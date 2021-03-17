PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Junior golfer qualifies for Greg Norman Classic

GRAFTON

Juniors

On Sunday Grafton 15-year-old junior Hollie Fuller won the gross section of the Iluka Junior Classic in the open girls section. Playing off a 5 handicap she shot an 81 gross to win a by a shot.

In the previous week Hollie competed in the Ocean Shores Junior Classic where she shot an 80 gross despite double bogeying the last hole. Hollie didn’t feature in the trophy rundown but her score was good enough for her to qualify for the Greg Norman Junior Masters Classic at the end of the year, the biggest event in the Queensland junior golf calendar. This is a four round tournament at the Palmer Colonial Golf Course at Robina.

This Sunday Hollie competes in the Northern Rivers Junior Classic at Murwillumbah Golf course competing against top class juniors from the Gold Coast.

LAWRENCE

The Lawrence members enjoyed a fine day on a damp course for a Stableford game on Sunday. Many thanks to our sponsors Lawrence Mechanical Service and Dougherty Property. Rodney Want (32 pts) won the 18 hole comp with the runner-up being Denis Hardwick (30 pts) after a c/b with Theo Sheppard. The 9 hole event was won by Trevor Simpson (15 pts) after a 3-way c/b with Lou Guthridge and Peter Pritchard. NTP on the 4th went begging and Trevor got NTP on the 5th. Least putts to Kane King with an excellent 12 putts. Kane seemed to be the only player able to read the greens. Club balls to Colin Want and Peter Jones.

The Wednesday Chook Run was won by Peter Jones (Net 36) from Terry Mitchell (Net 40). Keith Miller won NTP and Jean Meaney took out least putts with 16 putts.

Our next Sunday game will be a Stroke event. Congratulations to Rodney Want winning his Match Play match against Denis Hardwick three up with two to go. As always our valiant volunteers have done a great job keeping the course in good condition despite the weather.

IMPORTANT: The completion date for the Match Play Round 1 matches has been extended to April 30. The Match committee has extended the date due to adverse conditions and course closures due to rain.

—Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Veterans

They always say “beware of the injured golfer” and Greg Saul proved that saying correct. Returning to golf after having an enforced spell due to shoulder problems Greg came in with 37 points to win our last game. He just pushed Anthony Turner into second spot after a tight countback. A good score Anthony. In third spot was Steve McKenzie with 36 points to win the free game for next time. Due to the relatively small field – 17 of our players travelled to Ballina for the open day up there – the ball run down was much reduced. Graham Millard, Mike Emmanuel and Nancy Phillips all finished on 34; Matt Young, Russ Eather, Robin Harris and Bob Harvey finished with 32 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Brad Harris and Marlene Roberts on the 2nd; Steve McKenzie and Tina Hogg on the 7th; Don Skaines on the 11th and Steve McKenzie again on the 17th.

The next game on March 22 is a single Stableford followed by a 4BBB Multiplier on March 29. The Woodenbong open day is also on Monday March 22 and we have five members going to that and the Casino open day is on April 6.

Women

The Maclean ladies played a Canadian Foursomes event today with 32 players in the field. Some great scores were recorded with some “not so good”. But for those “not so good” there is always next year. We welcomed Carolyn Doyle back, playing her first round for the 2021 year.

A huge thank you goes to our Sponsors Ammo Hair & Beauty in River Street Maclean. Once again a very generous sponsorship with a fabulous raffle prize included.

Our winners for the day were: Rhoda Pedrana and Sandra Youlten – Net 67.5. Runners up: Tina Hogg and Sandra Jenkins – Net 68.

A very close contest was had by the two groups.

N. T. P’S: 2nd – Tina Hogg and Sandra Jenkins, 11th – Rhoda Pedrana and Sandra Youlten.

Club Balls: Vero Morgan, Carolyn Doyle, Molly Plunkett, Chris Powell, Di Moore, Kim Wiblem, Helen McFarlane, Sheree Forsythe.

Raffle Winner: Cath Parker.

Congratulations to all our winners.

Next week’s event is the second Monthly Medal Stroke with the sponsors for the day being Sheree Forsythe and Helen Graney.

Don’t forget to book your Tee Time on online. Please be at the Club House by 8am for a 8.30am start. See you all next week.

YAMBA

Mud runners win midweek golf at Yamba

The midweek Stableford held at Yamba Golf & Country Club on Thursday was played in abominable conditions. 21 mills of rain had left the course extremely wet and, to add to the discomfort, heavy showers continued to fall. 75 hardy (or silly) golfers took to the fairways where scoring was not easy. Ken Hall and Greg Laforest made light of the heavy going to win their respective grades with a very respectable 38 points. Ken won A Grade from Terry Winser (34) and Paul Austin 33 on a countback. In B Grade Greg was the winner and he was followed by Tommy James with 36 and Phillip Amata (Warringah) 35 on a countback. NTP winners were 9th Wayne Rice 288cm, 10th Gary Ensor (Toukley) (Hole in One), 12th Pro Pin Marty Tishler 114cm and 17th Geoff Flett 223cm. Balls were awarded to all scores of 33 or better.

The sun brings out better scores

Saturday was a much better day for a game of golf when the sun finally shone on the course and scoring became a little easier. In A Grade, Andrew Bolte took the winner’s voucher with 41 points. In his wake were Neil Gore-Brown (40) and Richard Beresford (38). 41 points was a popular score in B Grade when Alex Holland and Peter McCallum both achieved this and had to visit the countback to be separated. Steven Scott finished in third place with 40 well scored points. Dick Ord took a rest from the farm and won C Grade with yet another 41 points. Runner up was Perry Robinson (35) with Brett Cain in third place with 32 points on a countback. We thank the generous sponsors of our NTP’s. John Wright Pro Shop, Peter Campbell Physiotherapist, SeaFire Steak & Seafood, Yamba Barber Shop and The Bean Scene cafe on the 3rd, 9th Neil Drummond 181cm, 10th Bob Walpole 136cm, 12th and also the Pro Pin Mick Quilkey (Everglades) 88cm and 17th Craig Penman 92cm. Ball winners needed 34 on a countback.

Thirty-two golfers qualified for the prestigious Keith Flett Singles Knockout and those golfers will be advised so that the first knockout round can get under way. A reminder too that this coming Thursday is the Irish Stableford. Normal points for the first six holes, Double points for 7-12 and triple points for 13-18. There should be some very big tallies and it should be fun. See you there.