PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Social golfers get into the swing of things

LAWRENCE

At last, fine weather for our Monthly Medal No 5 game last Sunday. Thank you to our generous sponsor by Pickering Law of Yamba. Results in the 18 hole competition were Kane King (net 74) winning from Denis Hardwick (76). In the 9 hole comp Colin Want prevailed over the field winning with a net 43 from Peter Pritchard (48). Colin’s round included a nice chip-in on the 6th for par. Nearest the pin on the 4th went begging while Kane got on the 5th. Least putts to Trevor Simpson with 12 putts. Club balls to Arthur King and Jean Meaney. Congratulations to Kane and Colin winning medals.

The Saturday ladies are back! New players are always welcome. Liza Sharpe collected the prize with a net 39 from Karen Bowen (48). A draw of cards for nearest the pin went to Sue Fong Kee. Least puts to Bev Ensbey with 14 putts. Highlight was Bev’s chip-in on the 6th hole. Raffle winner was Karen Bowen.

Our next Sunday game will be a Stableford event sponsored by the Lawrence Mechanical and Dougherty Property. Important! Match play contestants in the first round must complete their matches before April 1 or forfeit. Check the draw posted at the club.

—Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Veterans

There was an excellent field of 44 players that hit off in the monthly medal event last Monday. There were several new faces that joined the vets and played in their first game so welcome to these people. New members and visitors are always welcome.

The winner of the monthly medal was Rod Ellis who had a big back nine to come in with 39 points and win the $40 voucher and the engraved pen. Congratulations Rod. Beaten into second place in a countback was Mike Emmanuel also with 39 points and in third place was the consistent Peter Saunders who finished just behind with 38.

Club balls were won by Ross Allomes and Sonia Bonaccorsi with 36 points, Graham Millard and Rhoda Pedrana – 33, and then Cathy Parker, Doug Taylor, Leigh Barrington, Chris Forrester, Lance Pedrana, Steve McKenzie and John Carlton all with 32 points.

Nearest the pins went to Peter Hamilton and Chris Forrester on the 2nd, Tina Hogg and Peter Saunders on the 7th, Miles James on the 11th and Glenn Brown on the 17th.

Our next game is on Monday 15th and this will be followed by a Vets committee meeting to discuss our open day on May 17 and our Week of Golf in mid July.

SOCIAL

Brushgrove Hotel

Players travelled to Woodburn on February 28 to enjoy a full day of golf. Thank you to Daniel from Atwal bus company for conveying us safely. We played a two person Ambrose in the morning as a warm-up for the Paul Harrison memorial trophy game in the afternoon. In the Ambrose event the father and son team of Robbie and Torin Leek won with a 343/4 from mother and son Judy and Rodney Want 351/4. Happy birthday to Judy, sorry about the cake. Third and fourth places to Peter Pritchard and Graeme Smith 351/2 on c/b from Jean Meaney and Colin Want. A real family affair! Jean and Rodney won longest drives, with least puts to Robbie and Torin and drive and pitch to Colleen Ortlipp and Peter Jones.

After lunch the trophy game was won by Tin Petterson with a net 35 on a c/b from Torin Leek with Rodney Want next on 37 and Robbie Leek with 41. Jean again took out longest drive and Torin smashed a huge tee shot to take out the men’s longest drive. Peter Pritchard got D & P with Rodney least puts at 12. Thank you to the Woodburn/Evans Head golf club, and especially Steve, for hosting the day for us.

Our next game will be at Yamba for a Stableford event.

—Peter Jones

Jacaranda Hotel

The Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club members travelled over South to the Grafton District Golf Club on Sunday March 7, 2021, for a Single Stroke Event, the Handicapper was primed, had his pen ready to make some positive adjustments to his list of big hitters.

We were well informed by Mark that the course was green, in great shape and ready for a great game for everybody who turned up, he was not wrong, the course in excellent condition, green and some of the putting greens were very fast with some very tough putts on hand to test everybody.

The big hitters teed off and the No. 1 left-hander in the club Bill Darby was fully focused and approached the first hole with some positive vibes, not to be outdone, the boys from the bush David and Greg had a go, with some rusty results, backing up that group was the Princess of Swing Kirsten, who again produced some of her elegant touches to join in and put the group on notice.

The next mob to tee off were the veterans, Terry Shinn, Dennis Heath, Wayne Burt and Peter McLellan. Terry and Peter both in trouble early and were quickly put under pressure by Dennis and Wayne, however the rest of the game became a bit more competitive, with some great shots, positive thinking and the will to win, exposed.

After the game and back at the Jaca, Strap got into his work to determine who were the victors on the day and was surprised by some of the results. The Monthly Mug sponsored by Terry Shinn was won by Bill Darby, great effort, well done Bill.

In A grade the game was tough but the winner emerged and it was no surprise to see Bill Darby return with a score of 39 nett to win on a count back from the happy wanderer Dennis Heath who also recorded a 39 nett. In B Grade the big challenge was on and some tough decisions had to be made, with the veteran Peter McLellan claiming first prize with a 39.5 nett from the very dour David Campbell who returned with a 40.5 nett. In C Grade another duel emerged with Kirsten Heilers and Greg Kilner doing battle for first place. It was very dramatic golf on display by both golfers, however the old timer Greg Kilner, fresh from his day of rest the before over the mountains, who prevailed with a highly respective score of 42 nett, finishing fast at quiet a quick rate was Kirsten Heilers, who finished as runner-up.

A great day out was had by all golfers and we wish to thank Mark Harvison and the Grafton District Golf Club for their assistance on the day. A special mention and thank you must also go to Marcus and Theo from Charcoal Chicken, who provided some great refreshments for everybody back at the Jaca. Also Narelle, Craig and the new girl in town Jackie, looked after us back at the Jaca.

We will do it all again next month and hope to see you all on Sunday April 4 (Easter Sunday), information TBA. New members are welcome at the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club, so please come and see us, join in and enjoy some great, friendly games of golf. Thank you everybody for your support.

—STRAP

YAMBA

Monthly medals on a wet course

The rains fell again on Yamba Golf Course during the past week and made playing extremely difficult for almost everyone. There are always exceptions, of course, and Terry Crowe and Brad Woolnough won their respective grades with great scores of nett 69. In A Grade Terry was followed by Peter McGrath on 70 and Tommy James, 71 on a countback. Reilly Wunderlich had the best gross score of only 75. Four over par on a very wet track is an exceptional score. In B Grade Alex Holland was runner up with Paul Hope in third place when both scored nett 70 and a countback separated them. Larry McKenzie had the lowest gross score of 90; NTP winners were, John Wright 3rd, David McGregor, 64cm. Peter Campbell 9th Rob Gimenez 100cm, Seafire 10th Keith Cromack 289cm, Searire 12th and also Pro Pin. David McGregor 71cm. Bean Scene 17th Ben Ralston 644cm. Balls went down to nett 75 but Kevin Lowe was the lone winner with this score.

Ingledew and Holiday win mixed golf

The first mixed event after the rains was won by Kelly Ingledew and Nigel Holiday with the amazing score of nett 62. In second place were Fay and Robert Gimenez 68.75 followed by Jo and Col Simmons 68.5. NTP winners were 10th The Block hole Bill Williams 1000cm, Sassafras Pizza & Pasta 12 Julie Vernol 410cm and Col Simmons 1000cm. Balls were awarded down to Nett 72.