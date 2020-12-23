PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Golfers say goodbye for Christmas

GRAFTON

Men

As for golf is concerned, not that much to report on, due to the extremely wet conditions experienced over the past week or so. Obviously last weekend’s program was a major casualty. The mixed event that was scheduled for last Sunday has been abandoned completely. At this time the course is open with carts permitted for members only. Any more significant rain could see these arrangements change. To determine the course status at any time, contact the Pro shop on 6642 5413. On the positive side of things, the course which was a little better than a dust bowl two to three weeks ago, has returned to its absolute best with plenty of grass on the fairways and rough, and our dams now completely full. A few days of sunlight and our course will return to being one of the best on the planet.

In another piece of positive news, the dates for the 2021 Virginia mini tour have been released. The trip will commence on Friday March 5 and conclude on Sunday March 7. The appropriate nomination sheet to accept your names is now up on the notice board. The cost at this time is expected to be $380, and could be slightly less if there are sufficient numbers. A more precise tinier will be advised as the time draws nearer. Otherwise contact David Morgan our Club Captain, who is putting the trip together.

As most members would now be award, the 2020 Annual General Meeting has been rescheduled to Sunday January 17, commencing at 11am. Nominations for the various Board of Directors positions are now open and will close at 6pm January 10. The relevant annual report and financial statement are available on the club’s web site. Alternatively there are a limited number of hard copies of the annual report available through the office at the club.

Both the clubhouse and pro shop will be open throughout the Christmas and New Year period, with the exception of Christmas Day. There will be a competition on Boxing Day, weather permitting. Another casualty of the “big wet” is in relation to Bendigo Bank Summer competition. At this time just the one round has been completed with two rounds washed out. As a result the series will be reduced to your best four score from the six remaining rounds. Hopefully there will not be any further changes to the series.

On behalf of the Club’s Board of Directors and staff, they would like to convey to all Grafton Club Members in particular, and golfers everywhere in general, in the Clarence Valley the compliments of the season and a safe one.

— Ray Hopwood

Women

Update on our local junior. Congratulations Hollie Fuller. Hollie just competed in the NSW junior championship at Mt Broughton Golf Club. Hollie made the 36 hole cut, coming 20th from 65 girls. She had 77/80/82/79 for the four rounds and won the 15 years girls nett. She was over the moon to make the cut.

Great effort Hollie!

MACLEAN

Men

More than 400mm of rain put paid to all midweek golf this week however Saturdays single Stableford went ahead with a modified course. Bruce Johnston was the A Grade winner with 37 points. John Porter won the count back for runner up with 35 points from Bill McCurtayne. Score of the day went to Sean McFarlane in B Grade with 45 points. Coby Tabor was runner up with 42 points and Chris Moorhead finished third on 40 points. Nearest the pin winners were Peter Fitzpatrick on 2, 1.37m, and again on 7, 1.75m, Geoff Grayson on 11, 1.08m and again on the Thistle hole 5.45m and Terry Adcock won 17, 4.14m.

On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish all members a safe and enjoyable Christmas.

—Geoff Grayson.

