PUTTS N PARS: Junior makes grade in development squad

GRAFTON

Men

FROM an impressive field of almost 120 starters, just 11 managed to play to their handicaps despite the playing conditions, both course and weather, being almost perfect for the Grafton Motor group 18 hole Stableford last Saturday. The leading score for the day was posted by Jimmy Cross (17) who accumulated a well constructed 41 points. Regarded as one of the best players on and around the greens in the club, Jimmy put that talent to good use to achieve the winning score. Another player who is regarded as a very handy golfer when he wants to be is David Morgan (9) survived a countback to take out 'A' grade with 38 points. The unlucky player on the negative side of the countback process was Brett McConnell (9) who had to settle for the runner-up spot as a consolation. A strong contingent of 30 players contested the 'B' grade division, with club president Matt Davidson (13) the leader of the pack with 40 points, three points clear of Dean Sing (12) who cooked up a respectable score of 37. The scoring in 'C' grade also revealed some handy scores with Eli Fahey (18) a clear winner of that grade with 40 points four points in arrears of Eli was Ken Radunz (17) with 36. Three points separated the leaders in 'D' grade with Ken Rose (25) the winner of that grade with 37 from Riley Taylor (21) claiming the runner-up spot with 34. Pro balls went down to those with 32 or better. The hole-in-one jackpot was not won and remains at the maximum amount of $1000.

A relatively strong field turned out last Sunday to contest the Colourworks mixed 2 Person Ambrose. Two teams completed their rounds with a nett score of 65.75 which required the countback process to be employed to sort out the winners. In the end it was the combination of Soo McPherson (26) and Ian Langley (7) who were awarded the win and became our Club's leading contenders to qualify for the regional finals of NSW Keno competition. Matthew McKee (plus2) and Julie McKee (32) were awarded the first runner-up position from Norm (12) and Judy (47) Bur on 66.25. Two other teams also qualified for the Keno Regional finals and they were the combinations of Brian Napper and Heather Purtill together with David Morgan and Jen Townsend. The dates and venue for those regional finals are yer to be determined subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Next Saturday the event will be a four man Ambrose, on this occasion sponsored by Ken Casson Motors. To add a little more spice to the Ambrose it will be compulsory for each member of the team to record a drive on a par 3, 4, and 5 and mark your card accordingly. Ambrose events always attract strong fields therefore it would be to your advantage to nominate early to claim your preferred timeslot.

One of the more popular and certainly more vocal result was posted in last Tuesday's Veteran and member competitions. It was not an overall winning score, but was more than good enough to claim the second runner-up spot in the event. That was of course the 37 points achieved by Des Keynes. Desi, one of our more colourful players, absolutely loves his golf, playing a couple of time a week, although not always with any significant success. However last Tuesday was the exception and there would not be any member of our golf club who would not be pleased to recognise this achievement. Des was only two points in arrears to the eventual overall winner, Dean Woodbury (19) a visitor from Bonnie Doon Golf Club with 39. The second runner-up place was awarded to Gary Pym (22) on 38. A total of 110 players contest the event which is an excellent field for a Tuesday. Pro balls went down to those on 30 points. The Thursday competition also attracted an excellent field of 70 starters with Mark Robson (17) the best on the day with 39. Sam Davison (13) came in next with 37 from John Tracey (6) on 36. Pro balls going down to 32.

At their last Board meeting our club directors have resolved to retain the club membership fees for the 2020/21 season at their current level. The board is to be congratulated for their consideration towards our members who will no doubt appreciate the gesture. The green and competition fees will only attract a minor increase for the year, that also will be an assistance to all those golfers who maybe adversely effected by the current conditions due to the COVID-19 circumstances. The only negative to come out of the past week or so golf activities is the damage to a couple of our greens, apparently by an upset golfer. Advise has been received from our Club Captain that anyone found causing damage to the greens in particular, or any golf club property will be immediately suspended. This applies to both member and social golfers.

-Ray Hopwood

Women

LAST week 52 players contested the 6th WGNSW Medal, third round Gwlad Murray (Vets) and round 14 of the MJO Legal consistency trophy. Nutrimetics (Debbie Bowling) was the sponsor of the day and a big thank you to Debbie for attending the presentation of trophies. Overall winner went to Marianne Mannell with a great round of 69 nett. Division 1 winner Millie Harris with a good round of 70 net, runner-up Kathy McMullan 73 nett on a countback from Sharyn O'Grady. Division 2 went to Soo McPherson on 74 nett, runner-up Sonya Baker 75 nett on a countback from Robyn Wilkes. Division 3 winner Helen Irving 34 points from runner-up Sue Blake 32 points. Nearest the pins for a draw of cards Judy McFarlane for the 1st, Marilyn Powell for the 10th. Ball winners went to score of 78 or better on a countback. Friday saw 38 starters contest for the competition of 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by South Grafton Hair & Beauty. Division 1 winner Kerry Harding on 36 points from runner-up Jan Patterson on 35 on a countback from Cheryl Shanley. Division 2 went to June Cavanagh on 33 from runner-up Jean Milne 32 on a countback from Helen Irving. Ball went to a score on 31 or better. After a thunderstorm and much rain on Friday the Saturday contingent of women had a little more testing golf on a few of the holes. We appreciate any rain that "louey" decides to send us. Still 13 women turned up to contest the 18 holes Stableford with the winner of the day being Kate Thomson with a stunning 37 points from runner-up Ann Gibbons on 31. Balls went to those on 30 or better.

Congratulations must go to our weekday match play Champions after very hard fought matches. Our Division 1 winner is Peg James, Division 2 went to Judy McFarlane and Division 3 winner to Sandra Gleeson. Well played all. The weekend match play final will now be played between Peg James (after her match win on Saturday against Maddie McKee) and Di Alderman. Good luck to both players for the final.

-Shirley Goodger

Juniors

GRAFTON'S Hollie Fuller has been selected in the NSW Golf Jack Newton Junior Golf development squad.

The Jack Newton Junior Golf Boys and Girl's State Talent Development Program was established in 2012 with the aim of identifying and developing players that have the potential to be elite amateur players at a national and international level in the future.

Last weekend Hollie won the Casino Junior open girls competition with an 82 gross score.

MACLEAN

Men

SATURDAY August 15

Medley Single Stableford

Winner A grade: Geoff Grayson 39 pts

A splendid round by Geoff with five birdies R/up A grade: Leigh Barrington 38 pts on c/b Third A grade: Andrew Cowling 38 pts Winner B grade: Kylie Ryan 40 pts. Once again the ladies claim victory, Kylie with a hand me down set of clubs from partner Peter Fitzpatrick who had 25 pts with his new set of clubs.

R/up B grade: Darrell Simmons 38 pts

Third B grade: Kym Eckersley 37 pts

Cathy Parker with her old set of clubs was not far off the money with 34 pts, defeating partner Richard Parker with a score of 26 pts and a precision fitted set of new clubs.

Field 82

Ball comp to 33 pts on c/b

Visitors from: Bankstown GC, Grafton District GC, Coffs Harbour GC, Ballina GC, Yamba G & CC, Goulburn GC and Leonay GC.

Recently the Northern Rivers mixed foursomes championships was played at Coraki with Sheree Forsythe and Jackson Wright representing Maclean finishing runner up scratch with a great score of 3 over in the 27 hole event.

Well done.

Thursday August 13

Medley Single Stableford

Winner A grade: Graham Edwards 37 pts on c/b R/up A grade: Wayne Hinchcliffe 37 pts Winner B grade: Robert Easterbrook 38pts R/up B grade: Richard Parker 37 pts Tom Martin had a brilliant eagle on the 10th hole with the applause heard back in the clubhouse.

Field 73

Balls to 33 pts on c/b

Visitors from: Lakeside GC, The Coast, Bankstown GC, Yamba G & CC, Grafton District GC, Leeton GC, Glen Innes GC and Gosford GC.

Wednesday August 12

Skins

A field of 14 contested the event with Steve Smith claiming the win after another rigged four way draw.

-Phil Killian

Women

WEDNESDAY August 12

Stroke 1st Qualifier HC Championship, 5th NSW medal 6th monthly medal Winner A grade: Chris Picton 70 nett R/up A grade: A Barwick 72 nett (forfeited her prize as she was sponsor) 2nd r/up A grade: Pat Harris 73 nett Winner B grade: Tina Hogg 69 nett R/up B grade: Molly Plunkett 70 nett O/all putts Tina Hogg 29 putts Chip ins:

Christine Powell on 1st

Kate Hemmy on 17th

Chris Forrester on 6th

Balls to 76 nett

Field 34

Thank you to our sponsors Amanda Barwick and Kerry Cook for your generous and innovative trophies on the day.

Yours in golf,

-Mausie

Veterans

FORTY-one golfers hit off in the Stableford event held on Monday August 10. Once again it was a lovely day for golf. The winner, Leigh Barrington, took full advantage of the conditions to come in with 39 points. Just behind in second place was Jeannie Doolan with 38 points and in third spot was the ever-improving Matt Young also with 38 points.

Others to play well and win a club ball were Bill Rorke - 37, Graham Millard, Kim Wiblen, Andrew Radcliffe and Theo Sheppard all with 36 and Ross Allomes, Richard Parker, Amanda Barwick, Chris Blackman and Tina Hogg all coming in with 35 points.

Our next game is on Monday August 24 and is a single Stableford.

Also as mentioned in previous write-up the NSW Vets have given Maclean Vets $300 as compensation for not holding our regular open day in May so the committee is planning to hold our own closed open day using this money as prize money. This special day will be held on Monday September 21, so mark this day on your calendar.

LAWRENCE

LAWRENCE Golf and Sports Club results for week ending August 16, 2020.

Wednesday Chook Run won by Peter Pritchard net 25 and runner up Peter Jones net 29. NTP on the 5th Peter Starr and Wayne Bryce had least putts with 12.

Sunday's competition was sponsored by Graeme Mills. Two competitions were played on the day with winner of the first being Liz Simpson with Barry Burgess runner up and James Welsh winner to the second with Peter Starr runner up. NTP on the 5th was Julie Percell and least putts went to James Welsh on a count back from Ken Trim with 13 putts. Next weeks

competition will be a Stroke - H/Cap Champion 2nd round sponsored by TLE Yamba.

-Chris Clay

WESTLAWN

Men

FIFTY-five players took to the front nine on Sunday for a four person Ambrose event and with the great conditions there were some good scores handed in.

The best score of the day was 26 5/8 nett handed in by P Fysh, L Beresford, E Fahey and L Bloomer the next best was a 3 man team of M Newman, J Blanch and T Ord with 29 2/8 net closely followed by L Gardiner, W Gibbs, D Alderman and J Leonard with 29 3/8 on a count back from J Armstrong, D Anderson, R Jenkin and S Bickerton who receive a Pro Ball for their effort along with D Clark, G Jackson, J Ellis and W Hambly with 29 6/8. It is unusual to see a three person team in the money against the four person teams so the team of Newman, Blanch and Ord must have played very consistent golf.

A big thankyou to Dave Lynch and John Blanch for cooking the barbecue after the game, I hope the snags were not too burnt.

Next week I think we will hit the back nine for an individual event, but I could be wrong, keep an eye out for Jason's Tee Time Texts.

-Dave Lynch

YAMBA

Thursday Stableford

OUR director Wayne Rice won A Grade with 39 points from Mitch Brash and Dennis Martin, a visitor from Tamworth. Score of the day with 44 points went to Jan Dampney in B Grade. Jan decided to replace his left-handed putter with a right-handed putter, instant results only having 26 putts on the day instead of his usual 36+, Bruce Douglas was runner up from Larry McKenzie. In C Grade Ben Major won with 40 points from Stephen Dorrell and in third place was Terry Alford. NTPs went to Tony Fisher (3rd), Col Linsday (9th), Neil Gore-Brown (10th), Stephen Lamb (12th and the Pro Pin), Ken Dewar (17th).

Saturday Stableford

STEWART'S investigating this result! In A Grade Bruce Lulham had an excellent 41 points on a wet track to post the score of the day. Two days prior (on the Thursday) Bruce had a total of 19 points, a wonderful form reversal. Greg Wylie was runner up from Paul Tarasenko both with 37 points. Steven Scott won B Grade with 38 points from Stephen Hardwick and Tony Burley. C Grade went to Charlie Tyler. Neil 'scooter' Drummond was runner up from Franz Eckhart on a countback. NTPs went to Danny Hibbert (3rd), Paul Austin (9th), Kevin Lowe (10th), Richie Carter, Pro Pin on the 10th, Michael Shirlow (12th) and Mark Phillips (17th).

This coming Sunday August 23 is a mixed two person Ambrose, shotgun start 9am.

Our men's foursomes are on Saturday August 29. There is a Stableford event as well for players not wishing to play in the foursomes.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

-Greg Laforest