had 108 starters and the leading player of the field was none other than Ray Evans (18), a huge supporter of Tuesday golf who put together a terrific round of 39 points to take out both the members competition as well as the Veteran’s component of the days play as an added bonus. The first runner-up positions went to Graeme Jakins (18) with 37 on a countback from Peter Brennan (14) who was awarded the second runner-up spot. The nearest the pin prizes were taken out by David Morgan (7) who claimed both the 2GF/104.7 prize on the 1st. Brett McConnell (9) was only 112cm from the pin on the 9th with John Tracey (8) getting the cash on the 13th. Pro balls going down to those on 31 or better.

On Thursday 56 players took up the challenge with Chris Wheelahan (12) the star compiling a healthy score of 40 points to claim victory. John Tracey (8) was the next best with 39. The 2nd runner-up spot going to Peter Herden (17) with 39. Pro-balls going down those on 42.

Club captain, David Morgan, has advised that some cart owners are not ensuing that both the top and lower cart sheds are being locked at the end of days play. The securing of those sheds is extremely important and keeping them lock would be more than appreciated by David to the alarms.

—Ray Hopwood

Women

LAST Wednesday the final round of the three week challenge was contested for the Sonya Baker and Glenda Chad Trophy. The event of the day was a 18 hole American Foursomes and 62 players contested the event. Division 1 winners and the winners being Kaye Murdoch and Elaine Shand with 69.75 nett from runners-up Janette Blair and Sharyn O’Grady on 70.625. Division 2 went to Dell Burke and Gai Leeson on 73.25 nett with the ever consistent pair of Carlie McKenzie and Lisa Hunt on 74.875. The final outcome of the three week challenge saw Kaye Murdoch and Elaine Shand with 10 points take out the trophy. Division 2 winners were Carlie McKenzie and Lisa Hung with 9 for a trophy from the Grafton Women Golfers. Nearest the Pin on the 1st were Janettte Blair/Sharyn O’Grady, 6th Jane Wolfe/Shirley Goodger, 10th Gillian McLachlan/Norma Carter, 17th Helen Irving/Bev Snowdon.

Friday – Jacaranda Open Day

WE ARE very grateful to Westlawn and Clarence Valley Council for the support of our 4BBB Stableford Jacaranda Open. Players were represented from 13 Clubs which shows how keen we all are to travel and play different courses and to catch up. Ninety visitors and 72 Grafton women played in the partner game. The weather was perfect and with the course and greens in top condition great results were closely returned. The winners were visitors D. Sernberg/A. Weaver from Lismore with 44 points on a countback from runners-up Jen Townsend/Cheryl Shanley also on 44. Third place went to Julie White/Noeline Smith 43 points on countback from Millie Harris/Kim Moore (Maclean). Gross winners went to Sharyn O’Grady/Hollie Fuller 32 points, runners-up Chris Danvers/Kim Weblen (Maclean) with 25 and third C. Forsythe/P Harris (Maclean) 24. Nearest the pin on 1st Lisa Hunt/Carlie McKenzie, 6th Sue Petty/Rose Morrow, 10th Kathy Keenan/V Barnett, 17th Sue Roberts/Di Chapman. Accuracy Drive was A McFarlane/C. Anderson. Secret Score H. McGuire/B. Condie. Ball winners score to 38 points on a countback. Many thanks must go to David and Neil for their help and support in many areas on the day, to our wonderful spotters for keeping our field running smoothly, Mark our professional and Jo for their assistance. To the ground staff who have worked tirelessly to have our course and greens (many top comments received). The committee would also like to thank all of our Grafton girls who offered their golf carts for our visitors and for making the Jacaranda Day a friendly and memorable day.

Saturday

WOMEN played a 18 Hole Stableford with 12 starters and after a very noisy night of crash/bang thunder and lightning, it certainly gave us plenty to talk about. Our winner of the day was Heather Purtill with 36 points on a countback from runner-up Viviane Nichols. Nearest the pin on the 6th Marg Hopkins and ball winners with a score of 33 on countback.

Good luck to the women heading to Byron Bay for their two day event, which is always popular each year and begins on Thursday.

Our closing day is approaching and it will be on November 11 and we would love to see you in a Christmas shirt this year. Presentation dinner night will be held on the following day November 12 and will start at 6-6.30pm for drinks on the veranda followed by a two course meal. The cost will be $30 and payment and numbers are needed before November 7 if possible for catering purposes and COVID-19 restrictions. Dinner 7pm.

Congratulation to Noeline and Eddie Smith on their wonderful 60th wedding anniversary. I bet many memories were revisited on the 12th November with family and friends.

Women’s AGM

OUR Grafton women Annual General meeting was held on Sunday with a good attendance and all current committee members were re-elected. President – Sue Petty, Captain – Janette Blair, Vice President/Captain – Sharyn O’Grady, Secretary – Ann Gibbons, Treasurer – Glenda Chad, Handicapper – Cheryl Shanley, Committee Jane Wolfe, Robyn Wilkes and scribe Shirley Goodger. Veteran delegate – Helen Packwood.

—Shirley Goodger

MACLEAN

Men

Wednesday October 28

TWENTY players contested the skins event with John Hunter taking home the trophy with 5 skins

Thursday October 28 Medley Stableford

WINNER A grade: Justin Menzies 40 pts on c/ b

R/up A grade: Scott McNeilly 40pts

Winner B grade: Joel Bainbridge 42 pts

R/up B grade: William Rorke 40 pts

Balls to 34 pts on c/b

Field 64

Leigh Bailey came home with 35 pts after an air swing over a 4 inch putt, another member of the Wayne Hinchcliffe air swing club. The author must rely on his roving reporters for the authenticity of these stories.

Saturday October 31 Medley Stableford

Winner A grade: Graham Edwards 41 pts

R/up A grade: Jack Bainbridge 40pts on c/b

Third A grade: David Bruton 40 pts

Winner B grade: Glenn Durrant 46pts

R/up B grade: Stephen South 40 pts

Third B grade: Ryan Wisely 38 pts

NTP on 2nd: Michael Rice 30.5 cm

NTP on 7th: Joel Power 14.4 cm

NTP on 11th: Noel Butcher 19.2 cm

NTP on 17th: John Porter 13.4 cm

NTP on 9th (thistle hole) Rohan Ford (Grafton District GC) 5.5 cm

Ball comp to 34 c/b

Field 116

Trust the large contingency of women from Ballina GC had an enjoyable day.

The course renovations will commence after the Medal of Medal championships on Saturday November 7.

—Killer

Women

Wednesday October 28 Medal of Medals & Maclean Ladies Medal

SPONSORS K Wiblen, P Ryan & C Young. Thank you girls.

Congratulations to Molly Plunkett the winner of the medal of medals and Liama Hunter the winner of the Maclean ladies medal.

The results of the daily event are:

Winner div 1: Sue Fong Kee (17) 73 nett

R/up Div 1: Veronique Morgan (20) 74 nett

Winner Div 2: Bev Ensbey (30) 67 nett

R/up Div 2: H McFarlane (23) 69 nett

Club balls to 75 nett

Putting Sue Fong Kee 29 putts

Chip ins:

P Ryan 1st

B Ensbey 11th

K Apps 15th

COVID balls:

Div 1: A Barwick

Div 2: M Killian

Yours in golf

—Mausie

Veterans

LAST Monday 37 golfers hit off in the Vets Comp and a few were quite surprised when the captain announced that it was a stroke event. Geoff Willis managed the course and the conditions best when he came in with a net 67 to win the day. This, according to Geoff, represented a significant improvement in his game, as his recent form hadn’t been all that good. Runner up with a net 71 was Phil Robinson and Cathy Ayres came in third with a net 73.

Club balls went to Amanda Barwick and Theo Sheppard also with 73s, Chris Forrester, Graeme Lloyd and Cathy Parker – 74s, Ian McFarlane and Veronique Morgan – 76s, and Bill Rorke, John Porter, Matt Young, Janet Radcliffe and Alan Cope all finishing with net 77s.

The final of the Vets Match play was also held. This was between Phil Robinson and Matt Young with Phil coming out the winner after a pretty close tussle.

Our next game is on Monday November 2.

LAWRENCE

SUNDAY’S event was a Stableford sponsored by Maclean Real Estate, Ray White Real Estate and Maclean Mitre 10. Thank you to our sponsors for their support. Results were; 18 hole winner Max Withnell (34pts) from Des Chisholm (31pts). The nine hole event was won by Trevor Simpson (16pts) edging out his father Geoff in a c/b. Drive & Pitch went to Liz Simpson on the 4th, with Des Chisholm NTP on the 5th. Des holed his putt for a fine birdie and 5pts! Least putts was a 3-way c/b with Colin Want coming out on top with 15 putts from Max Withnell and Denis Hardwick. Club balls went to Kerry Cook and Bill Woodham.

The Wednesday Chook Run was won by Peter Pritchard (27) from Max Withnell (28). Max beat Geoff Simpson in a c/b for runner-up. Peter Jones won drive and pitch on the 4th and Terry Mitchell NTP on the 5th. Bill Woodham took the prize for least putts (14).

The Saturday ladies stroke comp was won by Liza Sharpe (net 38) from Sue Fong Kee (43). NTP went to Joy Studdon (draw of cards) and least putts (14) to Sue Fong Kee. Joy Studdon won the raffle.

Next Sunday will be a stroke event sponsored by Corbett Earthmoving.

—Peter Jones

SOCIAL

Jacaranda Hotel

SUNDAY November 1, 2020, the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club headed south to contest a Single Stroke Event sponsored by the magician, Luke Whitton, Mechanical Services. A great day greeted us and everyone was primed for a big day of golf.

Overall there were some very unlucky scores recorded, but after the hard work and friendly chats, the burglars were still about with the main prize of the day, the Monthly Mug being awarded to the evergreen, fully focused and comedy king David Campbell too powerful for any challengers, great work mate.

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club took to the course over the weekend for a hit out.

In A Grade the old campaigner Wayne Burt rolled up his sleeves and said to everybody on hand, “this is how it’s done” and recorded a very good score of 38.5 Nett from the try hard and experienced Dennis Heath, 39 Nett.

B Grade was a non event with the Monthly Mug winner David Campbell continuing with his superior playing skills and returned to the clubhouse with 38 Nett, to hold out the reliable and positive player Greg Brown, 42 Nett.

In C Grade, full of confidence and very professional, the number 1 veteran Geoff Gerrard stunned everybody with a stunning 39 Nett to bolt away from the promising and upcoming, well educated Greg Kilner who with recent coaching, surprised a few returning a 42.5 Nett to claim second prize on a count back from the athletic and fine tuned Kirsten Heilers.

Our sponsor of the Day, Luke Whitton decided to add a couple of extra prizes and these were just rewards for Sam Gerrard, Card Draw and Kirsten Heilers, Most Hits. Our next event and last one of the year, will be on Sunday December 6, a two person Ambrose event for the Ian Daley Shield. More information to follow.

In closing, Big Thank You’s go to our sponsor for the day Luke Whitton, Dulcie & Craig Want (Jacaranda Hotel) and Terry Shinn the force behind the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club. Catch you later everybody.

—Peter McLellan

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford

OUR A Grade winner was Paul Austin with 41 points from Trevor Bearle with 39 points and Kash Robinson. In B Grade Paul Edgar won with 40 points from Phil McDougall on a countback from Bob Waldron. Gordon Wilson had 41 points to win C Grade from Thomas Crozier and Ken Little. NTPs went to Ken Hall, Rick Addinasall, Marty Tishler won the Pro Pin on the 12th and Paul Hibberd a visitor from Sanctuary Cove won the 17th. Balls were won with 35 points and 16 on the back nine.

Saturday Pro-Am Results for the amateurs

JOLON Homewood had 3-under par to win the day with 41 points. Second place was Neil Gore-Brown from Keith Cromack with 40 points.

Other winners were Andrew Kelly, Terry Cumiskey, Geoff Flett and Grieg Little all with 39 points. NTPs were won by Jolon Homewood, Ken Kempton, Paul Thompson, Andrew King and Ben Major. Steve Abbott won the Long Drive competition on the 8th hole.

Sunday Pro-Am Results for the amateurs

TONY Burley won in a 4 way countback from Jan Dampney, Grieg Little, Bob Waldron all with 39 points from Dan Mullins with 38 points.

NTPs were won by Greg Starr, Dan Mullins, Steve Sharp, Phil McDougall and Phil Penburthy. Reilly Wunderlich won the Long Drive competition on the 8th hole.

Results for the professionals

DEYEN Lawson is the winner of the 2020 MI-Organics Yamba Pro-Am with two excellent rounds of 69 and 68 for a total of 137 in tricky weather conditions. Deyen picked up the winners cheque for $3950. Runner up one shot behind was Christopher Wood with rounds of 68 and 70 for a total of 138. Tied in third place with 139 was Damien Jordan and Andrew Evans. Andrew had the score of the day with an excellent 65 hits one shy of Matthew Ballards course record of 64 in 2012.

The club would like to thank all our sponsors: MI-Organics, Clarence Valley Air-Conditioning, Paradise Pools and Bizprint.

This coming weekend we have the 2020 Yamba Open with more than 200 players.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

—Greg Laforest