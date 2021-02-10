PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Top quality golf on show across the Clarence

GRAFTON

Men

It was a strong start to the 2021-22 Golf Season last Saturday, with 175 players taking part in the official opening day for the year. The event was a 4 man Ambrose on this occasion sponsored by McLennan Earthmoving, which has a long association with this particular competition.

The course was very close to capacity when you take into consideration the 30-plus lady golfers who played in a separate competition to the men.

In the end, it was the well constructed team of Jeff Hackett (5) Matthew Worthing (3) Rohan Hackett (7) with a visitor from Warialda Golf Club John Phillips (13) completing the group of four. Obviously the long hitting ability of all four players was an advantage, because at the completion of their 18 holes a gross score of 58 strokes was achieved, which resulted in a nett score of 54.5, almost three shots clear of the field. A quick glance at their card reveals 13 birdies the rest all pars.

The first runner up team with a score of 57.1/8 was made up with three Langfords, Paul (5) Craig (7) Aiden (16), supported by Mick Beehag (11), this group posting a gross score of 62.

Also with a net score of 57 1/8 was the team of Mick Carter (4) Tim Arndell (12) Ron Summer (18) and Yamba visitor Andrew King (13), recording a gross score of 63. This team, unfortunately for them, finishing on the wrong side of the required countback.

With a nett score of 57 ¼ Matt Katon (11) Jamie Stockton (23) Riley Taylor (16) and Matt Muller (28) claimed the 3rd runner up spot which was a just reward for their 9 birdies, 5 pars and 4 bogies.

In the nearest the pin department, Ken Rose (24) was the obvious star on the 1st, taking out the pro-pin with his tee shot almost holing out finishing 26cm from the pin. On the 10th, Gavin Cocks, (24) was the best (130cm). Bob Turns (17) earned star status on the 6th (44cm). The 17th was claimed by Maungatane Tapp (24) (118cm).

Next week the event will be the February Monthly Mug which of course is a stroke competition. While on the subject of future events, the scheduled program of events book is now available. Get yourself a copy which will enable you to plan your years golfing activities in advance.

One event which is coming up, is the 2021 qualifier for the Geoff King Motors Volkswagen Scramble four person Ambrose which is scheduled for Sunday March 14. Play will get underway with a shotgun at 10am. Nominations are now open, however they must be completed online, no exceptions. For a complete rundown of the playing conditions contact either Mark Harvison in the Pro Shop or our club captain David Morgan.

Pro Shop news

The season for golf demonstration days is now upon us, with three golf manufacturers scheduled to provide the latest in their range of golf products.

Taylormade will be the first to demonstrate their equipment on Monday February 22 commencing at 11am and finishing up at 2pm. They will be followed on Wednesday February 24 by Callaway between the hours of 2pm – 5pm.

On Wednesday March 3, golf manufacturer Ping will be presenting their latest in the range of golf equipment, beginning at 3pm and concluding at 5pm.

All demonstration days do not attract any cost, however due to COVID-19 requirements, all those attending must make an appointment for all sessions just contact Mark Harvison in the Pro Shop telephone 6642 5413.

In other Pro Shop news, Mark advises that the Junior Cadet Coaching Clinic begins this coming Friday, commencing at 4pm. All juniors, male and female are welcome to attend, all clinics free of charge.

—Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Veterans

An excellent field of 49 players hit off in the monthly medal Stableford last Monday. Amanda Barwick came up trumps with 38 points to win the day and be presented with the $40 voucher and Engraved pen. Well done Amanda. Runner up with the same 38 points but beaten on a countback was Paul O’Halloran. Probably lose a shot there Paul. In third place and winner of the free game was Kate Hemmy with 36 points. Ball winners went down to 33 points. Tina Hogg and Cathy Ayres -36, Rhoda Pedrana -35, Terry Mitchell, Graham Millard, Cathy Parker and Ross Allomes – 34 and Di Moore, Phil Hurst, Colleen Stockwell, Phil Robinson, Graham Cox, Geoffrey Dickenson and Gary Stockwell all finishing on 33 points.

Nearest the pins went to Geoff Dickenson and Di Moore on the 2nd; Graham Cox and Amanda Barwick on the 7th; Greg Saul on the 11th and Mark Hemmy on the 17th.

The Iluka Open Day is on Tuesday February 23 and the nomination sheet for this is on the notice board.

Women

Our women played a Stroke round on Wednesday with 36 players in the field. We had visitors from Harrington and Kurri Kurri join us for the event.

Our sponsors for the day was Maclean Golf Club and there were great raffles prizes also. Division 1 Winner was Helen McFarlane – Net 72 (on a count back) with runner-up Rhoda Pedrana – Nett 72. Division 2 Winner was Hennie Taranto – Nett 70 with Runner up Cath Parker – Nett 74.

NTP Winners for the day were: F Stevens & C Picton on the 2nd, R Pedrana on the 11th, K Hemmy on the 17th.

Chip In’s – C Picton (2), C Timbs (5), C Parker (9), K Wiblem (3).

Ball Rundown went to: A Barwick, N Phillips, S Forsthye, C Ayres, P Harris, C Picton, L Cooper, S Jenkins & F Stevens.

Best Putting for the day – C Parker (29).

Raffle prize winners were: H Taranto, S Forsthye.

Congratulations to all winners on the day.

A couple of our ladies were wearing the new range of clothing from our Golf Shop. They looked fabulous and there is more to come.

Next week’s event is Canadian Foursomes Select sponsored by Ammo Hair & Beauty, so get your team organised and book online. There are great prizes to be won.

Just a reminder to all players it is a shotgun start for February. Please be at the clubhouse by 8am for an 8.20am start next week.

YAMBA

Luke Luchetti big winner at Yamba

A total of 172 golfers competed in the midweek Stableford at Yamba Golf & Country Club on Thursday. Conditions were perfect and Luke Luchetti took full advantage to easily win the B Grade voucher with a magnificent round of 46 points. His handicap will reflect this score when he next plays. Runner up was Bruce Ginn with 40 points from Alan Warry 38. In A Grade Terry Winser was the winner with 39 points, followed by Geoff Flett (38), and Rod Doyle (37 c/b). David Mills (spelled correctly) took the C Grade winner’s voucher with a great round of 43 from Terry Betts (40) and Keith Britton (40). NTP winners were: Seafire 3rd Don Schlussler 200cm, Peter Campbell 9th Harry Peacock 327cm. Seafire 10th Greg Starr 231cm, Yamba Barber Shop 12th Peter Hall 75cm. 12th Pro Pin Paul Tarasenko 260 and Seafire 7th Paul Tarasenko 92cm. Balls went to 34 with 16 on the back.

Tough conditions take their toll on Saturday

The flags were located in some very tough places on Saturday which brought most golfers back to the field. In A Grade, which boasts some excellent talent among the contestants, 37 points was the best that could be accumulated by each of the place getters. A countback saw Kevin Lowe the winner from Rob McLelland (Indooroopily) and Chris Holst. B Grade saw some better scores when Tom Roberts continued his good form to win with 40 points from Nigel Holliday (39) and Rob Gimenez (38). Best score of the day was recorded in C Grade when Phil Boyle (The Ridge) won with 42 points. He was followed by Alex Holland (38) and Perry Robinson (34 c/b). NTP’s were sponsored by John Wright Pro Shop, Peter Campbell Physiotherapist, Seafire Steak & Seafood and Bean Scene cafe. On the 3rd Peter Hyslop was closest at 187cm, 9th Greg Wyllie 424cm, 10th Peter McGrath 38cm, 12th and also Pro Pin Scott Young 26cm and the 17th Bruce Ginn 480cm. Balls went to 33 with 15 on the back.

VW Scramble won with 12 under par

Ben Gatwood, Toby Hordern, Nathan Mills and Sam Miles from Ballina Golf Club made light of the difficult flag placements to record a magnificent 12 under par 60 (nett 53-7/8) to win the VW Scramble on Sunday. The will move now to a district final later in the year. Nick Cochrane, Todd Johnston, Tom Roberts and Alex Holland were runners up with 56-3/8 and in third place, Rex Bolte, Tommy James, David Carothers and Mitchell Brash with 56-1/2. A great day highlighted by some great golf.