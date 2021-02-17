PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Latest in golf news and results

Keep up to date with all the events in the world of golf in the Clarence Valley.

GRAFTON

Men

Monthly Mug

Although a Stroke event, the Monthly Mug competition is one of our much sought after trophies and a very prestigious one at that. The winner not only receives the mug, but qualifies for the Gold Mug play-offs, which are held in November of each year. One of the traditions associated with the mug the holder of the mug is entitled to have any member fill the mug once at the bar. This is rarely acted upon by the various winners and should the mug holder ask the same member twice in the month the entitlement to fill the mug is reversed. Confirming the popularity of the Monthly Mug, almost 110 starters took up the challenge in last Saturday Reece Plumbing sponsored event. Playing off a handicap of 6, Danny Li completely dominated the high class field with an outstanding 68 nett, two shots clear of his nearest rival. That score was achieved without the assistance of the preferred lies playing condition which has been in place for several weeks previously. To shoot a gross score of 2 over par 74 under those conditions deserves to claim the mug (37 strokes on each 9).

Last Saturday’s competition also saw the introduction of the new three grades system, replacing the previous four grades. From the 34 players in A grade it was a clean sweep for the Langford family with Paul Langford (5) claiming victory in that grade with 70 from Craig Langford (7) who completed his 18 holes with 71. The same scoring results were recorded in B grade which attracted 34 starters, where we find Danny Pachos (13) the leading scorer with 70 nett from Paul Hewitt (12) with 71. There were a few more starters in C grade with 43 players in the new constituted grade, with that group finding the conditions just that little bit tougher. A countback was required to sort out the results with both Dek Pabian (21) and Billy Newman (17) completing their rounds with 76 nett. Dek eventually claiming the grade win from Billy following the countback process. With his tee shot finishing just 127cm from the cup, Richard Maguire (17) claimed the Pro pin on the 1st and for those who are wondering, yes he did make the birdie putt. Allan Donaghey (13) claimed the 6th with 277cm, Bob Wicks (19) the 10 with 138cm, Tony Martin (6) the 17th with 505cm. On the 4th hole John Dahl (7) put his 2nd shot within 413cm from the pin to claim the prize allocated for that hole. Players with a score of 77 nett on a countback or better earned themselves a Pro ball. Obviously the hole-in-one jackpot has not gone off for a while and now stands at the maximum payout of $1000.

Summer Consistency Trophy

Despite the fact that the Bendigo Bank Summer Consistency Cup was reduced from eight to five rounds (best four scores to count) the series maintained a high rate of interest among all players who contested all five rounds. In the end it was Brett McConnell who claimed the overall win and the trophy with 148 pts accumulated. Runner-up was Billy Darby with 142. In the four grades which were in place throughout the series, the winners were in A grade Tim Bartlett 140 pts, B grade John Frame 139, C grade Jesse Langford 139, D grade Craig Heaslip 120. Congratulations to all the winners. Hopefully in any future series the weather will not intervene and we can complete the entire eight rounds.

Pro Shop News

Just a reminder of the three upcoming demonstration days scheduled for the immediate future. Next Monday 22nd, Taylormade will get things underway with that particular manufacturer providing their latest in golf equipment commenting at 11am and will go through to 2pm. Callaway are scheduled for Wednesday February 24, their hours 2pm to 5pm. Finally on Wednesday March 3 Pin will have their golf equipment available to try from 3pm until 5pm. Due to COVID-19 requirements a walk-up start will not be available for any of the demonstration days. Instead you will need to contact the Pro shop and register for an appropriate appointment for any or all demo days. The Pro shop number 6642 5413.

—Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Veterans

We had a field of 43 for our last game of Vets golf. Good to see our fields holding up as they have done for most of the last 12 months. The winner with an excellent round of 40 points was Janet Radcliffe. Janet hit the ball really well and put her male playing partners to shame. She was the first of a trifecta for the ladies as Marlene Roberts came in runner up with 38 points and Veronique Morgan in 3rd place also with 38 points. Club balls were won by John Porter and Roger Penwarden with 36, Tina Hogg -35, Di Moore, Phil Hirst and John Carlton -34, and then Molly Plunkett, Steve McMahon, Amanda Barwick, Henny Taranto and Rod Ellis all coming in with 33 points.

Had to admire John Porter’s second shot on the 10th. His tee shot finished in the middle of the 9th fairway and he played an unbelievable shot over the trees and the bunker to within 4 feet of the flag and then sunk the putt for a birdie.

Nearest the pins were won Bev Ensbey on the 2nd, Amanda Barwick and Ross Allomes on the 7th, Andrew Radcliffe on the 11th and Kim Wiblen on the 17th.

A reminder to all Vet golfers that there will not be any golf on Monday February 22 as course staff are giving the greens a minor renovation.

The Iluka vets open day is on the following day, February 23 and then the Ballina open day is March 8.

Women

The Maclean ladies played a Canadian Foursomes event today with 32 players in the field. Some great scores were recorded with some “not so good”. But for those “not so good” there is always next year. We welcomed Carolyn Doyle back, playing her first round for the 2021 year.

A huge thank you goes to our sponsors Ammo Hair & Beauty in River Street Maclean. Once again a very generous sponsorship with a fabulous raffle prize included.

Our winners for the day were: Rhoda Pedrana and Sandra Youlten – Net 67.5.

Runners Up: Tina Hogg and Sandra Jenkins – Net 68.

A very close contest was had by the two groups.

N.T.P’S

#2 – Tina Hogg and Sandra Jenkins

#11 – Rhoda Pedrana and Sandra Youlten

Club Balls: Vero Morgan, Carolyn Doyle, Molly Plunkett, Chris Powell, Di Moore, Kim Wiblem, Helen McFarlane, Sheree Forsythe

Raffle Winner: Cath Parker

Congratulations to all our winners.

Next week’s event is the second Monthly Medal Stroke with the sponsors for the day being Sheree Forsythe and Helen Graney.

Don’t forget to book your Tee Time on online. Please be at the clubhouse by 8am for a 8.30am start. See you all next week.

YAMBA

ROD DOYLE WINS MIDWEEK STABLEFORD

Another excellent field contested the midweek Stableford at Yamba Golf & Country Club on Thursday and Rod Doyle displayed all of his talent to amass 43 points and win the A Grade voucher. In second place with a one under par round of 41 points was Reilly Wunderlich. I believe this is Reilly’s maiden under par round so congratulations are due to him for this great occasion. In third place with 40 points was Ray Robinson. Michael Rosnell was the B Grade with 39 points, followed by Neil Drummond and Brian Smith both of whom had 38 and were separated by countback. Club president Tony Moran was the winner of C Grade when his MAVRIK driver worked well. He scored 37 points and beat Terry Alford on a countback with Iain Gosling in third place with 36 points. NTP winners were Tony Roder on the third with 220cm, 9th Ken Dewar 250cm, 10th Marc Chiaruttini 186 points, 12th and also Pro Pin Paul Austin 152cm and Rex Bolte was nearest on the 17th at 140cm. Balls went down to 34 with 15 on the back.

SATURDAY GOLF: MONTHLY MEDAL TO ROHAN SMILES

Saturday was Monthly Medal day and 154 golfers contested the stroke round. In A Grade, Rohan Smiles was an easy winner with a net 67 followed by Dan Mullins 70 and Craig Erskine 71. Col Lindsay has the best scratch score with a three over par 75. Brian Smith continued with his winning form to take out the B Grade medal with nett 69 from Peter Hyslop 70 and Keith Cromack 72 c/b. Keith had the best scratch score of 90. The C Grade medal was won by Ross Wilson with 69 nett on a countback from Alex Holland with Gordon Wilson 3rd with nett 71. Alex Holland had the best scratch score with 95 shots. NTP winners were 3rd Des Hall 220cm, 9th Rob Hodson 219cm, 10th Don Meers 12th and Pro Pin Terry Winser, 17th Greig Little 125cm. Balls went down to 75 nett but only to one golfer on the score was lucky. Every golfer’s thanks go the sponsors of our NTP’s. John Wright Pro Shop, SeaFire Steak & Seafood, Peter Campbell Physiotherapy, Yamba Barber Shop and Bean Scene.