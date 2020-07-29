PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Grafton gears up for club championship

Iluka Golf Club welcomed families through to play at their course last weekend and invite them to come down anytime for regular or frisbee golf.

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

Putts ‘N’ Pars

THE weekend rain may have been welcome, however, it did have a negative effect on our golf activities.

From a field of 140 plus nominated players just 66 players braved the conditions in the Muddy & Studdies Servo 18 Hole single Stableford on Saturday.

Playing off a handicap of six, Brendan Cleaver produced a round of 40 Stableford points to take the overall win on the day.

The wet conditions did not cause any concern for Brendan who recorded a very consistent 20 points on each 9, his card revealing entire wipe free 18 holes. A very good effort despite the uncomfortable conditions.

Twenty ‘A’ graders took up the challenge with three players from that group completing their rounds with 35. Following the three-way countback, Tim Bartlett (1) was declared the winner from Graham Tracey (7).

The remaining player in that grade on 35 was Ian Langley (7), who had to settle for just a pro ball for his effort. ‘B’ grade attracted the largest group of players with 23 players turning up to play. Peter Brennan (14) with a fine round of 36 was the leading player from Alfie Groves (13) on 34.

It has been quite sometime since the ‘C’ grade winner has featured in the results with John Dougherty (18) recording the second best overall score of the day with 37, which resulted in the grade win. Just 12 players contested ‘C’ grade with the runner-up to John being Robert Usher (19) on 33.

The weather conditions must have got to the ‘D’ grade fraternity with just 11 players turning up on the day. Michael Corfe (22) may have been a little surprised to win the grade with 31, however he was a dominate winner with his nearest competitor being Aiden Langford (24) two points in arrears with 29. From the six players who completed their rounds with 31 points, just two of them earned a pro ball for their effort, Bob Turns and Greg Harvison.

The remaining players relegated to the also ran status following the required countback.

Unfortunately the 27 hole mixed Foursomes Championship scheduled for Sunday had to be postponed to a date yet to be fixed. A total of 54 players had nominated for the event which would have been one of the biggest mixed field for many years. When the revised date has been decided fresh nominations will be required at that time.

However, the focus on our golf for the next two weekends will be on the 2020 Greg Harvison Building and Design and Jacaranda City Coaches (Leanne & David Morgan) co-sponsored Club and Grade Championships.

The 72 hole Championships begin on Saturday and will incorporate the Craig Woods Plumbing Monthly Mug. There are several main contenders for the 2020 title, led by the defending Champion, Matt McKee.

Runner-up last year was the very youthful Willow Harris however, it is not known if he has nominated for this years championships. Under no circumstances can you discount the 2009 and 2018 Club Champion Greg Harvison’s chances of once again taking the Championship. Greg has demonstrated his ability to handle the pressure of championship golf having qualified for the NSW Senior Open on at least two occasions in recent times.

Jake Frame is another player who has the credentials to take out the championship. As well as Matt, Greg and Jake there are several other players who have the golf ability to spring a surprise and really shake the championship honours up. All will be known in a couple of weeks.

On Friday August 7 the 2020 Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am will be held, which attracted a field of at least 70 of the nations up and coming golf professionals as well as a couple of international players.

To assist with the conduct of the Pro-Am course, spotters are required for the day. Should you be able to provide the time to help out with the spotting duties, please give your names to our golf professional, Mark Harvison, who will allocate a spotting position to you.

A complete run down of all the pro’s who have nominated will be advised via local media within the next week or so.

Mark Harvison, together with golf manufacturer Taylormade, has scheduled a fitting day for Monday August 10 between the hours of 11am through to 2pm.

Due to the requirements of the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place, those wanting to take advantage of the trial day must made an appointment to do so. At the time of preparing this report there are only five spots remaining. to make the required appointment just telephone Mark or Jo on 66425413.

All Grafton golfers will be pleased to learn that the hole-in-one jackpot has now been reinstated. The normal non-compulsory entry fee will be applied for those wanting to take a chance on scoring a hole-in-one. Obviously the jackpot prize only applies to club competitions and only on the par 3 holes. The jackpot was suspended due to the coronavirus situation and the reintroduction will be a little late for those five players who scored an ace during that time. They will just have to do it again.

Ray Hopwood

GDGC Thursday Men’s Competition Results

Date: 23/7/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 64

Winner: Scott Acton 38 pts

Runner-up: John Forrest 37pts c/b

2nd R/up Ron Hockey 37

NTP’s sponsored by: Dougherty Property

Pro Balls: 33

Women’s Putts ‘N’ Pars

A COOL morning greeted the 54 players who contested last Wednesday’s 4BBB Stableford, incorporating the WGNSW Bowl.

Sponsor for the day was Bank of Queensland. Winners on the day with an exceptional score of 44 points were Brenda Cooper and Jan Patterson. Runners-up were Sue Byrnes and Jan Davis on 43, taking out that position from Sue Blake and Vale Franey on the countback.

Draw for nearest the pin on the 1st were Kaye Murdoch/Elaine Shand and on the 10th, Cheryl Shanley/Kerry Harding. Ball competition went to score of 39 on a countback.

Certainly a great round of golf played and to have a partner to enjoy the day was even better.

The singles match play knockout round saw in Division 1 Jane Wolfe taking the match 3 and 2 from Sharyn O’Grady. Peg James defeating Marianne Mannell also 3 and 2, Kaye Murdoch was to good on the day defeating Jen Townsend 4 and 3.

A very tight match was played between Janette Blair and Kathy McMullan with Janette coming out the victor on the 19th hole.

Division 2 matches were Kerry Harding too good for Helen Packwood winning 6 and 4 and Di Chapman defeating Sonya Baker 1 up. Robyn Wilkes and Shirley Avery had to go to the 19th hole for a result with Robyn taking the win and at the time of printing.

The Dell Burke and Judy McFarlane match is still to be played. Division 3 saw Brenda Cooper survive over Marilyn Powell 3 and 2.

Soo McPherson was on her game defeating Helen Irving 4 and 2, Sandra Gleeson winning from Jan Davis 2 up and very close friends Sue Byrnes and Sue Heath had to play each other with Sue Byrnes winning 6 and 5.

Next round draw is up on the notice board in the women’s locker room. Please contact the pro shop to arrange your times.

A total of 14 players braved the weather conditions to play the 18 Hole Stableford on Friday. There are some very keen golfers at our club and even with rain, Sonya Baker returned a score of 38 points to be the overall winner on the day.

Runner-up Mary Atkins had to survive a countback to receive the prize. Draw for the nearest the pin went to Jean Milne. For the ball competition you needed a score of 33 on a countback.

Speaking of weather, the 10 weekend starters who arrived for the 18 Hole Stroke, Monthly Medal round were caught in some very heavy showers. With rain not falling at beginning of play the round was no suspended as it was also a qualifying round for the weekend single match play event.

Wet weather gear was the fashion of the day and with wet clubs, hats and gloves out overall winner was Peg James 74 nett on a countback. Draw of cards went to Maddie McKee. Ball competition score was 76 nett. Winner of the putting on the day was Peg James 27putts. Draw for the first round of the match play knockout series is up on the women’s notice board. Again please arrange your times with the pro shop.

A big thank you to the Grafton women golfers who travelled to Iluka on Monday for their open day. It is wonderful to support our small neighbouring clubs.

Shirley Goodger.

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club Men’s Results

THURSDAY July 23

Medley single Stableford

Field 63

Winner A grade: Philip McGuire with a solid win over Rod Smith with 39pts on countback R/up A grade: Rod Smith 39pts Winner B grade: Noel Butcher 37pts R/up B grade: Michael Furlong 36pts Balls to 32pts on countback Visitors from Burleigh GC Coffs Harbour GC Yamba G & CC Grafton district GC Cabramatta GC Coraki GC Lakeside GC Iluka GC Axedale GC Coomealla GC Saturday club foursome championships was postponed by Club Captain Brendan Reeves due to the inclement weather. A new date is yet to be set for the championship event but it is certain to be a Sunday in the next few weeks.

Wednesday July 22

Wednesday Skins was won by Tony Turner with a very mediocre 3 skins.

Phil Killian

Maclean Vet’s Golf

ON MONDAY July 20 the Maclean Vets played a stroke event. The fact that it was a stroke event may have scared some people away, however, 33 players turned up to chance their skills. It was a lovely sunny day and the course was in great condition so where else would you want to be?

The winner, with an excellent round of 2 under his handicap, was Andrew Radcliffe who came in with a nett score of 70. Runner up with nett 72 was Bob Harvey and in third place was Phil Smith also with a nett 72. Ball winners were Rhoda Pedrana – 73, Graham Cox – 74, Chris Forrester and Peter Hamilton – 75, Phil Robinson, Steve McKenzie and Theo Sheppard – 76 and Veronique Morgan -77.

The next game is the monthly medal on August 3. This will be a shot gun start and will also be the first round of the Vets Championships.

Maclean Women’s Golf

WEDNESDAY July 22

Single Stableford

Field 30

Winner A grade: Cathy Ayres 39pts

R/up A grade: Veronique Morgan 38pts

Winner B grade: Chris Picton 39pts

R/up B grade: Edith Piddington 38pts

Chip ins

Cathy Ayres 2nd

C Picton 6th

Balls to 32pts

Yours in golf

Maudie

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club News

A BIG thank you to our Yamba Veteran Golfers.

The Veterans have decided to buy four new practice mats for the practice nets. They should be in place before our Mi Organics Pro-Am on August 8 and 9.

We have 88 Professionals confirmed to play on that weekend.

Thursday Stableford

WE HAD a field of 163 players begin their game, 84 brave souls completed the 18 holes in very trying conditions.

In A Grade, Troy Urquhart was successful again with 39 points. Doug Luckie was runner up from Barry Fisher.

B Grade winner was Jan Dampney with the score of they day, 40 points from David Barnsley and Mike Gills.

Keith Britton won C Grade on a countback from one of new, young members Tom Roberts on 37 points. Geoff Butler took out third place. NTPs went to Robert Gallagher (3rd), Troy Urquhart (9th), Mike Gills (10th), Troy Urquhart (12th) Pro Pin on the 14th went to ‘guess who’ Troy Urquhart, Steve Scott won the 17th.

Saturday’s Stableford and Sunday’s 4BBB were both washed out.

Our Men’s Foursomes will be played on a Saturday for the first time on August 29.

This Saturday’s Monthly Medal will be played off the Blue Markers with your Blue Handicap. This is to save the Black Tees for the Pro-Am

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest

SOCIAL GOLF

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club

ON SUNDAY August 2 the Jaca Social Golf Club will travel by bus to Lawrence for a 4 Ball Ambrose event. The bus will depart the Jaca at 8am for a 9 hole game of golf with a BBQ afterwards.

Everybody is welcome, including new members. To register for the event, please see Jaca staff or contact Peter (Strap) McLellan on 0429 462 036. Names must be in by 4pm Friday July 31. So get to the Jaca and jump on the bus for a game of golf, chats with friends and a great day out. See you there.

Thank you guys.

Dulcie