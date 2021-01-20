PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Grafton junior cleans up at Evans Head

GRAFTON

Juniors

Grafton junior golfer Hollie Fuller has had a successful weekend competing at the Evans Head Golf Club's weekend of golf.

On the Friday January 15, Hollie competed in the Evans Head Junior Golf Classic for her first time. Playing off a 4 handicap she completed the first 9 holes in -1 par 35 gross highlighted by birdies at the 1st and 9th holes. She then birdied the 10th hole to go to -2 par and remained that way well into the back 9, bogies at 14 and 16 brought her back to even playing the least hole, where she doubled to give her a +2 total 73 gross to easily win the overall girls championship, a fantastic result. In that round she also took home three nearest the pins.

Hollie returned to the Evans Head Golf Club on the Sunday to play in the Evans Head Open Classic event, competing against ladies of all ages for the Open title.

The course set up at it's trickiest with pin placement on seemingly severe slopes and from the back tees, Hollie shot +10 par 81 gross to win the Ladies Open event by 2 shots. Hollie completed the front 9 in 39 gross +3 par and got on the bogey train through the back 9 for a seven over 42 gross but highlighted by an easy par on the demanding and long par 3 18th hole.

A very successful weekend of golf for the Grafton junior.

This weekend Hollie heads to Newcastle to compete in the NSW Amateur Tournament played at the very demanding Magenta Shores and Kooindah waters golf courses. This will be a great competing experience for the young golfer.

Men

Annual General Meeting

Last Sunday the club's deferred annual general meeting attracted a good number of members, which was appreciated by club officials and confirmed the strong support of the club by its membership. The main item of business was the installation of the new board of directors to guide the club through the next twelve months or so. Returned unopposed was Matt Davidson (president), Neil Hayward (vice president), Bob Turns (treasurer), Heather Robinson (public officer), David Morgan (captain) and Jan Patterson and Matt McKee (directors). Following the decision of Tim Newsome and Bill Newman not to stand this year, two new candidates were elected, again unopposed. They are Robert Usher (vice president) and Nicholas Bryant (director). With such a strong representation the club's affairs are in safe and competent hands for the year to come and will ensue the club's continued success.

Another feature to come out of the meeting, was the recognition of two of our members as Club Person of the Year. From the men's fraternity, Tony Daly was one recipient with Mary Katte also being awarded the honour, representing the Lady Golfers. Both Tony and Mary thoroughly deserve their awards in recognition for their volunteering efforts throughout the past year and no doubt will continue into the future.

Weekend Competition

At long last we were able to conduct our Saturday competition without any interference from the weather with a strong field of 120 starters turning out to play in the Tooheys/Lion month of golf program, which was a single Stableford. It must have been "mates day", as everyone's mate, Tim Newsome (15) took out the event with an excellent 40 points. However he did not have it all his own way, surviving a countback from the B grade winner Bob Perl (14) obviously also with 40. In A grade, Brett McConnell (8) once again was the star of that group with 36 points against his name. Runner-up to Brett was Jeff Hackett (4) on a countback from Simon Loadsman (5) both recording 35. Runner-up to Bob Perl in B grade was Dwayne Doyle (11) on 39. The Langford name keeps popping up in the weekly results and on this occasion it was Jesse Langford (17) who with a score of 38 took out C grade from Frank Petty (18) with 37. There was no doubting the winner of D grade with James Disson (27) smashing that grade with an outstanding 36 points, 9 points clear of his nearest rivals, John Mannell (29), Ray Hickey (30) and Barry Leeson (29) with 27 and after the countback that was the way they stayed. It was almost a hole-in-one for David Morgan (8) on the Pro-pin hole with his tee shot just finishing 64cm short of the cup. Pro balls went down to those with 32 on a countback.

In last week's column, advice was given that there was to be a significant change in the grades, reduced from 4 to 3. That particular change has now been deferred and will commence on Saturday February 13, 2021. For those golfers who fail to read the Pro shop notice board, the preferred lie playing condition will only apply on the fairways only. This change in the playing conditions will no doubt be applauded by the low handicap players (A grade) but may cause some angst for our D grade golfers who are finding the current course conditions a little more difficult than normal. However that is the way it goes.

Pro Shop News

Our club professional, Mark Harvison, has advised that the annual beginner golf clinics will be again introduced this year for those just starting out in the game, with places also available for those little more experienced. To comply with COVID-19 requirements all you need do is register your intention by contacting the Pro shop either in person or telephone 6642 5413 to secure a place. The first clinic will be held on Monday February 1 from 9.30 to 11am. A second clinic is scheduled for Monday February 8 at the same time. Costs are at a minimal and will only be $5 per lesson. This particular program has been promoted by Mark Harvison for many years and has introduced and encouraged many golfers to our great game.

-Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Veterans

Last Monday a field of nearly 40 golfers hit off. The course was still quite wet after the rain of the recent week and there was very little run. We couldn't play the 10th and 17th holes so we played the 1st and 7th holes twice. The winner with 38 points was Steve McKenzie with Mike Emmanuel the runner up with 36. Anthony Turner claimed third prize with 35 points. Nearest the pins were won by Gunny Dickenson on the 2nd, Mike Emmanuel on the 7th and Peter Saunders on the 17th.

Club balls went to John Lockyer, Lee Barrington, Ross Allomes, Gunny Dickenson and Jeff Miller who all finished on 34 points and John Porter and Don Skaines both with 33 points.

Our next game is on January 25 and is a single Stableford.

SOCIAL

Brushgrove Hotel

Our first game for 2021 was held at the Iluka golf course. We all love playing at Iluka; a nice course providing enough challenges to make the game interesting. A Stableford event was keenly contested, with one breakaway winner. Congratulations to Rick Want winning with 22 pts, from Peter Jones (18), Tim Petterson (17) and Des Chisholm (16). Rick also won the men's longest drive. Drive & Pitch to Rodney Want, Least putts to Torin Leek (13), and ladies longest drive to Colleen Ortlipp. Welcome to our visitor, Josh winning NTP.

After the game we enjoyed a BBQ provided by Colleen and prepared with the help of her assistants. Yum! We discussed our program for 2021, and a copy will be emailed to all members when finalised. Our next game will be at Grafton on 7th February, tee-off at 9.30am. Let me know if you will be coming.

-Peter Jones

YAMBA

Tim Stokes takes out midweek golf

A great round of 43 points saw Tim Stokes win A grade on Thursday at Yamba from Brett Vaughan (Coolangatta) 41 and Matt Sahlqvist 40. A great field of over 180 golfers competed on the day in magnificent conditions. There is no doubt that the course has never been better and, freshly cut fairways after the overnight rain, had the ball almost teed up for every shot. In B grade Tom Roberts was the winner with 42 points on a countback from Chris Durrington. Close behind was Tommy James on 41. Evergreen Ross Wilson was the C grade winner with a well compiled 39 points. Andy McLennan (38) and Bruce Petith (37) took out the minor placings. NTP winners were: 3rd Garry Downes 247cm, 9th Brad Roberts 71cm, 10th David McGregor 71cm, 12th and also the Pro Pin Martyn Tishler 56cm and a great shot on the 17th saw Brendan Watkins nearest with 300cm. Balls went to 34 c/b.

Alan Syle shows the way on Saturday

A total of 168 golfers competed in the Stableford round at Yamba Golf & Country Club on Saturday and the best score of the day was recorded in B grade, when Alan Syle scored an effortless 42 points. Second was Evan Rice with 39 followed by Steven Abbott on 38. In A grade last man in, Harry Peacock was the winner with 40 from playing partner, Richard Beresford 39 and the very consistent Alex Podbereski in third place with 38 on a countback. Ashley Ekin took time out from his club duties to win C Grade (again) with 41 points. Runner up was Brian Dwyer 38 on a countback from Terry Bull. NTP winners were 3rd Bruce Lulham 142cm, 9th David McGregor 266cm, 10th Michael Organ 276cm, Pro Pin and 12th Stephen Hardwick 120cm and 17th big hitting Barry Fisher 500cm. We thank the sponsors of the NTP's: John Wright Pro Shop, Peter Campbell Physio, SeaFire Steak & Seafood, Bean Scene and Yamba Barber Shop. Balls went down to 34 with 16 on the back.

The January Monthly Medal will be played on January 30 due to the very large numbers of

visitors to our course.