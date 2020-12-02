PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers get into the festive season

GRAFTON

Men

A COUPLE of really hot and sizzling days greeted all golfers last weekend, however that did not deter the 77 golfers who turned up on Saturday to contest the Shayne Rediger Wall & Floor Tiling 18 hole single Stableford. With a really hot score of 45 points Simon Loadsman (7) completely dominated the field, his nearest rival being Rowan Butcher (19) with 41 points, which was more than good enough to give him the in C Grade from Andrew Connor (17) who finished on 40. Simon’s scorecard reveals a total of six birdies, backed up by six pars with the remaining six holes none worse that one over par. All that equates to 2 under par 70 hits, a remarkable score considering the hot playing conditions. The winner in A Grade was Danny Li (8) who accumulated a total of 40 from Brett McConnell (9) who survived a countback with his score of 37 to be declared the runner-up in that grade. From the 23 starters in B Grade, Bill Dudgeon (14) was the clear winner in that grade with 39 from Terry Sampson (10) on 36. A countback was required to determine D Grade with David Windsor (25) eventually awarded the win over Craig Heaslip (25) bot players recording 39 points. The Mark Harvison Pro pin this week was awarded to Kevin Vaughan (27) as a result of his tee shot on the 1st finishing 270cm from the cup. To win a pro-ball you required a score of 34 points or better to qualify for one following a countback.

“The Longest Day” Charity Day

FOR those golfer and even non-golfers, if you can spare the time on Monday December 14 you can become part of a charity day promoted by the Cancer Council with all funds raised to assist people impacted by cancer. Known as “The Longest Day” you can challenge yourself one of three ways. The long day is over 36 holes, The longer day is over 54 day and if you are really keen the “longest day” is for those who can attempt and play 72 hole on the day, which will be your challenge. To raise the funds request your friends, family and colleagues to sponsor your legend efforts, all funds raised will be more than appreciated. The playing conditions are very simple and uncomplicated. Two or more players per group with the golf format to be a Stableford. To register apply on line at longestday.or.au, or alternatively contact Mark Harvison on 6642 5413.

Another date to keep in mind is Wednesday December 9, Mark Harvison in conjunction with golf manufacturer Ping, will be conducting a demonstration day. Due to COVID-19 conditions those attending the day must determine a time to comply with those conditions. At the time of preparing this report only two spots remained unfilled. They are at 3pm or 4.30pm. Just call Mark or Jo in the Pro-shop to confirm your appropriate time.

T.G.I.F.

MEMBERS of the T.G.I.F. social group are advised that your final competition for the year is scheduled for Friday December 11 with golf activities to commence at 11am. The event is your Christmas themed competition at which time your annual membership fees for 2021 are due and payable. Those fees are just $10 for that yearly subscription. Any inquiries relating to T.G.I.F. activities should be directed to the group convener, Neil Hayward.

—Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Men

THURSDAY’S single Stableford saw Leigh Barrington continue on his winning way. Despite losing a shot the previous week Leigh managed to improve his score yet again and take the A Grade prize with 40 points. Andrew Cowling finished runner up in a three-way count back with 38 points. Top score of the day however went to Jack Silalack in B Grade with a massive 46 points, eight points clear of runner up Glen Crooks. Club balls went down to 34 points. Nearest the pin winners were Doug Taylor on 2, 3.03m, Joel Bainbridge on 7, 2.61m, John Carlton on 11, 2.02m & Terry Adcock on 17, 1.48m. The Thistle hole went to Jackson Wright at a very tidy 9cm. Visitors were welcomed from nine different clubs. Countbacks were required in Saturdays single Stableford event with Phil Hirst taking A Grade with 38 points from Ian McFarland and Scott McNeilly all finishing on the same score. John Roberts put the cleaners through B Grade with 43 points with Jason Scott and John Grant finishing in that order to take the minor end of the prizes. Club balls went to 34 points on a count back. Nearest the pins were won by Brendan Reeves on 2, 3.09m, Brian Iveli on 7, 5.3m, Chris Moorhead on 11, 2.93 and John Roberts on 17, 2.75. The Thistle hole went to Geoff Grayson at 2m. Despite three birdies on the front 9 it was noted with much merriment by many in attendance that The President could only amass 29 points. Some days it’s tough at the top. Mark Hemmy won a cut of the cards to take Wednesdays Skins. A reminder that Presentation Day is Sunday December 13, 9 hole Ambrose followed by a barbecue and presentation of trophies. All members are welcome, please advise the Pro Shop if you are attending for catering purposes. The greens will receive a dusting over the next week and should see them return to their best after the renovation.

—Pres

Women

WEDNESDAY November 26: 2BBB Stableford

Winners: Edith Paddington and Kate Apps 51pts

R/up: Chris Timbs and Kate Hemmy 50pts

Club balls to 42pts

NTP Div 1 on 2nd hole

Amanda Barwick won draw of cards as no one recorded NTP

NTP Div 2 on 17th hole

Kate Hemmy 50 cm

NTP overall on 11th hole

Edith Paddington 2.67mt

NTP overall on 7th hole

Chip ins by Nancy Phillips & Kate Hemmy

Also chip in on 11th by Chris Timbs

Field 38

Once again a big thank you to our sponsor Val George for those beautiful Christmas cakes, puddings, condiments and other goodies.

Our presentation day is next week on December 2.

Yours in golf

—Mausie

Veterans

THE last game of vets golf was a single Stableford played in pretty hot conditions. There was a pretty healthy field of 37 players considering the conditions. The winner was our Vets Captain, John Porter, who came in with an excellent score of 42 points. He was hotly pursued by Amanda Barwick who finished in 2nd spot with 41 points and winner of the free game was Peter Hamilton with 39. Club balls were won by Janet Radcliffe and Richard Parker with 38, Cathy Parker and Cathy Ayres with 37, Bill Rorke, Glen Crooks and Gary Stockwell with 36 and Phil Hurst, Henny Taranto and Don Skaines all with 35.

Nearest the pins were won by Cathy Ayres and Ray Anderson on the 2nd hole, Andrew Radcliffe and Cathy Ayres on the 7th, Paul Moore on the 11th and Cathy Ayres again on the 17th.

Next game on the 7th Dec. Is the monthly medal with the game and possible modified Christmas party on the 14th. The committee is looking at perhaps a sausage sizzle/sandwich lunch followed by the presentation for the day and also for the vets championships played during the year.

SOCIAL

Jacaranda Golf Club

Jacaranda Hotel Golf Club will get into the festive spirit at their next outing.

SUNDAY December 6, 2020, will see the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club, head to Lawrence for a fancy dress two person Ambrose event. This will be our last event for 2020, and is proudly supported by two of our biggest sponsors, Dougherty Property (Grafton & Maclean) a big thank you to Mike Dougherty. We also welcome on board our new and major sponsors for 2020, and beyond, Kris Lees Racing (Newcastle & Gold Coast). We really do appreciate the support and assistance we have received from the lovely Emerson Lees.

The bus for Lawrence will depart the Jaca at 8am this Sunday December 6. Tee off time is 9am for the event with the I. P. Daley shield as the main prize of the day. After the game we welcome you all to have a chat with the guys and gals from the Lawrence Golf & Sports Inc., who have been of great assistance to the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club and a few others during a very bad year for everybody.

Then on the bus back to the Jaca for the presentation and our special Christmas party for all concerned. So come on everybody, pop into the Jaca put your names on the list and be ready for a great day out on Sunday December 6, 2020. names are required on the list by 4pm Friday December 4, 2020 please. If you require any assistance, please contact Strap (0429 462 036). Come on everybody, see ya all there Sunday December 6, Please don’t forget your fancy dress. Thank you.

—Strap

YAMBA

THURSDAY: Single Stableford Results

Good scores continue to be produced at Yamba. Rick Addinsall won A Grade on a countback from David Miles and Peter McGrath with 40 points. Pip Dixon was successful in B Grade with the score of the day 42 points. Runner up was Alan Syle with 41 from Tony Burley on 39 points. C Grade winner was a visitor from MacLean John O’Keeffe with 39 points from Brian Moriarty with 38 on a countback from Charlie Tyler. NTPs went to Bruce Petith, Andrew Kelly (1cm), Todd Brewer, Terry Bull won the Pro-Pin on the 12th, Czes Czarnota and Bob Waldron. Thanks to our sponsors Seafire Steak & Seafood, Peter Campbell Physio and Yamba Barber Shop. David Miles and Warren Hughes won the 4 Ball event with 47 points on a countback. David Miles also played to his age for the 2nd game in a row, well done David.

SATURDAY: Peacock gets the Eagle!

Harry Peacock eagled the 14th to win the Eagles Nest (8 balls) and was runner up in A Grade with 40 points. The winner in A Grade was Luke Hitchings with 41. In third place was Graham Kulmar with 39 points. B Grade was won by Bruce Ginn with an excellent 42 points from Peter Campbell on 40 from Carl wood with 38 points. C Grade went to Dan Nikas with 36 points from Byran Groth and Thomas Crozier both with 35 points. NTPs went to Nick Anderson, Grieg Little, Peter Campbell, Robert Gallagher including the Pro-Pin and Harry Peacock was closest on the 17th. Sponsors were: John Wright Pro Shop, Peter Campbell Physio, SeaFire Steak & Seafood and Bean Scene. Ball run down was 33 points with 21 on the back nine.

Our concrete manager had an outstanding beginning birdying the 2nd, 3rd and 4th holes, all four pointers finishing with 22 points on the front nine. His second nine holes weren’t quite as good!

ECLECTIC TO BRUCE LULHAM

The eclectic competition which is conducted over every competition round from December 1 2019 to November 30 2020 saw a very close finish on Saturday. Bruce Lulham had a gross score of 54 which saw him take the winner’s voucher on a countback from Geoff Flett who took the runner’s up voucher also on a countback.

SUNDAY: Mixed Foursomes Championships.

A quality field took to the fairways for the annual Mixed Foursomes Championships on Sunday. Scoring was not easy in a blustery wind but this did not deter Jeannie and Greg Doolan, whose names will now grace the honour board at the club. They scored 134 to win by a single shot from Ann Groom and Robert Gallagher. In the nett event Tana and Kevin Lowe combined well to win with 108.25 from Irene and Bill Williams 109.25.