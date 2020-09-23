PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: The Wright man for the job in Maclean

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

Saturday Competition

THE feature event for the week was last Saturday’s 18 hole Stableford with almost 130 players taking part in the Donohue Hanna and Associates sponsored event. Leading this excellent field home with a score of 41 pts was Dwayne Doyle (12) this round was made up with 22 pts around the front, and backed that up with 19 pts around the back.

Things were a little tight in A Grade with two players, Trent Dickson (8) and David Morgan (8) both completing their 18 holes with 38 pts. Following the countback Trent was declared the winner with David having to settle for the runner up spot.

In B Grade, just the single point separated the winners of that grade with Stephen Summerell (11) winning with 37 pts over Ron Phillips (13) on 36 pts.

Andrew Connor (18) was the best of the C Grade fraternity with a score of 40 points from Dave Gilbert (19) who compiled a score of 39 pts. The results in D Grade were a little more defined with Peter Fysh (28) a clear winner of that grade with 39 pts from Adam Crawley (22) 3 points in arrears with 36 points.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there were no nearest the pin prizes available for sometime, and it is very pleasing to see those awards finally being received as of last Saturday. The Mark Harvison sponsored Pro Pin on the 1st was taken out by Neil Simpson (27) with his tee shot finishing just 2.98 metres from the pin. Owen Hindmarsh (25) claimed the 6th (Advantage Hospitality & Clarence Valley Window Tinting). The 10th (Hanks Kitchen) was taken out by Jesse Langford (17) who was also successful on the McKImms Real Estate 4th hole. Terry Bowe (11) claimed the (17th G J Gardner Homes). To be awarded a Pro ball you needed a score of 33 or better to secure one on a countback.

Next Saturday, the event will also be a Single Stableford on this occasion sponsored by IT River.

Sunday Competition

AN EVENT which has been part of our Annual Golfing Programme for many years and has been recognised as an honour board event, back in 1965, The Naggers Cup was held last Sunday and attracted a reasonable field of 17 teams.

The winners of the Event this year was the father, daughter combination of Matt McKee (+2) and Annalese McKee (22) who were the clear winners on the day with a net score of 661/2. Another father /daughter combination, Mark Blundell (9) and Hannah Blundell (25) claimed the 1st runner up position with a score of 68 1/4. They were followed by Neil Hayward (14) and Janeen Roberts (15) who produced a score of 70 1/4. Pro balls went down to teams with a score of 71 or better.

Midweek Competition

LAST Tuesday, 107 starters contested the Members/Veteran Competition in which Tony Gallagher (6) was the star player recording a very strong 41 pts. To decide the runner up positions a countback was required with three players completing their rounds with 40 pts. They were Brian Dougherty (18) Andrew Pollack (31) and Terry Brooks (22) with Brian and Andrew being awarded the 1st and 2nd runner up spots respectively. Pro balls going down to those with 33 pts on a countback.

On Thursday, the monthly Tallowood Challenge was held, a stroke event that attracted 63 starters. To decide a winner a countback was required with Eli Fahey (15) and Geoff Crispin (14) both finishing on 72 nett. Eli eventually awarded the win, with Geoff named as 1st runner up from Shane Essex (12) the second runner up. Pro balls going down to 79 nett on a countback.

Veteran’s Golf

TIME is running out for those trying to qualify for the Veterans Top Gun Shootout with the final scheduled for Sunday 11th October. At the present time Norm Burt has a commanding lead in the series with 45 pts. Graeme Lynn is next best on 43 pts. The remaining players in the top 10 currently are Chris Wheelahan (41pts), Dek Pabian, Brian Hewitt and Ron Baker all with 40 pts, Bob Fish, Sam Davison and Wayne Creighton, Derek Latimer are the next best with 39 pts. The final spot in the top ten is currently held by Graeme Smith with 38 pts. Your final chance to qualify for the Coopers Brewery will be next Tuesday (September 29).

Ray Hopwood

Grafton Women

Wednesday Competition

ON WEDNESDAY 46 players contested our monthly medal 18 hole stroke Captain’s Trophy round. Our sponsor for the day was Toast Espresso and our division winners sponsored by Harvey Jewellers, so big thanks go to these sponsors.

Our overall winner who took the course on and won, with a fantastic 63 nett was Julie Bennett. What a round Jule and beautiful to watch I believe, so beware the handicapper will be chasing. Div1 Winner was Jen Townsend with 70 nett and runner up Sue Petty 73 nett. Div 2 winner on 67 nett was Judy McFarlane and following on in runner up was Marg Ross 70 nett Div3 winner Jan Davis with 70 nett and June Cavanagh runner up 73 nett. Putting winners Div 1 Jane Wolfe 30 putts, Div 2 Marie Hayes 31 putts c/b, Div 3 Jan Davis 30 putts, Ball Competition score 76 c/b.

Gross scores for the round were Div 1 Sharyn O’Grady with 87 c/b, Div 2 Judy McFarlane with 90, Div 3 Jan Davis 100. Our Monthly Medal winners were Div 1 Jen Townsend, Div2 Julie Bennett, and Div 3 Jan Davis, very consistent golf played by these ladies and congratulations are well deserved. The Aggregate Winner sponsored by Clock Tower was Mary Atkins who is another solid player.

The NSW Medal Play Off players have been announced and the District level play off will be played at the Yamba Golf Course on Friday October 16. The Grafton Ladies to play are Div 1 Sharyn O’Grady, Div 2 Robyn Wilkes, Div3 Brenda Cooper and weekend Saturday Janeen Roberts. We wish you all the very best in your rounds against your competitors when the time arrives in very warm conditions.

Friday Competition

A TOTAL of 39 starters played an 18 hole Stableford on Friday sponsored by Hair Worx, with very close scores returned. Winner of Div 1 was Janette Blair, with 38 pts, Runner up Julie Bennett 37 c/b,(still hitting the ball well after Wednesday) and third Shireley Goodger 37 pts. Div 2 winner, Helen Irving with 37 pts on a count back from Runner up Sue Heath also on 37 pts Third Roya Smith with 34 pts. N.T.P. Draw of Cards 6th Elaine Shand 10th Jan Beattie. Ball Competition score 32 c/b.

It was also lovely to see after the round a few of our players help Soo McPherson celebrate her Birthday, (Quiet time with the number of years). Hope you had a fantastic day Soo.

Saturday Competition

WE HAD 10 starters on Saturday for an 18 hole stroke Monthly Medal Captains Trophy event, in perfect golf conditions. Playing on Saturdays with men on course there is always a laugh with trees being hit and an extra ball on our fairway so checking always helps. Winner with a great round of 68 nett was Heather Purtill closely followed by Runner up Jen Townsend on 69 nett. Two long and very straight hitters will always be a close finish. Putting went to Heather Purtill.

Winner of the Weekend Monthly Medal was Chris Danvers with 73 nett. Well played Chrissy even with your problems on the last.

Photos of the Ladies that visited Sawtell last week proved much fun was had both on course and off, which is what golf touring is all about. A big Happy Birthday to Marilyn Powell which was celebrated with cake and drinks and hopefully a birthday song.

Lastly Ladies please read the Notice Board on new rules that have come into effect.

Shirley Goodger

Monday Players

IT WAS a fine and sunny morning on Monday September 14 when 30 players took to the fairways at Grafton Golf Club. A 9 hole Stableford event was played and some very good scores were recorded.

Winner Div 1 Ian Roberts 22 pts, Runner Up Lisa Hunt 21 pts, Winner Div 2 Sue Tozer 25 pts R/Up Jenny Porter 24 pts.

Both Lisa Hunt and Wendy Butcher have been playing some great golf lately and their handicaps have been adjusted accordingly.

Sonya Baker

Westlawn Golf Club

OUR players took to the back nine on Sunday for an individual stroke event sponsored by one of our long time members Joe Leonard.

With the course in good condition and the weather a bit overcast there were some good scores posted. The best score of the day was a fine 29 ½ nett from Division 1 winner Paul McFarlane closely followed by event sponsor and Division 2 winner Joe Leonard with 30 ½ nett. Next best was Robert Eichmann with 31, Peter Johnson with 31 ½, Stan Pitkin with 32 and Paul Sutton with 32 ½.

Pro Balls went to J Ellis 32 ½, R Jenkin 33, P Chessell 34, J Blanch 34, T Ord 34, S Appleby 34 ½, M McFarlane 34 ½ and R Strevens 35.

A big thankyou to Bob McFarlane for cooking the BBQ after the game that was enjoyed by all, Bob has the cooking down pat, not a burnt sausage in sight.

There will be NO GOLF for the Westlawn Golf Club next Sunday as the course will be taken up by the Camp Quality 4 Person Ambrose event so out next event will be on Sunday October 4 which is also the long weekend.

Dave Lynch

MACLEAN

Maclean Men’s Golf

Thursday September 17

Medley Stableford Black Markers

Field 62

Winner A grade: Ross Allomes 42pts

R/up A grade: Andrew Cowling 38pts

Winner B grade: Graham Millard 42pts

R/up B grade: Coby Tabor 41pts

Balls to 33

The Maclean open 2 day championship proudly sponsored by: Koppers, Tooheys and Schweppes.

Day 1 Saturday September 19

A Grade

18 hole gross winner: Mark Rae 73

18 hole nett winner: Anthony Mee 68

18 hole nett r/up Tony Johnson 71

B Grade

18 hole gross winner: Richard Parker 92

18 hole nett winner: Veronique Morgan 71

18 hole nett r/up: Doug Taylor 73

Ball comp 77 on c/b

Field 87

Day 2 Sunday September 20

A grade

18 hole gross winner: Jackson Wright 76

18 hole nett winner: Tony Johnson 71

18 hole nett r/up: Anthony Mee 73

B grade

18 hole gross winner: Sam Kapeen 88

18 hole nett winner: Derek Bloomfield 74

18 hole nett r/up: Glen Crooks 78

Ball comp to 79 on c/b

Field 40

Maclean Golf Club open winner 36 hole gross: Jackson Wright 153

36 hole nett winner: Anthony Mee 141

36 hole gross r/up: Jackson Grieve 158

36 hole nett r/up: Tony Johnson 142

Wednesday September 16

Skins

Winner Ben Apps 5 skins

Field 18

Phil Killian

Maclean Golf Course looks a picture ahead.

Maclean Women

Wednesday September 16

Foursomes Championship

Sponsors: G.M. Accountants

O/all Gross Winners: Sheree Forsythe & Christine Forrester (131) O/all Gross r/up: Kim Wiblen & Veronique Morgan (141) O/all Nett winner: Sheree Forsythe & Christine Forrester (109.25) O/all Nett R/up: Cathy Parker & Liama Hunter (110.75) Chip ins: Kaye Grayson: 16th & Chris Picton: 4th Covid balls: Nancy Commerford, Val George, Henni Taranto & Maureen Killlian Mausie

Maclean Veteran’s

LAST Monday 45 players hit off in the monthly medal event. It was a beautiful spring day just perfect for golf. The winner was Graham Cox who came in with 39 Stableford points. Well done Graham. Runner up with 38 was Mike Emmanuel and Kate Hemmy had the best of the 37s to win the free game voucher. Others to score well and collect a club ball were John Carlton, Phil Robinson and Cath Parker – 37; Di Moore and Graham Millard -36; Graeme Lloyd, Bob Harvey, Steve McKenzie and Leigh Barrington -35; and Francis Barr, Des Plunkett and Gary Stockwell with 34.

Great to see Graham Roberts out and about again and pushing Marline back into golf. We all wish you the very best Graham in recovering from your surgery.

Our next game is on Monday September 28.

YAMBA

Thursday Stableford Results

VISITORS from Bayview, Bermagui, Grafton, Hawkes Nest, Iluka, Lakeside, Maclean, Mona Vale, Murwillumbah, Philip Island and Palm Beach were among the 160 players to compete in the Single Stableford event.

A Grade winner was Ken Dewar on a countback from Michael Shirlow with 39 points. Phil Wood was 3rd on 38 points. Tommy James won B Grade from Sid Mills and Andre Rizk all on 39 points. In C Grade Dave Ross had the score of the day winning with 42 points from Chris Sharp, 41 points and Stephen Cassidy. NTPs went to Ben Major, Ken Dewar, Greg Laforest, Glen Cogill including the Pro Pin and Pip Dixon.

Saturday Round 3 A and B Grade, Round 2 C Grade Results

Jolon Homewood continues his good form winning A Grade with a 71 Nett from David McGregor and Andrew Kelly. Craig Penman was the B Grade winner with 68 Nett from Danny Quin and Bruce Lulham both with 69 Nett. Playing off a handicap of 21 Evan Rice won C Grade with an excellent 66 Nett even with an eight on the 16th. Predictions are he will be in A Grade by Christmas. Runner up was Benjamin Major with 67 Nett from Col Wall. NTPs went to Luke Morris on the 3rd, David McGregor 9th, Kash Robinson 10th, Phil McDougall 12th including the Pro Pin and Bruce Ginn on the 17th.

Club Championships Leadboard

GROSS A Gde Jolon Homewood 229, Reilly Wunderlich 233, Richie Carter 238, Daniel Kelly 239 B Gde. Bruce Lulham 259, Craig Penman 260, Richard Beresford 261, Paul Austin 264. C Gde (after 2 Round) Peter Hall 188, Col Wall 189, John Maguire 189, Steven Scott 191, NETT: A Gde Jolon Homewood 217, Troy Urquhart 219, Michael Shirlow 220. B Gde Danny Quin 212, Bruce Lulham 217, Richard Beresford 219 C Gde Tony Bertolotti 141, Peter Hall 142, Steven Scott 143.

There will be a seeded draw in each grade for the final round next Saturday. Players will be advised of their tee off times.

Good luck to all players in the Final Round this Saturday, stay safe.

Greg Laforest