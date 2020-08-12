PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Grafton club champions decided

Greg Harvison, pictured in 2016, took three-time GDGC Club Champion Matt McKee right to the end. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

FOR the third time in his Grafton golf career, Matt McKee has claimed the 2020 Club Championship.

Previously winning the title in 2016 and 2019 with four rounds of 70,75,75, 74 totalling 294, McKee was a clear winner eight shots clear of the 2009 and 2018 Champion, Greg Harvison, who put together rounds of 70, 77, 76, 79 for a total of 306.

In the end it was a two horse race with the next best in pursuit being Simon Loadsman with 315.

TEEING OFF: David Morgan, Greg Harvison and Matt McKee with the Kel Nagle Cup trophy. Harvison pushed McKee to the end, but the Grafton District Golf Club star took out his third championship.

The results in A Reserve were also fairly decisive with Jason Casserly establishing a two shot margin in winning that grade championships with 322 followed by Stephen Hancock on 332. Graham Tracey put together a strong final round of 83 but just was not able to catch the leaders with his four round total of 336.

Despite leading B grade at the 36 hole mark, Neil Hayward put in a disappointing final two rounds to surrender that lead to Michael Beehag who completed his championship campaign with a total 340 eight shot clear of Neil with 348. They were followed by three players all on 351 they were Billy Bishop, Bradley Deece and King Li.

C grade was completely dominated by Bill Dudgeon who built up a 18 shot lead over the field with a score of 364. The next best on 383 was Brett Paxton two shots in arrears to Brett was Brian Dougherty on 384. Brian’s score no doubt enhanced by an eagle on the par 5 11th hole. Just the five players contested all four rounds of the ‘B’ grade championship series with Terry Brooks the winner of that grade with a total of 392, nine shots clear of runner-up, Rowan Butcher on 401. Michael Corfe was the next best on 418.

In the overall handicap scheme of things, Neil Hayward was the victor there with a nett score of 292, two shots ahead of Jason Casserly on 294. Co-sponsors for this year’s championship series, David and Leanne Morgan (Jacaranda City Coaches) and Greg Harvison Building and Design, have indicated their continued support in 2021, which will be the 10th anniversary of their association with the event, which is very appreciated by all Grafton golfers.

A consequence of the closure of the Queensland/NSW border due to the COVID-19 circumstances, the Dougherty Property Pro-Am, which had been programmed for last Friday, had to be postponed. The event will now be held on Friday November 6.

It was unfortunate that the postponement occurred as a lot of volunteers and sponsors put a lot of time and effort into the event. However, they have a little more time to redirect that effort into the revised date, which will no doubt guarantee a successful tournament. The revised Pro-Am date will result in a busy three days for Grafton golfers as the 36 hole Jacaranda Tournament is scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday immediately following the Pro-Am.

Grafton Veteran golfers should note a significant change to their golf program relating to the 2020 Veteran Championships. The first round of those championships is scheduled for Tuesday August 18 and that remains unchanged. However the second round will now be held on Tuesday 1st September which will be the final round of the 36 hole series. The Veteran’s Championships cater for A, B, C and Super Veteran’s and will be played under the stroke format. The entire championship series is sponsored by Grafton Travel.

Next Saturday the competition reverts back to the Stableford format with the fourth and final round of the Clarence Valley Rural and Industrial Supplies Winter Consistency trophy being held in conjunction. The Grafton Motor Group providing the trophies for the event of the day. Currently leading the overall positions in the consistency trophy is Graeme Lynn with 109 points, Graham Tracey follows with 106 from Greg Harvison on 102. A complete rundown of all the scores at this time are on the notice board.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Women’s Golfers

IN GLORIOUS warm weather 58 players contested the 27 hole Foursomes Championships last Wednesday.

It is pleasing to see so many of our playing fraternity out and enjoying the golf course, which is looking spectacular at the moment with tree clearing and gardens being refreshed.

The 2020 Club Foursomes Champions with a top round of 128 hits were Heather Purtill and Sue Petty. A countback was required for the runners-up position and Maddie McKee and Elaine Shand took the honours from Peg James and Janeen Roberts with 130.

A three hole playoff was required to get the winners for Division 2 between Millie Harris and Jean Milne 156 and Sonya Baker and Robyn Wilkes also on 156. After the three hole playoff, Millie Harris and Jean Milne were declared the champions for Division 2 with Sonya Baker and Robyn Wilkes taking out the runners-up spot.

Overall winners for the 72 hole Nett event sponsored by Jan Hamilton and Mary Katte were Heather Purtill and Sue Petty with 107, closely followed by runners-up Janeen Roberts and Peg James with 107.5.

Division 1 nett winners were Maddie McKee and Elaine Shand 112 and Division 2 winners Julie Bennett and Sue Heath also with 112. Ball winners went to 116.25 nett. Congratulations to all the players fro putting in the long day and in such warm weather which we are not used to.

Miserable skies and rain expected 14 brave women arrived for the 18 hole Stableford event on Friday. This scribe was chicken and has an extended stay in the PJs. Winner for the day was Liz Fisher with 35 points from runner-up Marianne Mannell on 33.

Saturday was the 18 hole weekend Foursomes championships and 32 players teed up for this weekend event. Champions on the day were Kate Thomson and Carol Toms with a gross score of 90 hits. Close behind were Peg James and Hollie Fuller with 91.

Nett winners were Kate Thomson and Carol Toms with 73 from Runners-up Sue Petty and Janette Blair on 77. Ball winners went to 80 nett. The scribe has heard there were many mishaps by some players during their round with our new clubhouse manager doing some fishing in her round, but that’s golf.

Our Wednesday match play finals were contested on Monday, with Peg James and Kay Murdoch contesting Division 1, Kerry Harding and Judy McFarlane Division 2 and Brenda Cooper and Sandra Gleeson Division 3. At the time of printing this report no results are to hand, but we wish the players good luck.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

DUE to the final round of the Grafton Golf Club championships on Sunday our 49 players were greeted with the tees as far back as possible and the pins in some very interesting positions, but that did not stop teams from handing in some very good scores.

The best score of the day was a very good 26 points by Graham Jackson and Dally Clark, handicapper please take note. They were closely followed by Jim Fung and Geoff McInerney with 25 points and J Donohoe and J Stockton with 24 points. There were another four teams, D Appleby and S Appleby, N Kendall and M Kennedy, N Simpson and S W-Smith and J Leonard and M McFarlane all with 23 points. Very nice golf all around. The winners curse also struck again on Sunday with last weeks winners Paul and Bob McFarlane finishing in last position on Sunday. I think that is the fourth time it has happened this year and it just goes to show that it is not far from the penthouse to the basement.

Next Sunday we will be playing the front nine, now that the championships have been run and won and big congratulations to Jason Casserly who held on to win A – Reserve Grade and ended up fourth overall to Matt McKee. Keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Text.

There will also be a Committee meeting at the Grafton Golf Club on Wednesday August 12 at 4pm.

Dave Lynch

LAWRENCE

WEDNESDAY’S chook run was won by Bill Woodham with 35 net on a count back from Denis Hardwick. Colin Want had

least putts with 14 and we had 7 players on the day.

Saturday Ladies Competiton was won by Karen Bowen with net 45 and runner up was Molly Plunkett with net 49.

Molly Plunkett had NTP and Karen Schipper had least putts with 14.

Sundays Competition was a Stableford sponsored by Stanfords Pharmacy Maclean with 17 players teeing off.

9 Hole winner was Liz Simpson net 7 on a count back from Trevor Simpson net 7.

18 Hole winner was Bill Woodham with net 29 and Peter Starr was runner up with net 38. NTP on the 5th was

Geoff Simpson and Aaron Patterson had least putts with 13. Club balls went to Shane Rose and Peter Jones.

Congratulations to all our winners. Next weeks competition will be a BISQUE DAR sponsored by Graeme Mills.

The AGM for the Lawrence Golf and Sports Club will be held next Sunday August 16 at 12 midday and we hope to see as many as possible turn up for this. Please remember though if you are unwell or have been in any of the black listed areas do not come, social distancing will be maintained.

Chris Clay

MACLEAN

Maclean Men’s Results

Saturday August 8

Single Stableford Medley

Sponsored by Peter Wild and Anne D’Arcy

Winners A grade: Andrew Cowling 42 pts

R/up A grade: Troy Urquhart 40 pts from Yamba G & CC Third A grade: Geoff Grayson 37pts c/b Winner B grade: Brian Iveli 41pts R/up B grade: Theodore Sheppard 39pts Third B grade: Axel Kay 38pts Ball comp to 33 c/b Visitors from Yamba G & CC Kooindah Waters GC Grafton district GC Bankstown GC Goulburn GC Leonay GC Field 92 Thursday 6th August Medley Single Stableford Winner A grade: Stephen McKenzie 37pts R/up A grade: Graham Edwards 36pts Winner B grade: William Rorke 43pts R/up B grade: Shane McLeay 42 pts Ball comp to 33 pts Field 62 Wednesday 5th August Skins Field 16 Winner with a mediocre 4 skins Wayne Hinchcliffe.

Sunday August 9

Men’s Foursomes Club Championship Event

Field 40

Club Champions: Geoff Grayson and Mark Rae 120 Gross winners B grade: Justin Menzies and Jonah Menzies 131 Nett winners: Trevor Kapeen and Sam Kapeen 115.25 Nett runners up: Mark Hemmy and Shane McLeay 115.75 Grayson and Rae played some solid golf to defeat Robison and Wright by 3 shots over the 27 hole event.

Phil Killian

Maclean Ladies

Wednesday August 5

Final Mareeba Challenge

Daily winners

Winner A grade: Pat Harris 38pts

R/up A grade: Gai Blackman 35pts

2nd R/up Chris Forrester 35pts

Winner B grade: Molly Plunkett 39 pts

R/up B grade: Helen Graney 38 pts

2nd R/up B grade: Kerry Cook 34pts

Chip ins

Heni Taranto on 3rd

Kate Hemmy on 13th

Covid balls

Rhoda Pedrana, Cathy Parker

Environmental award: M Worroll

Balls to 32 on c/back

Field 40

Mareeba Challenge Overall Results

Winner: Molly Plunkett 36+39 total 75 pts

R/up: Pat Harris 31+38 total 69 pts

Congratulations and well done girls

A big thank you to Mareeba for your sponsorship and support.

Yours in golfing.

Mausie

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Thursday Stableford Winners

ANOTHER big field of 172 players participated in our Thursday Stableford event. A Grade winner was Paul Tarasenko with 39 points two clear of Alex Podbereski and the very consistent Wayne Rice. Evan Rice, son of Wayne won B Grade with the score of the day, 41 points.

Col Simmons was second from Neil Gore-Brown. Czes Czarnota won C Grade with 38 points from Tony Moran and Mick Quilty. NTPs were won by Ash Ekin (3rd), Chris Holst (9th and 10th), Col Lindsay (12th, including the Pro Pin) Dave Roberston (17th). Our Manager of Golf wins the trophy the for most improved. He played the 6th hole in four strokes, 11 better than his last game, congratulations Christopher.

Saturday Stableford Winners

AFTER 46mL of rain on Friday afternoon, 88 brave souls took on a very damp Golf Course. Paul Austin won A Grade with 39 points, from Michael Shirlow and the very talented Andrew King. Our President Tony Moran was victorious in B Grade with 40 points on a countback from Bruce Zietsch and Bill Williams. NTPs winners were Van Isackson (3rd), Bob Walpole (9th), Neil Gore-Brown (10th). Franz Eckardt (12th), Michael Gane (17th).

Reminder, the Men’s Foursomes Championships are being held on Saturday the August 29. There will be a Stableford event for those not playing in the Foursomes.

On Sunday August 23 there will be a Mixed 2 Person Ambrose, Shotgun start at 9am.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest