PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Members battle tough conditions

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

THINGS maybe a little difficult in the world of golf, however, that did not deter the 91 starters who contested the Clarence Valley Tyres 18-hole single Stableford conducted last Saturday.

With an outstanding score of 46 points, Jason Casserly (10) was the clear overall winner on the day, four points clear of his nearest rival, Paul Langford (7) with 42, who was the best of the A grade players. Runner-up in ‘A’ grade was Brian Napper (9), who put together a consistent round of 40 points to claim that prize.

John Hough (10) made a successful return to Grafton golf with a steady 38 points for which he was awarded the runner-up spot in B grade, just the single point in arrears to Mick Beehag (14) with 39.

Results in C grade were a little more defined, with Peter Gibbons (16) taking out that grade with 39 points, three clear of David Wilks (16) on 36. A gap of five points separated the winners in D grade, with Mitch Rose (27) clearly the best with 38, with Ron Baker (23) who may have been a little surprised to be awarded the runner-up spot with just 33. Due to the fact that the current playing conditions do not permit any nearest the pin trophies, there was no Pro pin awarded.

Obviously the hole-in-one jackpot remains in recess due to the same conditions and will remain at that status until the eventual relaxation of the playing conditions. Pro balls, however, were available and went down to those on 31 points on a countback.

Nominations for next Saturday’s Findex 18-hole Stableford has all but reached capacity due to the two players per group restriction. However, there maybe a few vacancies outside the advertised tee times both before and after the times as per the online times. To possibly secure one of those time (prior to 6.15am or post 2pm) you will need to contact the pro shop on 6642 5413 without delay; you may just secure a spot.

Last Thursday’s competition attracted a good field of 50 players which resulted in several good scores being recorded. Returning from injury, Craig Woods (13) quickly returned to form with an accumulation of 43 points, three shots clear of runner-up Bill Blaikie (20) on 40.

A countback was required to determine the second runner-up spot with both Gerry McMullan (19) and John Dahl (8) returning scores of 39. Gerry was eventually awarded the prize. Pro balls went down to all those with a score of 33 or better.

In Tuesday competition, an even bigger field of almost 80 players teed it up with Dek Pabian (22) claiming the top spot with a handy 40 points. The runner-up spot went to Chris Wheelahan (13), just the one point behind on 39.

Once again, a countback was required to sort out the 2nd runner-up spot, with Bonville visitor (and past Grafton member) Grant Rickwood (1) being awarded the position with 38, with Wayne Creighton (18) the unlucky player on the wrong side of the countback. Pro balls went down to those golfers with 33 or better.

A further casualty of the current conditions that apply to golf at this time is the formal presentation of trophies at the completion of any competition. As all would appreciate, any congregation of members is not permitted, which is unfortunate as our sponsors cannot be formally recognised for their more than appreciated contribution to Grafton golf. Hopefully that situation will change sooner rather than later, however, all our sponsors can be assured that they are not being forgotten in the current circumstances.

As a service to members commencing this Friday evening, our club restaurant will be available for takeaway meals between the hours of 5pm to 8pm. Only phone orders can be accommodated, walk-ins unfortunately cannot happen due to congregation restrictions. The final phone order must be in by not later the 7pm and payment by EFTPOS preferred. The phone number to place your order is 6643 1692, which is a direct line to the restaurant. A selection of beverages will be available for purchase with your takeaway meal, but cannot be consumed anywhere on the premises or surrounds. The menu, as designed by Dean Sing, can be accessed on the club website, as well as Facebook.

This is a great initiative being introduced by the club and deserves support, especially from our members. Non-members can also take advantage of this particular service.

This Sunday, a special nine-hole medley Stableford competition has been organised, with tee times commencing at 11am, through to 2pm. The cost to members will be $12 per player.

This is on a trial basis and if supported may become a little more regular in the future. This event replaces the scheduled 18-hole mixed event detailed in our program book.

Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club

SATURDAY, April 11 Single Medley Stableford Winner A grade Cash Robinson (Yamba) 41 pts, runner-up A grade Danny Woldseth 39 pts, Third A grade Andrew Harris (Yamba) 38 pts. Winner B grade Axel Kay 42 pts, runner-up B grade Scott Young (Iluka) 38 pts, third B grade Terry Mitchell 37 pts. With a field of 84, the ball comp went to 33 on a countback. Jackson Wright, hit a brilliant hybrid to one foot on the par 5 13th to claim an eagle. President Geoff Grayson reportedly had what is termed as a SHANK on the 5th hole.

Thursday April 9 Medley Stableford winner John Stuckey (Elanora) 43 pts, runner-up Steve Cameron (Brasso) 40 pts (totally confusing the match committee by entering the whole score in the wrong column). With a field of 34, the ball comp went to 32 on a countback.

Phil Killian