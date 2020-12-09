PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers getting into the Christmas spirit

GRAFTON

Men

NOTHING like a bit of hot weather followed by a quick storm to spice up your golf and that was the case last Saturday when more than 100 golfers contested the Grafton Hotel December Monthly Mug. Not all players completed their rounds with the suspension of play late in the day, which resulted in several players unable to complete their rounds. However the tough conditions did not concern the overall winner, David Lorenzo (32) who completed his round with 66 nett, three shots clear of his nearest rival in the entire field. A visiting golfer from Oxley Golf Club, Hayden Swaby (1) got the cash in A Grade with a nett 70 following a countback from Danny Li (7). A countback was required to sort out B Grade with Sam Wicks (13) taking out that grade from Rowan Hackett (10) both players recording a nett score of 70. With the second best score of the day, Rowan Butcher (16) was the dominant player in C Grade with 69. Runner-up was Bob Turns (17) with 71. Ron Baker (23) made a welcome return to the winners list with a score of 71 to take out D Grade from Owen Hindmarsh (23) with a nett 72. To win a pro-ball you needed a score of 75 or better to qualify for one. The Pro-pin on the Mark Harvison sponsored 1st was awarded to Paul Grieve (8) with his tee shot finishing just 133cm short of the cup. Nearest the pin trophy on the 6th was awarded to Graeme Lynn (13), rowan Butcher (16) put his tee shot just 25cm from the cup on the 17th. The remaining nearest the pin trophies went to Hayden Swaby (1) on the 4th with Wayne Creighton (17) successful on the 10th.

Next Saturday the event will be a 18 hole single Stableford sponsored by Cromack Transport. That event will also serve as round one of the Bendigo Bank Summer Consistency Trophy. This series will be decided over 8 rounds with only your best 6 scores to count, the final round scheduled for 30th January 2021.

Mid Week Competitions

Our midweek competitions fields continue to impress with some really strong fields with some hot scores being recorded. Geoff Shepherd (21) was the star of the week, recording an amazing score of 45 points in last Tuesday’s competition. Just 4 points in arrears, it was very pleasing to see John McCleery make an outstanding return to golf with his 41 points. Matt Dougherty (13) was the next best with 40. Pro balls went down to those with 35 or better.

In Thursday competition Shane Essex (14) was the star with 44 points against his name. Next best was Terry Brooks (21) with 41, two players David Gilbert (17) and Karl Studd (17) finished with 38 with David being awarded with the 2nd runner-up spot following a countback. Again Pro balls went down to those with 35 or better.

For those golfers who enjoy mixed golf, your next event is scheduled for Sunday 20th December. Competition will take the form of a 4BBB Stableford and will have a Christmas theme with the usual Christmas trophies on offer.

For the T.G.I.F. group, your final event for the year will be held this Friday (December 11). Golf will commence at 11am and will be preceded by a draw for partners and the normal pre-game drinks. It should be noted that your subscription fees ($10) for next year. Neil Hayward is the man to contact if you have any inquiries.

— Ray Hopwood

LAWRENCE

SUNDAYwas a stroke event sponsored by Mitre 10 of Maclean. Talk to the team at Mitre 10 for all your hardware requirements. Results in the 18 hole competition were Bill Woodham (net 71) wining from James Welsh on c/b. The 9 hole competition was won by Doc Foster with a net 35 from Col Want (net 37). Nearest the pin on the 4th to Mark Austen while James Welsh claimed the 5th. Least putts went to Theo Sheppard with 14. Club balls went to Peter Starr and Peter Jones. Welcome to Taree visitor, Bob Clynick who joined us today.

The Wednesday Chook Run was a two person Ambrose event and won by the team of James Welsh and Des Chisholm with a net 32 on c/b from Bill Woodham and Col Want. No one could put a ball on the greens for D&P or NTP. Least putts (13) went to the team of Jean Meaney and Keith Miller in a 3-way c/b from to Bill and Col and James and Des. After the game we enjoyed our Chook Run Christmas lunch in the clubhouse. We all have a great time on Wednesdays, so come and join us for an 8am tee-off.

Our next Sunday game will be a Stableford multiplier (draw for partners) sponsored by the FTG, and will be followed by the club Christmas party. If you have not notified the secretary that you will attending the party, do it now!

— Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Men

WEDNESDAY afternoon skins was once again a closely contested affair with a cut of the cards to decide the winner. Clive McLachlan resplendent in Christmas dress was the best card player on the day. Captain Selwin announced the final results for the year after a restricted Christmas get together and Bob Battin was crowned the best Skins player for the year.

Thursdays single Stableford was won by Terry Mitchell with 42 points from Peter Dowling on 40 points. Nearest the pins went to Phil McGuire on 2, 1.69m, Brian Napper on 7, 3.06m, Matt Young on 11, 3.58m & highlight of the day was a 9 iron Hole in One to Mark Dougherty on 17. Tim Bartlett won the Thistle Hole at 93cm. Balls went down to 37 points with 41 per cent of the field playing to their handicap or better.

The December Monthly Medal saw Terry Adcock win A Grade with the best gross of the day, 75 for a nett score of 70. Runner up was John Fong Kee on 72 with Warialda visitor John Phillips finishing third with nett 73. B grade was won by Brett O’Connor with nett 72 on a count back from Kooindah Waters visitor Janet Radcliffe and Mark Williams taking third spot with 74. Nearest the pin winners were, Mark Hemmy on 2, 3.06m, Joel Bainbridge on 7, 1,34m, Scott Young on 11, 95cm, Sheree Forsythe on 17, 1.24m and missed the putt and Terry Adcock won the Thistle Hole at 2.14m. Club balls went to 77 in both grades.

Phil Killian almost joined the Hinchcliffe air swing club when he managed to move the ball just one inch on the 4th hole and play of the day went to Chris Moorhead who turned up with no gear at all and had to hire clubs, buy balls, tees, and a glove. Although advised that the driver in the set he had hired usually promoted a draw, promptly proceeded to draw the first drive onto the roadway.

A reminder that next Sunday is presentation day, 8.30am for a 9am. Nine hole Ambrose followed by barbecue lunch and presentation of trophies. This is open to all members not just the winners throughout the year. Please advise the Pro-shop if attending for catering purposes.

—Geoff Grayson

Veterans

FORTY golfers hit off in the last Vets day. It was pretty hot but obviously Leigh Barrington found the conditions to his liking. Leigh’s been going through a bit of a hot streak over the last couple of weeks and in this event he came in with 41 points off a 10 handicap. That’s pretty good golf and was good enough to win the day. Runner up with 40 points was Tina Hogg and relegated to third spot in a countback was John O’Keeffe who also came in with 40 points.

Golf balls went to Richard Parker -39, John Porter -37, Janet Radcliffe, Jeannie Doolan and Andrew Radcliffe all with 36, Chris Forrester -35, Di Moore – 34, Graeme Lloyd, Eric Dollery, Vero Morgan, Mike Emmanuel, Greg Doolan and Theo Sheppard all finishing with 33 points.

Nearest the pions were won by Di Moore and Bill Rorke on the 2nd, Chris Forrester and Leigh Barrington on the 7th, Mike Emmanuel on the 11th and Janet Radcliffe on the 17th.

Our next game on the 14th will feature our modified Christmas lunch after the game. This will be a sausage sandwich downstairs followed by the annual presentation upstairs.

Women

WEDNESDAY December 2: two ball Ambrose

Field 34

Winners: Sheree Forsythe and Nancy Phillips 66 nett

R/up: Val George and Cathy Ayres 66.75 nett

Club balls to 68.25 nett

NTPs: 2nd Cathy Ayres and Val George, 7th Veronique Morgan and Carolyn Doyle, 11th Maureen Killian and Cathy Parker, 17th Pauline Ryan and Kim Moore

Thank you NRMA, Kate Hemmy for your sponsorship. The hams were greatly appreciated

Don‘t forget our fun day and Christmas party next week.

Yours in golf

—Mausie

SOCIAL

Jacaranda Hotel

SUNDAY December 6 the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club made a bus trip to Lawrence to contest a two person Ambrose event for the I. P. Daley Shield. Great weather was in order at Lawrence and a big investment coup had been organised by the two Masters of Golf, Gerry (The Contractor) McMullan and David (One Hit) Camp-bell, who challenged the boys from the bush, Captain Greg Kilner and Peter McLellan. McMullan and Campbell had been well spoken about as unbeatable and would win easily, however the other two had different ideas. After the tee off the Masters were full of smiles and chuckling between themselves, as they had taken up the early supremacy on the first hole, however Kilner and his lone hand Strap, set up for the kill, with some blistering shots, drives, chips and green skills to put the issue beyond doubt. Only four holes to play and the Two Masters acknowledged and conceded to defeat, there was no way possible they could turn the game around and have any chance of winning. A great win for the boys from the bush Greg Kilner and Peter McLellan.

The other members then decided to have a go and enjoy their game of golf for the day. Leading the way was the reliable, athletic and the Princess of Swing, Kirsten Heilers proudly supported by The King Bill Darby, these two displayed some magic golf, with powerful hitting, exact placements and accomplished putting skills, to claim the I. P. Daley Shield and first prize. Closely followed by the graceful Narelle Want and the Demon, Dennis Heath who again combined to finish on strongly into second place. The Disgruntled, Distraught and not very happy Gerry McMullan and David Campbell claimed third placing. The longest drive, was a powerful down the middle strike by Bill Darby, with Pete Gardiner just claiming the N.T.P., in front of Kirsten Heilers.

A very big thank you goes to our Major Sponsors for the day, Dougherty Property (Mike & Chris Dougherty) and Kris Lees Racing (Emerson Lees), the Lawrence Golf & Sport Inc., and Craig Want our bus driver. Our next game of golf plus A.G.M. will not be until Sunday February 7 2021. See you all there. More information to follow before Christmas.

—STRAP

WESTLAWN

SUNDAY saw a big field take to the front nine for a Stroke event sponsored by Joe Leonard, who also happened to be celebrating his birthday, I am not sure how old Joe is but I think it is about 21 or 22.

With the tees well back the course was playing long but that did not stop some good scores from being handed in. The best score of the day was a fine 31 nett from Division 2 winner Scott Appleby closely followed by Peter Chessell with 31 ½ and Shane Bickerton with 32.

Next best was Liam Bland and Joe Leonard with 32 ½ and Dave Lynch with 33. Pro Balls went to J Casserly, D Lorenzo, G Jackson, D Clark A McKimm and J Fung.

NTP on the 1st went to D Tasker and M McFarlane while NTP on the 6th went to J Casserly.

Next Sunday is our Christmas event followed by a Christmas roast dinner costing $25 per head, please make sure you have got our name to Jason ASAP.

—Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford Results

DAVID Miles breaks his age for the third time in four games winning A Grade with 41 points on a countback from Robert Gallagher and Greg Starr was third with 40 points. In B Grade Dylan Spagnolo won with 39 points form Larry McKenzie and Nick Anderson both with 38 points. John O’Keefe a visitor from Maclean won a three-way countback with 39 points from Alex Miltiadou and Bruce Douglas. NTPs went to Nick Anderson, Terry Winser, Tom Moore, Todd Brewer, Jackson Wright and Col Lindsay. David Cruden eagled the 6th.

Saturday Monthly Medal Results.

BRUCE Lulham wins A Grade with a fine 67 Net from David McGregor and Rohan Smiles. Chris Holst won the A Grade Gross with 79 strokes. In B Grade Dale Pigram won with a 68 Net from Paul Reid on 69 from Tom Moore with Net 71. Pual won the Gross with 87 strokes. C Grade winner was Thomas Crozier with the score of the day a fine Net 65. Brian Smith was runner up with a Net 69. Ardy Denehy was third with Net 70. Thomas won the best gross with 94 stokes. NTPs went to Nick Anderson, Bob Walpole, Pip Dixon, Todd Butler and Craig Penman. We thank our sponsors, Peter Campbell Physiotherapist, SeaFire Steak and Seafood, Yamba Barber Shop, Bean Scene and John Wright Professional’s Shop.

VW SCRAMBLE Defending Champions win again!

THE team of Wayne Rice, Cherryanne Watson, Brian Smith and Greg Laforest won the four person Ambrose event for the second year in a row with an excellent Net 56 to win by 0.25. They will play the Regional Final at Bonville in March of 2021. Runners up were Paul Austin, Chris Austin, Kash Robinson and Rob Hodson. In third place was Stephen Hardwick, Jim Kelly, Dave Cannon and Fiona Braddock. NTPs went to Andrew Bolte, Alex Holland Gail Gore-Brown, Paul Austin and David Cannon.

Happy Golfing and Stay Safe

—Greg Laforest