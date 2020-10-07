PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Latest golf news from across the Clarence

See who was on target and who was in the bunkers in this week’s Putts ‘N’ Pars. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

GRAFTON

Women

Wednesday competition

In ideal warm sunny golf conditions 59 players arrived to contest the 18 Hole Stroke playoff for the Captain’s Trophy.

The overall winning stroke score was sponsored Hip Pocket Workwear and the division winners were sponsored by The Hope Chest. We thank these sponsors for their many years of support to the Grafton Women golfers.

Janette Blair, had no problem with her putter working well to score an impressive 68 nett to take out the overall winning trophy.

Division 1 winner was Heather Purtill with 70 nett on a countback from Peg James. Division 2 with a fine found of 70 nett belonged to Dell Burke with Margaret Rickwood close behind for runner-up spot on 71 nett. In Division 3 was taken out by ever improving

Sue Blake with 71 nett from Jean Milne on 73 nett on a countback from Shirley Grainger.

Nearest the Pins were 1st – Helen Packwood, 6th – Dell Burke, 10th – Lis Fisher and 17th – Noeline Smith.

Ball went to a score of 76 nett on a countback.

Friday competition

THE Sports Power Super Warehouse sponsored 18 Hole Stableford was contested by 47 players. Division 1 went to Marianne Mannell with 37 pts on a countback from Jan Patterson who took out the runner-up spot. Division 2 was won with 38 pts. The countback system was needed to determine the winner which was Val Franey from runner-up Margaret Manahan.

Nearest the pin on the 1st was Tess Bloomer and on the 10th Hollie Fuller. Balls went to a score of 32 pts.

Saturday competition

TWELVE players contested The Hope Chest 18 Hole Stableford. Winner on the day was Shirley Goodger with 37 pts from runner-up Marianne Mannell on 35. Nearest the pin went to Janette Blair for her shot on the 10th. Balls went to a score of 34.

It’s always great to see Sue Reguson join the Saturday players when she comes home to visit mum and dad and to catch us up on her golfing feats.

Please note that this Wednesday is the final of the birdie/chip-in events.

Our Grafton women’s golf committee and players would like to extend our sincere condolences to Sue and Frank Petty on the loss of their sister-in-law Lindy and to Peter and Ann Gibbons with the passing of Peter’s mother Jean.

Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time, but memories are special and we’re sure there plentiful.

Happy golfing to all

—Shirley Goodger

MACLEAN

Men

Thursday October 1

MEDLEY Single Stableford:

Winner A grade: Geoffrey Dickinson 41pts

R/up A grade: Luke Many 40 pts

Winner B Grade: Robert Woods 41pts

R/up B grade: Coby Tabor 40pts

Ball comp to 36pts

Field 70

Saturday October 3

MONTHLY Medal & 1st round Club Championships proudly sponsored by Yamba Pools & Spa

Winner A Grade: Paul Bamback 71 nett

R/up A grade: David Bruton 72 nett on c/b

3rd place A grade: John Fong Kee 72 nett

Winner B grade: James Brock 65 nett

R/up B grade: Derek Bloomfield 68 nett on c/b

3rd place B grade: Michael Rice 68 nett

Ball comp to 76 on c/b

Field 96

Wednesday September 30

SKINS:

Winner Burt Bellairs with 4 skins in a field of 14

—Phil Killian

Veterans

LAST Monday the Maclean Vets held a very successful day with a record field of 64 starters. It was great to see so many of our Vets out on the course. The field also included visitors from Mullumbimby, Ocean Shores and Yamba. With the $300 from NSW Vets Golf and $100 from NRDGA Vets we had in excess of $400 worth of trophies to hand out.

The winner with an excellent score of 39 points was Gunny Dickenson hotly pursued by Clive McLachlan with 38 points and Des Plunkett also with 38. Another to have 38 was Mark Hemmy who also had a hole in one on the 7th. Well done Mark and he will also get the special hole in one trophy sponsored by Member Steve McKenzie.

Others to win vouchers were Mike McGowan, Ross Allomes and Cathy Ayres with 35 points each; Molly Plunkett, Theo Sheppard, Phil Hurst, Colleen Stockwell, Ted Harvey, Bev Ensby and Carl Ross all with 34 points.

Then there were another 20 players who scored golf balls for scores above 30 points. So overall trophies went to 34 of the 64 golfers that played thus representing more than half of the field.

Women

Wednesday September 30

LADIES Championships round 1, 5th Medal

Sponsors Bell Family

Gross winner A grade: Sheree Forsythe (86)

Nett winner A grade: Chris Picton(69)

Nett r/ up A grade: Cathy Ayres(70)

Gross winner B grade: Chris Powell (93)

Nett winner B grade: Kerry Cook(64)

Nett r/up B grade: Sandra Jenkins (70)

O/all putting Chris Picton(28)

COVID balls

Div 1 Veronique Morgan

Div 2 Kim Moore

Putt ball div 3: Janet Lewis

Chip ins:

Chris Powell 4th

Sue Fong Kee 5th

Sandra Jenkins 9th

Carmel Rogers 12th

Field 35

Thank you to our sponsors the Bell family

—Mausie

LAWRENCE

OUR Sunday competition was a novelty two clubs plus putter game, sponsored by Kath and Ken Trim. Thankyou Kath and Ken. A good roll-up on a beautiful morning. Results for the day were; 18 hole winner James Welsh (net 73) from Bill Woodham (80). In the 9 hole event Max Withnell (37) beat Kane King in a c/b. Nearest the pin on the 4th to James Welsh and Colin Wheeler on the 5th. Least putts (12) to Max Withnell. Club balls went to Peter Jones and Mark Austen. Welcome to our newest member, Arthur King. The Jacaranda Social Golf Club also played on our fine course on Sunday. A great mob who are always welcome.

The Wednesday Chook Run was won by Peter Jones with a net 28. Visitor Helen Sollazzo won drive and pitch on the 4th and Terry Mitchell took the prize for least putts (14).

The Saturday ladies comp was won by Karen Schipper (net (42) from Sue Fong Kee on a c/b from Janet Lewis. It looks like Karen is unbeatable lately. Joy Studdon got NTP on the 4th and least putts (13) to Sue Fong Kee. A highlight of the day was Molly Plunkett’s chip in for par on the 8th hole. Bev Ensbey won the raffle.

Don’t forget all members and visitors are welcome to play in the Sunday comp and Wednesday chook run, and ladies also welcome on Saturday. All of our competitions are generally open to men and women, no discrimination here at Lawrence.

Next Sunday will be the Open Foursomes Championship (choose your own partner). This event will be sponsored by Want’s Construction, thank you John Want.

—Peter Jones

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford Results

OUR club professional was on fire with an excellent 4 under par, 68 hits to win A Grade with 40 points from Rick Addinsall and Grieg Little. B Grade winner was Sid Mills from Neil Drummond and Mike Grills. Brian Smith won C Grade with the score of the day 41 points. Iain Gosling was runner up from Gordon Wilson. NTPs went to Ken Hall, Carl Wood, Glenn Cogill with a hole in one on the 10th to win 22 Golf Balls, Rick Addinsall won the Pro pin on the 14th and Mark Jennings a visitor from St Michaels the 17th.

Saturday Stroke Monthly Medal Winners

DES Hall is our A Grade Medal winner with a nett 71 on a countback from Michael Shirlow and Francois Merlet all with nett 71. Terry Winser was our gross winner with 80 hits. In B Grade Tony Burley was victorious with 69 nett from Andrew Bolte and Alan Syle in third place. Andrew Bolte was our gross winner with 86. David McQueen won C Grade with the best score of the day a nett 67 from Lary Dorman and Roger Cotton. David McQueen had the best gross with 92. NTPs went to Bob Walpole, Mike Grills, Col Simmons, Greg Wyllie, Neil Gore-Brown the Pro Pin on the 12th and Grieg Little on the 17th.

Payne our Medal of Medals Winner

GARRY Payne is our Medal of Medals winner with a nett 72 from Alex Podbereski and Neil Drummond. Congratulations Garry.

Upcoming events. The Paul Schumacher Memorial a 2BBB, 9am Shotgun start on October 18. Our AGM is on the October 25, Mi Organics Pro-Am October 31 and November 1 and the Yamba Open November 7-8.

Happy Golfing, stay safe.

—Greg Laforest