PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Old foes firing at Grafton championship

Grafton golfer Matt McKee hitting off on the first for the club championships on Saturday, 1st August, 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

GDGC Men

AT THE halfway point of the 2020 Greg Harvison Builders and Design Club and Grade Championships, together with Jacaranda City Coaches, the usual suspects lead the field. Defending Champion Matt McKee has a two-stroke lead following rounds of 70 and 75 total (145) over Greg Harvison, who put together two rounds of 70 and 77 (147).

The runner-up in the 2019 title chase, Willow Harris, has a real challenge in front of him if he is to contend this year with a total of 157, however, he does possess the talent to do so.

In A reserve, Jason Casserly has established a strong lead with a total score of 157, 10 shots clear of his nearest rival in that group, David Morgan, on 167.

Just two shots in arrears to David is Steve Hancock on 169.

The competition in B Grade is fairly tight at this stage with Neil Hayward leading with 169, two shots clear of Bradley Deece on 171. Next best is Michael Behag on 172.

Only a relatively small field are contesting D Grade this year with Brad Neich the current leader on 194 from Terry Brooks on 199 with Rohan Butcher a further eight shots back on 207.

Grafton high student Willow Harris hits a drive on the 18th hole at the NSW All Schools Golf championships at Yamba Golf Club in 2019. Harris is hot on McKee’s trail.

With two rounds remaining in the championships, anything can happen and current contenders in all grades need to be on their game next weekend if they are to retain their positions.

As part of Saturday’s opening round of the championships, the Craig Woods Plumbing Monthly Mug was held in conjunction for which almost 130 players took part.

Leading the field home in the mug event was Bradley Deece (11) with a 69 nett, two shots clear of Greg Harvision (plus 1) and Jason Casserly (7) both with 71 giving them the win and runner-up spots respectively in A Grade following the countback.

A countback was also required to sort out B Grade with Ron Phillips (13) and Neil Hayward (14) completing their rounds with 74 and that was the order they finished in.

The results in C Grade were a little more defined, Bill Dudgeon (16) winning 72 from Billy Heath (16) on 73. The scores in D Grade were similar, Craig Heaslip (25) winning with 72 from Ricky Taylor (21) on 73.

Pro balls went down to those with a score of 76 or better. The hole in one jackpot did not go off and now stands at $1000.

Our club professional Mark Harvison still requires spotters for this Friday’s Dougherty Property Pro-Am. Should you be able to make time available, contact Mark who will allocate a spot for you. As a reward for your assistance, lunch and a drink will be provided. Mark can be contacted on 66425413.

Just the one spot remains in next Monday’s Taylor made fitting day hosted by Mark Harvision and representatives from golf manufacturer Taylormade. Due to restrictions relating to coronavirus, appointments to take part is a requirement. To claim the remaining vacancy contact Mark in the pro shop.

The next major event for our Veterans Golfers are their championships for 2020. The titles are conducted over 36 holes with the first round scheduled for Tuesday August 18, with the second round to be held on the following Tuesday.

Defending A grade champion is Tim Barlett, B grade is Len Franey with Des Robinson defending his C grade title. Eric Schaefer is the Super Veteran (over 80) defending titleholder and will again be a strong contender in this years series.

There will also be trophies for the Nett winners of all four grades with Grafton Travel providing the sponsorship for both the Stroke and Nett Winner.

Nominations for the championship series are to be completed on line and are now open. Any inquiries you may have relating to this series should be directed to the Veterans Captain Ron Baker or Vets President Jeff Hackett.

Ray Hopwood

GDGC Women

ON MOMDAY July 10 Grafton Lady Players travelled to Iluka for their opening day. This day out with fellow players from nearby clubs is always a good chance to catch up as the Iluka Ladies, run a fantastic day and the food is excellent.

Gale force winds greeted us on arrival so some interesting golf was expected. Kim Wiblen from Maclean was overall winner with our captain Janette the best of our group, with 32 nett and five ladies receiving a ball.

Our Monthly Medal, Captains Trophy and Round 12 of M.J.O. Legal Consistency were all played on Wednesday in beautiful warm conditions. It felt like spring had arrived, sponsor for the day was Toast Espresso and division winners sponsor was G.D.S.C. Butchery.

We had a visitor, Jo Warbey, from Maitland join our 53 starters for the 18 hole Stroke round. The overall winner on the day was Soo McPherson with a top round of 71 nett. A great result Soo. Division 1 winner Janette Blair 72 nett, Runner Up Kathy McMullan 74 nett C/b, 2nd runner up Mary Atkins 74 nett.

Division 2 Winner: Sonya Baker 74nett C/ b, runner up Noeline Smith 74 nett C/b and 2nd runner up Julie Bennett 74 nett. Div 3 Winner Jan Beattie 76 nett, Runner up June Cavanagh 82 C/b and 2nd runner up Sandra Gleeson 82 nett. Gross WinnersDiv 1: Janette Blair 87, Div 2: Noeline Smith 97, Div 3 Sandra Gleeson 113. O. B. E Marianne Mannell 76, Putting Div 1 Mary Atkins 29, Div 2 Sonya Baker 29, Div 3 Jan Beattie 35 C/b.

Our July Medal Winners are Div 1 Janette Blair, Div 2 Soo McPherson, Div 3 Jan Beattie. NTPs DOCs Mary Atkins, 6th Sonya Baker, 10th Jan Beattie. Ball Competition score 80 C/b

A total of 39 Starters arrived on Friday for an 18 hole Stableford. Our Div 1 Winner Robyn Wilkes with 35 pts, Runner up Jean Dahl 34 pts and 2nd Runner up Janette Blair. Div 2 Winner Sue Heath with her well earned 35 pts, Runner up Jan Beattie 33 pts C/b and runner up Jean Milne 33 pts. N. T. P’s D. O. C’s 6th June Cavanagh, 10th Gillian McLachlan. Ball Competition score 30 pts c/b.

With beautiful weather our ladies do come out to play. Saturday’s Competition was an 18 hole Stroke, WGNSW Medal Round. 17 players hit off in very favourable conditions with the Men’s Championships starting our greens were running and the flag positions were testing. Our winner Janeen Roberts had it all sorted out with a good round of 71 C/b with Mary Atkins also coming in as runner up with 71, Kate Thomson was third placed with 72 C/b. NTP DOCs 6th M.J.O. Legal: Di Alderman, Ball comp Score 75. Our 27 hole foursomes Championships start today so wishing you all the best of luck and good golf.

News from Golf NSW, Country Week has been cancelled for 2020.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

JUST how good is the condition of the Grafton Golf Club at the moment? Could you ask for any better? The staff are doing a great job.

A total of 40 players took to the back nine on Sunday for an individual Stableford event and with the golf club championships in progress, the tees were well back and the pins were in some interesting positions. But that did not stop it from turning into the McFarlane Family benefit.

The best score of the day was shared by father Bob and son Paul with a very good 23 points, Bob would have beaten Paul in a countback but as they are in different divisions they both took home a major prize.

Paul 23 won division 1 closely followed by Robert Eichmann with 21 points on a countback from Peter Taaffe with John Blanch on 20 points and Jordan Newman and Mark Newman, both with 18 points.

Bob 23 took out division 2 closely followed by Neil Simpson with 21 points and Liam Bland and Nev Winters both with 18 points and Stan Pitkin with 17 points.

A big thank you to Jason Casserly for organising the nibbles that we enjoyed after the game.

With the Grafton Golf Club championships continuing next weekend I am of the opinion that we will once again be playing the back nine, but Jason will verify that later in the week.

Keep an eye out for Jason’s tee time text.

Dave Lynch

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club

Maclean Men

Saturday August 1

MONTHLY medal

Winner A grade: Scott McNeilly 67nett

Scotty’s good form is seeing him as a regular on the podium in recent months.

R/up A Grade: Peter Fitzpatrick 68nett on C/back Third A grade: John Fong Kee 68 nett Winner B grade: Greg Saul 68 nett R/up B grade: Anne D’Arcy 73 nett Third B grade: Richard Parker 74 nett It seems that Richards recent purchase of a set of Ping clubs is a good investment Field 90 Balls to 74 on countback Many members are surprised by the introduction of preferred lies as the course is in great condition.

The monthly medal scores are a clear indication of the advantage gained by the preferred lies.

The Men’s foursomes championships are now to be held on Sunday August 9 between 9am and 10.30am. Bookings are essential to ensure social players are also accommodated.

The winner of the Fairs butcher Yamba and Maclean meat voucher was Helen Graney with a 74nett. Well done Helen Visitors from Teven GC, Woodburn Evans GC, Casino GC, Coffs Harbour GC, Warragul CC, Toowoomba GC, Grafton District GC.

Thursday July 30

MEDLEY Stableford

Winner A grade: Wayne Hinchcliffe 40 pts R/up A Grade: Geoffrey Grayson 39 pts Winner B grade: Andrew Cook 41 pts on C/back R/up B grade: Colin Harvey 41 pts Balls to 34 pts Visitors from Tamworth GC, Sanctuary Cove GC, Grafton district GC, Surfer Paradise GC, Gosford GC, Kiama GC, Wednesday July 29 skins.

A total of 16 players contested the event with Trevor Gorman having a great round with four skins to take home the money.

Phil Killian

Maclean Women

Wednesday July 29

LADIES third Maclean Medal, fourth NSW medal

Sponsors H Taranto, R Pedrana

Winner A Grade: Chris Picton 68nett

R/up A grade: Cathy Ayres 73nett

Winner B grade: Hennie Taranto 73nett

As a sponsor for the day Hennie forfeited her prize to Cathy Parker who had 74 nett on C/b R/up B grade: Helen Graney 74nett

9 hole Stableford winner Janet Lewis

A weekly 9 hole Stableford event has been put in place to encourage players new to the game and those that are unable to manage playing 18 holes.

Putts Chris Picton 29 putts

Chip ins

N Commerford on 16th

K Schipper on 5th

J Lewis on 18th

Encouragement award was sponsored by Sue Grieve and was awarded to Sandra Jenkins and Karen Bowen Thank you Sue We had a field of 30 which is great for a stroke round. Thank you Hennie and Rhoda for your sponsorship.

Yours in golfing, Maudie

Maclean Vets

THERE was a smaller than usual field for the Stableford event played on Monday July 27. Maybe all the rain from the previous three days was the reason, or maybe it was the cold start to the morning.

Surprisingly, the course was in remarkably good condition considering all the recent rain that had fallen. The winner was the young Theo Sheppard from Lawrence who turned back the clock and came in with 40 points.

Theo scored the only birdie of the day when he birdied the 9th hole. Runner up was Richard Ross who finished with 34 and in third place was Clive McLachlan who had 33 points.

Club balls were won by Gary Klingberg – 32 points, Mark Hemmy -32, Graham Cox and Bill Rorke both with 31 and Lance Pedrana – 30 points.

There are some open days coming up so if you are interested in playing check the notice board at the club. Coraki is having its open day on August 25 and Lismore has one coming up on September 8.

Our next game is a two tee start on August 10.

YAMBA

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Thursday Single Stableford

SCORE of the day goes to Tom Roberts with an excellent 47points. Tom’s handicap gets adjusted from 29 to 20. Welcome to B grade, Tom.

Our A grade winner was Barry Fisher with 40 points on a countback from Brian Wilson and Peter McGrath. Bruce Petith won B grade with 38 points on a countback from Keith Cromack and Garry Payne.

C Grade went to Tom Roberts by a massive 11 points from Mick McCormack and John Leggoe. NTPs went to Andrew Bolte on the 3rd, Jack Wright on the 9th, Peter Hall on the 10th, Garry Downes on the 12th, Ray O’Connor won the Pro Pin on the 14th and Ken Dewar on the 17th. Ball run down was 31 with 21 on the back.

Saturday Monthly Medal

THE very consistent Monthly Medal winner does it again in A grade.

Alex Podbereski claimed the prize in a tight contest with a Net 70 on a countback from Kevin Lowe and Doug Luckie. Reilly Wunderlich was the gross winner with 76 hits.

In B Grade Garry Payne was successful with a Net 70 from Danny Quin and Larry McKenzie. Garry Payne also won the best gross.

C grade went to Kevin Molloy with the best score of the day of 69 Net from Roger Cotton and Tony Fisher. Tony Fisher also won the best Gross. NTPs went to Bruce Zietsch (3rd), Pip Dixon (9th), Garry Payne won the Pro Pin on 10th, Graeme Coates (10th), Sandy Stump from Wee Waa won the 12th and Tony Moran (17th).

Our manager of golf operations (no names mentioned) got his moneys worth on the 6th with a few donations to the waterhole to accumulate a total of 15 for the hole.

Reminder, the men’s foursomes will be played on Saturday August 29.

Yamba Mi Organics Pro-Am with a big field of Professionals is on this coming weekend August 8 and 9.

Happy golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest