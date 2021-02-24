PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Rain can’t keep the golfers indoors

Wet weather is the bane of any golfer's existence but for Maclean Ladies golfer Chrissie Powell recent rain was a chance to develop a a new wet weather outfit.

GRAFTON

Men

Saturday Competition

Towards the end of last week, our course received a real drenching of wet weather. However that did not deter the 110 starters who teed it up last Saturday in the Reece Plumbing 18 hole single Stableford. The wet conditions, despite the reintroduction of the preferred lies playing conditions, did have effect on the scoring, with 39 points being the best score on the day. That result was achieved by two players, Stephen Hancock (10) and Steven Camac (14). Following a countback Stephen Hancock was awarded the overall win, with the other Steven having to settle for the win in ‘B’ grade for his effort.

A total of 37 A graders put in an appearance with Jeff Hackett (5) the leader of that group with a total score of 38 points against his name. One point in arrears was Craig Langford (7) with 37 who had to survive a countback over his brother Paul (5) to claim the runner-up spot. Also with a score of 37 was Paul Hewitt (12) to claim the runner-up place behind Steven Camac in B grade, that particular grade attracting a total of 31 starters. In the remaining grade C grade a total of 42 players turned out to complete the overall field of 110 starters, with Chris Kelly (20) the star of that golfing fraternity with 38 points. Runner-up to Chris was Wayne Creighton (17) who accumulated 34. The Pro pin was taken out by Peter Johnson (9) his tee shot just 149cm past the pin. The remaining nearest the pin trophies were awarded to Luke Hitchings (6) on the 6th (234cm), Alistair Burke on the 10th (213cm) with the 17th going to Peter Fysh (71cm). Pro balls going down to those on 33 pts or better.

Next Saturday the event will be a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by McKimms Real Estate.

Sunday Mixed

The opening mixed event for 2021 was held on Sunday which attracted a reasonably healthy field of almost 30 players which is a good result for mixed golf. With a score of 45 points in the 4BBB Stableford competition. Mark (9) and Hannah (23) Blundell were the winners on the day with Trevor White (12) and Julie McKee (19) being awarded the Runner-up spot with 43. Also with 43 were Neil Hayward (15) and Janeen Roberts (16) who following a countback were named as the 2nd runner-up place getters. Pro balls went down to those teams with 39 or better. The next mixed event is scheduled for Sunday March 21 which again will take the form of a 4BBB Stableford.

Midweek Competition

It was a big week of golf success for Stephen Hancock (19) not only did he win the overall prize last Saturday, but he also cleaned up the preceding Tuesday competition, again with 39 points. Runner-up to Stephen was Timothy Arndell (13) as visitor from Maclean Golf Club with 37. Next best was Ian James (26) with 36. Pro balls going down to those on 30 points on a countback.

The Thursday competition was a Stroke event, being the monthly Tallowood Challenge with just under 60 starters. Dwayne Doyle (10) was the best on the day with 73 nett. Brett McConnell (8) was the next best with 74 from Kane Dickson (22) 75 on a countback from Michael Gane (11).. Pro balls going down to players with 70 nett.

Pro Shop news

On Wednesday March 3, golf manufacturer Ping, will be demonstrating the latest in their range of golf equipment, between the hours of 3pm – 5pm. As normal there will be no obligation to buy, however all golfers are invited to participate. However due to COVID-19 requirements, places in the demonstration day are only available by appointment only. To secure a place just contact the Pro shop on 6642 5413.

The Volkswagen Scramble 4 Person Ambrose is scheduled for Sunday 14th March with nominations now open. Costs will be $45 per player and nominations can only be completed online. For all the appropriate playing conditions just contact Mark Harvison in the Pro shop for those details.

—Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Women

Our event for the day was the second Monthly Medal Stroke round. Due to the weather our field was relatively small in numbers, only 24 players. The rain played havoc with most of our scores with the overall winner recording a nett 75.

A big thank you to our sponsors for today, Sheree Forsythe and Helen Graney. I’m sure the wine will go down well. Their generous sponsorship enabled us to have lots of raffle prizes.

Our winners for the day were:

Division 1: Sheree Forsythe (Nett 75) runner-up: Amanda Barwick (nett 78) on a countback.

Division 2: Molly Plunkett (Nett 77) runner-up: Bev Ensbey (Nett) 79)

Overall putting: Chris Picton 28

Chip ins: Rhoda Pedrana, Vero Morgan and Chrissie Powell.

N. T. P.s: 2nd: Sheree Forsythe 17cm, 7th: Sue Fong Kee 1.96m, 11th Jean Ellis 16cm and 17th Cath Parker 35cm

Club Balls: Pat Harris, Chris Picton, Cathy Ayres, Nancy Phillips, Sue Fong Kee and Di Moore.

Congratulations to this week’s winners.

Due to the rain and the inventive nature of Chrissie Powell a new wet weather outfit was designed in clear plastic accessorised with a matching occy strap. I’m told the strap comes in many colours. Chrissie also accessorised this outfit with a matching shower cap. Just proves you don’t have to spend a lot of money to stay dry. Well done Chrissie. I think she’s taking orders if anyone is interested. Prices on application!

Just a reminder ladies we will be having an Easter Hat competition, so put your thinking “hat” on as the best hat wins!

Don’t forget to book your tee time on online. Please be at the club house by 8am for a 8.30am start. See you all next week.