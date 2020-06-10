PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Player restrictions continue to ease

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

COMPETITION in last Saturday’s City Centre Apartments June Monthly Mug was really tight with just three shots separating the top 10 players.

To win the mug Paul Gadd (22) had to survive a three way countback to get the cash with his score of 70 nett. Also with 70 nett was Stephen Hancock (12) who was awarded the win in ‘B’ grade from David Wilks (15) on 73.

Once again Tony Gallagher (6) featured in the results on this occasion securing the win in ‘A’ grade with his score of 70 from Craig Langford (8) who was one shot in arrears on 71.

With such close scoring it was inevitable that the countback procedure was required to sort out the various winners and that was the case in ‘C’ grade with both Rob Miller (16) and Graeme Lynn (16) completing their rounds with a score of 72. Rob eventually named as the winner in that grade.

Bailey Sinclair (40) just missed out on the top honours in ‘D’ grade finishing with 72 nett one shot behind the eventual winner of that particular grade. To win a pro-ball you needed a score of 77 or better to qualify for one.

A total of 122 starters teed it up on Saturday which is a very good result for a couple of reasons, being a Stroke event, combined with a holiday weekend. For those who are interested in the breakdown of the various grades those numbers are ‘A’ grade 26 starters, ‘B’ grade attracted 38 players, ‘C’ grade 36 and the ‘D’ grade contingent was made up of 22 players a relatively even spread over all four grades.

Next Saturday the event will be an 18-hole two man Ambrose, one of our more popular competitions in our program and apart from the COVID-19 restrictions, the main playing condition, which applies to the event, that all team members must contribute at least six drives each.

The event will also serve as the qualifier for the Dennis Pye Grafton Glass 2 man Ambrose knockout, for which the leading 16 pairs will progress too.

Another impressive field of almost 110 players contested last Tuesday’s competition with Brian Hewitt (23) the best on the day, recording an excellent score of 40 points, just the single shot ahead of the 1st runner-up player, Michael Corfe (21) on 39. Past President and Life member of our Club, Jock Macpherson (19), was rewarded with the 2nd runner-up position as a result of his 38 following a countback from Stephen Hancock (12) who had to be satisfied with a pro-ball for his effort. All players with a score better than 32 points were rewarded with a pro-ball.

Again, in the Thursday competition the numbers teeing it up were also rather impressive with just under 70 players taking advantage of both the excellent course conditions, as well as great weather for an enjoyable game of golf. With a great score of 43 points, Steve Houlahan (34) played one of his better rounds to claim his victory from Tony Pidcock (24) one point in arrears on 42. Peter Brennan (17) and Mark Dougherty (8) had to resort to the countback process to determine who would be awarded the second runner-up position with their 38, Peter eventually being successful. Pro-balls going down to those on 34 points.

All players are advised that it would be in your interest to continue carrying your mats for use on both the 14th and 15th holes.

As from next Monday should your ball finish up on a bare or rocky patch in the rough on either of these two holes, you maybe able to use your mat to gain relief. The mat must be located on the bare or rocky patch, with your ball preferred lie condition remains in place on the fairway at this time.

At the time of preparing this report there has not been any relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for the past few weeks. There can only be the single occupant in the golf cart, however two sets of golf gear can be carried on the one cart, with the second walking the course. The bunkers remain in play however, cannot be raked. The pins cannot be removed from the cup under any circumstances and players must mark their own carts. Unless advised by Golf NSW or State authorities, these conditions must be complied with until such time the relaxation of these rules are permitted.

Nominations for all our competition, weekend and mid week events must be made online only, this provision to remain in place when all restrictions are removed. Obviously post entries will be accepted as usual.

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Ladies

THE Ann Bawden Match Play knockout final was contested last Monday between Peg James/Jan Patterson and Noeline Smith/Marianne Mannell.

The match was played with great spirit and friendship. The spectators following this top match saw an exciting match to watch. Winners were Noeline and Marinanne three up with one hole to play after Peg and Jan fought back well over the last two holes. Congratulations to all four finalists.

Wednesday June 3 had 62 starters playing an 18 hole Stableford, sponsored by Serenity Beauty.

We had a visitor from Maclean, Kim Moore who was welcomed by players that playing in her group. Overall winner was Sue Blake with a great round of 40 points, Sue’s five iron would have got a good workout. Division 1 winner was Cheryl Shanley with 37 points, Runner-up Millie Harris 35 and 3rd place Mary Atkins 34 on countback from Janette Blair. Division 2 winner went to Margaret Ross with 37 points from a countback was needed for the runner-up, third and fourth positions on 36 points. Julie Bennett declared the runner-up, Shirley Avery third and Kerry Harding fourth.

Division 3 again needed the countback system to declare the with 34 points. Winner, runner-up, third and fourth places. Sue Roberts taking out winner, Jan Beattie runner-up, Cheryl Creighton third and June Cavanagh fourth. Some fantastic golf is being played as the score are extremely close and leading into our Championships I’m sure we are all in for an exciting time. Draw for the nearest the pins were 6th, Marianne Mannell, 10th, Roya Smith, 17th, Jan Davis. Balls went to 31 or better. Friday 30 players hit off in a 18 hole Stableford. The day was warm and sunny for the first week of winter. Division 1 winner Noeline Smith 37 points from runner-up Sue Petty 34. Division 2 winner, Sonya Baker 31 points on countback from Sue Byrnes 31. Draw for cards for nearest the pin was 6th Norma Carter, 10th Heather Purtill. Ball went to 32 points or better. Saturday women played an 18 hole Stableford with Sonya Baker the winner with a lovely round of 38 points to win on a countback from Jen Townsend also on 38. Sonya has been in the winning spot on her last two rounds, so well played Sonya. Marg Hopkins took the 3rd place winning spot with 35 point on a countback.

Today we will be playing a 4BBB Stableford for the NSW Bowl and we will also be running a raffle via the Pro shop. Ticket will be $1 for one ticket per person and money to be placed in the box provided, so if you could please support this raffle. Lastly good golfing ladies for the beginning of our Championships starting on Friday June 12. All tee off times are on our Golf Club on line booking and slice. You are in our designated groups. The first two rounds will be seeded by handicap and the final two rounds seeded by position. Good luck everyone.

Shirley Goodger

Westlawn Golf Club

THERE was a small drop in our numbers on Sunday to 49, but when you consider that it was the June long weekend and people were allowed to travel within NSW it was still a great turnout. We also picked up five new members.

The event was an Individual Stableford on the front nine and the good scores keep getting posted, which is keeping the handicapper very busy.

The best score of the day was a fine 22 points by Division one winner Rip Miller who loses two shots, closely followed by Division 2 winner John Ellis with 21 points who also loses two shots. The next best were Peter Lane, Paul McFarlane, Scott Appleby and Meredith Corrigan.

Pro Balls went to Peter Chessell, Dally Clark, Geoff McInerney, Greg Duffy, Joe Leonard and Marilyn McFarlane.

The rest of us will have to wait until next week.

It will be great when all the restrictions are finally lifted so that we can start to have our after game BBQs again, not only so we can start telling tall stories about our game but so we can meet and greet all the new members as well as giving Jason some relief from doing the results after every game. But I really think he enjoys doing them.

Next week we will attack the back nine for in a Stableford event, I think, so keep an eye out for the Tee Time Texts.

Dave Lynch

LAWRENCE

Lawrence Golf Club

THIS week all members welcomed back the start of our competition golf after the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus. Social distance and one player per cart still has to be maintained.

Wednesday 03/06/20 the 9 hole chook run was played and the winner with 29 net was Colin Want.

Runner up with 32 net was Frank Vandyke. Nearest the pin on the 5th also went to Col Want. Least putts was won by Bill Woodham with 12.

We are waiting on Peter Jones to catch the chooks to give out the prizes.

The Saturday ladies turned up in force to play a 9 hole stroke event in perfect conditions.

The winner with a 43 net was Janet Lewis. Runner up with 44 net was Liz Simpson.

Molly Plunkett had a great tee shot to win the nearest the pin and least putts was won by Janet Lewis with 13.

IDYLLIC: A rainbow over the Lawrence Golf Club.

Sunday 07/06/20 was a stroke event sponsored by Maclean RSL and L.J. Hooker of Maclean.

The 9 hole winner was Trevor Simpson with 39 net. Runner up with 45 net was Doc Foster.

The 18 hole winner with a net 77 was Bill Woodham closely followed by Theo Sheppard with a net 78.

NTP on the 4th was Bill Woodham and on the 5th Rod Want. Least putts sponsored by Bridgestone Select of South Grafton was won by Denis Hardwick with 13.

All members voiced there appreciation to the volunteer course maintenance staff for the excellent condition of the course and greens.

Next Sunday will be the Lindsay Heynes memorial day, a monthly medal stroke event will be played sponsored by the Bendigo Bank.

Brushgrove social club will be attending and the cost will be $15 per head which includes the game of golf and lunch.

Col Want

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club Results

SATURDAY June 6

Monthly Medal Stroke

Winner A Grade Sheree Forsythe 70 c/b

R/up A grade (medal winner) Scott McNeilly 70 c/b Third A grade Justin Menzies 70 c/b Winner B grade Darrell Simmons 70 R/up B grade Colleen Stockwell 71 Third B grade Kerry Cook 72 Ball comp 77 c/b Field 104 The Fair butchers -Yamba & Maclean meat voucher winner Cath Parker 75 Winner of the monthly jug- Scott McNeilly who has had a brilliant week of golf Thursday 4th June Medley Stableford Winner A grade Scott McNeilly 41pts R/up A grade Graham Edwards 37pts Third A grade Terry Lawes 36pts Winner B grade Theodore Sheppard 38pts R/up B grade Ted Harvey 36pts Third B grade John Roberts 35pts c/b Ball comp 32 Field 68

Phil Killian