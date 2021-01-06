PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers return to the course after Christmas

LAWRENCE

Sunday was a bit damp under foot, but our members still enjoyed the stroke event sponsored by Bunnings. Results in the 18 hole competition were James Welsh (net 75) wining from Bill Woodham (76). The 9 hole competition was a family affair with Arthur King (39) winning from his brother Kane (41). Kane edged out Lou Guthridge in a c/b for runner-up. Nearest the pin to Kane King on the 5th. Least putts went to Rodney Want with 12 putts. Club balls to Des Chisholm and Theo Sheppard.

The Wednesday Chook Run was won by Bill Woodham with an impressive net 26. Col Want (29) was runner-up after a c/b with his son Rodney. Terry Mitchell won the D&P on the 4th, while NTP on the 5th went begging. Least putts to Des Chisholm (14) on a c/b from Michael Want.

Our next Sunday game will be a Stableford sponsored by the Fair Butcher at Maclean.

The 2021 Match Play Round 1 draw was made after the presentation. Check out the noticeboard to see who you will be playing in the first round.

—Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Men

The Boxing Day Stableford saw club captain Brenden Reeves end the year on a high by taking A Grade with 40 Stableford points. Runner up was Geoff Grayson with 38 points and Dave Bruton finished third with 37 points. B Grade was taken out by Richard Parker with 38 points from runner up James Brock on 36 and Cath Parker finished third with 34. Best gross on the day went to Geoff Grayson with 73 Gross. Nearest the pins were won by Sean McFarlane on 2, 2.8m, Geoff Grayson on 7, 4.36m, Axel Kay on 11, 2.81m and again on 17, 1.93m and the Thistle Hole on 9 went to Peter Fitzpatrick at 5.2m. Club balls went to 33 points in each grade.

The New Year’s Eve Stableford saw Justin Menzies light the fireworks to win A Grade with 41 points from Scott McNeilly on a creditable 40 points. B Grade winner was Coby Tabor with 41 points from Sean McFarlane on 40 points. Best gross score on the day was Justin Menzies with 74. Nearest the pins went to Justin Menzies on 2, 3m, John Phillips on 7, 2.46m, Richard Parker on 11, 1.47m and Liam Badzmirowski on 17, 2.62m. The Thistle Hole went to Peter Fitzpatrick 82cm. Club Balls went to 34 points on a countback.

Saturday’s Monthly Medal, sponsored by Ron Hubbard and Geoff Grayson, saw a return after a break by Mark Rae to shoot the best gross of the day, 74 and win the A Grade medal with nett 71 on a count back from the much travelled Geoff Moore on the same score. Third place was Andrew Cowling with 72 nett. B Grade medal winner was Glen Crooks with nett 70. Runner up on a count back was Grafton visitor Riley Taylor, 73, from Casino member Shane Hogan on the same score. Nearest the pins went to Geoff Dickinson on 2, 3.28m, Jason Menzies on 7, 4.59m, Chris Moorhead on 11, 90cm and Shane Hogan on 17, 85cm. The Thistle Hole on 9 was won by Mark Rae at 2.17m. Club balls went to 78 in A Grade and 77 in B Grade.

Next Saturday’s event is a single Stableford.

—Geoff Grayson

Women

Ladies summer Stableford

Every Wednesday up to and including January 13 2021 Maclean Golf Club lady golfers run our summer Stableford competition which is open to all lady golfers with a current handicap. Play at a time that is suitable to you as long as you have someone with a golf handicap to mark your card. All welcome so come along and enjoy our “hidden gem” Maclean Golf Club.

Winner of competition played on December 23 2020 was Helen Graney with 34pts

Winner of competition played on December 30 2020 was Helen McFarlane with 38pts

Congratulations girls

Happy new year to all

—Mausie