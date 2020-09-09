PUTTS N PARS: Jacaranda spirit transcends Clarence golf clubs

SOCIAL

PRIOR to the closure of the Westlawn Public Golf Course on December 31, 2019, the community of Grafton was offered assistance by the Lawrence Golf Club with ideas of how to try and gain a lease on the Westlawn Public Golf Course (Crown Land) from the Clarence River Jockey Club.

However we failed to receive approval from the CRJC and the Westlawn Public Golf Course was closed and not available to any of the public.

The details of the offer of assistance from Lawrence was published in The Daily Examiner along with other several stories prior to the closure.

The Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club and community would like to express a big thank you to the Lawrence Golf Club and the Grafton District Golf Club for their assistance and generosity in allowing us to utilise their golf courses for our monthly games of golf.

Both Lawrence and Grafton courses have welcomed us with open arms to ensure that our members and community are able to continue with their normal lifestyles and play golf on a regular basis.

On Sunday, 6th September, the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club ventured on a bus trip to Lawrence to play golf for the very first Tim Clark Memorial Shield.

Tim was a local plasterer, highly respected, not only for his work but for his never ending involvement and assistance for basketball and golf in Grafton. Tim was taken from us in June 2018 after a courageous battle against ill health.

A great number of highly excited and dedicated golfers turned up at Lawrence to contest the battle for the very first Tim Clark Memorial Shield sponsored by Tim’s former workmate Bill Darby, with the winners being former jockey and current trainer Greg Kilner with his partner Peter ‘Strap’ McLellan, former strapper for the great trainer Jack Denham at Rosehill.

1st runners up were Craig Want and Dennis Heath, with Narelle Want and Chris ‘Stimpy’ Schaeffer finishing on strongly for 3rd placing.

At the Presentation memorial speeches were made by Jacaranda Hotel licensee Craig Want and Tim’s wife Jenny Clark.

The Jacaranda Hotel and the community are truly grateful for the assistance and special attention given by the Lawrence Golf Club and Grafton District Golf Club.

- Strap

GRAFTON

Men

SATURDAY COMPETITION

It is no secret that most Ambrose events are dominated by the lower handicap markers, and that was the result in last Saturday’s Grafton Print 2-man Ambrose.

For the 2nd week in succession, the combination of Matt McKee (+2) and Trevor White (12) were the leading players taking out the event with a nett score of 62 1/2, a result of their gross score of 65. This particular pairing has proved to be almost unbeatable taking out the previous Saturday’s 2-man American Foursomes Competition.

The first runner up position went to a couple of well handicapped golfers, Dean Hayes (18) and Neil Hayward (13), who went around the 18 holes with a gross score of 71 and following the application of 7 3/4 handicap, finished with a nett score of 63 1/4.

To decide the 2nd runner up spot, a countback was required with two combinations completing their rounds with a nett score of 63 1/2. At the completion of the process Paul Hewitt (12) and Jesse Langford (18) were awarded the position from Matt Katen (11) and Grant Rickwood (+1)

They may not have featured in the main results, however the pairing of Robert Usher (21) and Robert Bell (19) would have received the biggest prize on offer when Robert scored a hole-in-one on the 1st which entitled him to the Hole In One Jackpot. To win a ProBall your team required a score of 68 1/2 or better to earn one

Next Saturday the September Monthly Mug sponsored by Tomsy’s Timber will be held, which as always will be a Stroke Event.

2020 VETERANS COMPETITION

Last week the final round of the 36 hole 2020 Veterans Championship was held with the best two rounds of series being compiled by Tim Bartlett. Tim recorded rounds of 80 and 79 (159 total) to take out A Grade. Tim was the defending A Grade champion taking out the 2019 title with 153 gross.

The B Grade winner was Bill Dudgeon on 176 with Steven Houlahan taking out C Grade with 189. The 80 plus component of the Championship Series was hotly contested and at the completion of the 36 holes Norm Burt was declared the winner with a gross score of 173.

In the handicap scheme of things in the Grafton Travel Championship Series, Greg Tozer took out A Grade with 141. Barry Godwin with a score of 146 was the best in B Grade, with Glynn Bodimeade the best of the C Grade players on 149.

Des Robinson proved he has not lost his touch by taking out the Super Vet (over 80) component of the series with two good rounds resulting in a nett score of 145; a great effort in such a strong field in that particular grade.

Whilst on the subject of Veterans Golf, the Open Day on Monday, 28th September has been cancelled. It is not known at this time if an alternative date for the event is being considered.

MID-WEEK COMPETITIONS

There is no doubting the popularity of mid-week golf if the field for last Tuesday is any guide, when 112 starters challenged the course.

There were three players who completed their rounds with nett score of 69. David Morgan (9) Jason Casserly (7) and a Maclean visitor Leith Bailey (18) all finished on the score, and that was the order they finished in following the required countback. Pro balls went down to those with 77 or better also on a countback.

In the veterans component of that competition, David Morgan was the best with his 69 nett from Greg McCaughey (30) and Derek Latimer (18) both on 70 Pro balls going down to those on 77 or better.

A strong field of 65 starters contested the Thursday competition with Michael Johnston (15) a Woolgoolga visitor claiming victory with 41 nett from Eli Fahey (16) also with 41, Bill Blarkie (15) the next best on 38 pts. Pro balls down to 34 pts.

- Ray Hopwood

Women

MONDAY PLAYERS

Twenty-eight players enjoyed the lovely spring weather on Monday, August 31.

Some good scores were recorded, although not as great as the last couple of weeks. This was probably due to a reduction in their handicaps.

Div 1: winner Graham Benn 21pts, R/Up Karen McLennan 18.

Div 2: winner Fran Willison 18 c/b, R/Up Jan Pilgrim.

- Sonya Baker

LAWRENCE

FATHER’S DAY was golf as usual for the Sunday competition at Lawrence. A 2 person Ambrose event with a strong turnout for both the 18 hole and 9 hole comps. Thank you to our valued sponsor for the day, Coulters Carpet Court. Welcome to our visitors; Garry Morgan, Garry Bliss and Arthur Kane.

The results for the 18 hole event were: Bill Woodham and Denis Hardwick won with a net 643/4 from brothers Kane and Arthur King with Net 701/2. Looks like our new member Kane is off to a flying start. In the 9 hole event, Trevor Simpson and Lou Guthridge prevailed with a net 39 over Ken Trim and Kerry Cook with a net 393/4. NTP on the 4th went to the team of James Welsh and Theo Sheppard. NTP on the 5th to Trevor Simpson and Lou Guthridge. Least puts to Bill and Denis with an excellent 9 putts. Club balls to Doc Foster and Max Withnell.

We also hosted the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club who enjoyed a game and BBQ lunch. Jacaranda member Wayne Corbett went home a happy man, regardless of how his game went, after winning the Money Tree raffle. Many thanks to our members who worked behind the scenes making it all happen, and the maintenance volunteers for having the course in magnificent condition.

The Wednesday Chook Run saw Liz Simpson take home the chook with a great net 25. Well done Liz. Bill Woodham took out the NTP on the 4th and least putts to Terry Mitchell with 15 putts).

The Saturday ladies comp had Nancy Commerford winning from Bev Ensbey. Karen Bowen was NTP and least putts to Janet Lewis (no scores provided by ladies). Liz Simpson won the raffle.

Our next Sunday game is the Monthly Medal No 12 on the 13th September, sponsored by Maclean RSL and Grafton City Batteries. This is your last chance to book a place in the 2020 Medal of Medals contest.

- Peter Jones, Handicapper

MACLEAN

Men

STROKE MONTHLY MEDAL

Saturday, 5th September

A Grade: winner Brendan Reeves 67nett, r/up John Porter 69, 3rd Tony Johnson 70.

B Grade: winner Sam Kareen 68 c/b, r/up Shane McLeay 68, 3rd Theodore Sheppard 72. Balls to 75 nett on c/b. Field 92.

Great to see the pro Paul King back in some good form with four birdies in his round.

Chrissy Powell recorded an untidy 17 shots on the 12th hole after numerous shots in the greenside trap.

A late Saturday afternoon storm brought the women members back into the clubhouse early ending a peaceful afternoon for the rest of the clubhouse members.

The ladies winner of the Fair Butcher Yamba and Maclean meat voucher was Sheree Forsythe with 70 nett. Thank you the Fair Butchers once again.

MEDLEY SINGLE STABLEFORD

Thursday, 3rd September

A Grade: Winner Brenden Payne 41pts on c/b, r/up John Fong Kee 41; B Grade: winner Leigh Bailey 39, r/up Phillip Robinson 37. Balls to 34 c/b. Field 68.

Brenden Payne’s ill-fated trip back to WA meant his return to golf was a favourable one, leading to a fantastic par round off a 5 handicap.

SKINS

Wednesday, 2nd September

The winner from a field of 19 was John Gorman with six skins.

A telephone call from Norma Gorman to son-in-law Paul on Tuesday evening, beckoning husband John to bed, obviously was to his benefit as Wednesday’s skins event was the best round the veteran and legend of Maclean Golf Club has had in many years.

The 27-hole Mixed Foursomes Championships will be held on Sunday, 13th September so please make an effort to support this once a year honour board event.

- Phil Killian

Ladies

STROKE, 6th NSW MEDAL, 7th MONTHLY MEDAL

Wednesday 2nd September

Sponsors: P Harris, C Ayres. Field 31.

A Grade: winner Tina Hogg 70 nett, r/up Rhoda Pedrana 70, gross winner Sheree Forsythe 87; B Grade: winner Helen Graney 68, r/up Sandra Jenkins 70, gross winner Helen Graney 94. Putting: Sheree Forsythe 29 putts. Covid balls: Chris Picton, Liama Hunter. Chip ins: Edith Piddington 2nd, Carmel Rogers 5th, Sheree Forsythe 13th, Molly Plunkett and Christina Picton 14th.

Thank you to Cathy and Pat for your sponsorship and the great prizes.

- Mausie

Veterans

OUR last game of golf was a 2 ball aggregate stableford with 48 starters and played in excellent conditions.

The winners were Greg Saul and John Porter who won by a country mile with 78 points. Greg had a great individual score of 42 points to help the team along. Runners up were Graeme Lloyd and Peter Hamilton who finished with 73 points just ahead of 3rd place getters Graham Millard and Anthony Turner who came in with 71 points.

The ball run down went to Amanda and Allan Barwick 69 points, Graham Cox and Matt Young 68, Bob Harvey and Richard Ross 67, the Stockwells also with 67, the Hemmys with 64 and finally Tina Hogg and Chris Forrester with 63 points.

Our next game is the monthly medal. This is a shot gun start on the 14th Sept. The following week 21st we will be holding our own open day and this will also be with a shot gun start at 8.30am. There’s in excess of $400 worth of prizes to be won so make sure you get your name down and make a great day of it.

- Bob Harvey