PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Water hazard audit results

BANG ON: Ian Jones fires one in at the Grafton District Golf Club.

GRAFTON

Men

The introduction of the compulsory use of mats on our golf course has been widely accepted positively by almost all golfers, with some enthusiasm.

Not only do the mats help in the preservation of the course, but help protect our golf equipment, the use of the mats has resulted in a positive impact on the scoring as well.

That was clearly highlighted in last Saturday’s 18 hole Cromack Transport Single Stableford, in which to win a Pro Ball it was necessary to play to handicap by recording 36 points, or better.

This is a situation we have not experienced for a long period time, with the rundown getting as low as 33 or 34 range on some days.

The individual scores also reflected the use of the mats with the best score on the day, a massive 45 points achieved by Paul Hewitt who plays off a 14 handicap.

Paul’s card revealed that he had 25 points around the front nine, backing that up with 20 points around the back nine.

The majority of his points came as a result of achieving 11 pars and one birdie, each of the remaining holes just one over par.

Following Paul came two members of the Usher family with scores in excess of 40 points. With a great score of 43 points Robert Usher (22) claimed D Grade.

The younger Usher, Daniel (10) put together a very handy round of 41 points which was more than good enough to give him the win in C Grade.

Runner up to Robert in D Grade was the always smiling Terry Barnes (24) with 38 points. Also with 38 points was Billy Heath (16) for which he was rewarded the runner up position in C Grade behind Daniel Usher.

Members of the A Grade fraternity handled the course a little better this week and required the implementation of a three way countback procedure to decide the winner.

Greg Harvision (1) and Paul Langford (7) together with Mark Blundell (9) all recorded 37 points. In the end, Greg and Paul were named as winner and runner up respectively.

Trevor White (11) was the best of the B Graders with a score of 40 points, from Peter Tracey (13) with 39 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin was taken out by Robert Usher with his tee shot finishing 267cm away. The tee shot did not contribute greatly to his overall score of 43 points as he missed the putt, to record just two points for the effort.

Next week the event will be a single Stableford on this occasion sponsored by Cansdell Signs and Digital Printing. The event also serves as round 2 of the Bendigo Bank Summer Consistency trophy.

The remaining Knock Out series for the year has now been completed with the final of the Grafton Glass (Dennis Pye) two man Ambrose being decided in a closely contested event.

Ian Perring and Ian Langley just edged out the combination of Greg Robertson and Ralf Zaffino, finishing one up.

Anyone who has played on our course in recent times would be more than aware of the difficult conditions that currently prevail on our fairways, the introduction of course mats will without a doubt add to the enjoyment of the game for those players who support, not only our club, but our club Professional, Mark Harvision.

Despite the dry conditions our tees and greens remain in pristine condition and are a credit to our green staff for their maintenance and presentation through these dry conditions.

What probably is not known is the cost of maintaining those tees and greens. At the present time the club is spending approximately $2000 a week for the provision of water to enable the survival of those particular areas.

While ever our members support the club during these times, that expenditure is more than justified.

With the continuing support of our many volunteers, together with the efforts of our staff and the extra expenditure our golf club will more than survive the current conditions.

Especially with the continuing participation of our golfing membership who support their club before all others.

Just a reminder to our membership that the annual general meeting, originally scheduled for next weekend, has been moved to Sunday January 19. Nominations for the various board of directors positions have now closed, a list of those candidates will be provided on the club noticeboard.

–Ray Hopwood.

LAWRENCE

Men

Wednesday’s chook run was well supported with Max Withnell (who?) winning with net 30, with r/p being Peter Starr net 34. NTP on the 5th went to Bill Woodham and Denis Hardwick took out l/p with 14.

A great Christmas lunch for the group was had last Wednesday after golf at the Lawrence Tavern (sorry no lobsters).

Sunday was something different, sponsored by Lawrence Tavern with a 9 hole, two person par 3 ambrose played with an increase in numbers due to Christmas lunch, free beers and presentation of 2019 prizes.

The team Bill Woodham and Denis Hardwick winning on a c/b from Dave and Matt Harrington both with net 29.

Bill and Denis got l/p with 12 and no one got NTP, the drinks may have started too early. Club balls went to Ryan and Ron Hubbard and Bryan Whalan and Craig Summerfield. Next Sunday will be a stroke event sponsored by Clarence River Conveyancing and Dougherty Property.

The winners of the Christmas hampers raffle drawn on Sunday were; first prize Bryan Whalan, second prize Bob Montgomery and third prize Alan Sams, thanks for supporting the club by buying tickets.

–Max Withnell

MACLEAN

Men

Last Sunday the Children’s Variety Charity Day four-person ambrose was held and it was a very successful day with 21 teams playing.

Organiser Mark Goldie had arranged a terrific array of trophies from sponsors with every player taking home a prize.

Team Scott were the overall winners with a nett score of 55.25 followed by runners-up team Woods on nett 55.5.

Thanks to all those players who supported this event and to President Geoff, Captain Doug, Paul and Wendy King in the Pro-shop and the other members who assisted on the day.

Saturdays event was the Monthly Medal No 2 Gerry Robinson Memorial Day with a field of 71.

With his third win in as many weeks Gregor Simpson (9) continued his domination of the field winning the A-grade medal and mug with a terrific nett 67.

Bargara visitor, Thomas Cox (12) also finished on nett 67 to take second place with Jackson Wright taking third place on nett 69.

In B-grade the best score went to Janet Radcliffe (31) with a nett 69. Barry Connelly (24) placed second with nett 70 followed by Tony Johnson (17) on nett 72.

The NTPs went to Andrew Cowling on the 2nd at 310cm, Peter Saunders the 7th at 332cm, Barry Connelly the 11th at 68cm, Richard Parker the 17th at 127cm with the Thistle Hole winner, Michael McGowan at 183cm.

The pro-ball rundown went to nett 75 in A-grade and nett 74 in B-grade.

Thursday’s Medley Stableford saw a field of 56 players. In A-grade Doug Hudson carded 40 points to take the win in a c/b from Miles James, also on 40.

In B-grade Glenn Brown had the top round of the day with a great 44 points. Barry Connelly took the runner-up spot with 37 points in a c/b from Alan Cope, also on 37.

The NTPs went to Greg Saul on the 2nd at 289cm, Pat Vacchiano the 7th at 180cm, Leigh Barrington the 11th at 93cm, Geoff Grayson the 17th at 255cm and Jackson Wright the Thistle Hole at 167cm.

The pro-ball rundown went to 34 in a c/b in A-grade and 35 in B-grade.

Wednesday afternoon’s 9-hole Skins winner was Graham Millard who had a top round claiming six skins including four and five point holes.

John McFarlane and Mick Rogers had three skins apiece and the clever ones to have four point holes were Bill, Mick, John and Steve. The Skins Xmas party will be on December 18.

This Saturday’s event is a Medley Stableford sponsored by Helen and Peter Hamilton. The following Saturday, December 21, is a Texas Four Ball sponsored by Andrew Tom, Builder.

–Phil McGuire

WESTLAWN

Men

The future of the Westlawn Golf Course is still not finalised, the committee has received a letter from the CRJC outlining their requirements for the granting of the lease.

There will be a full committee meeting on Wednesday December 11 to go through their requirements and make a final decision regarding our future.

A good field took to the fairways on Sunday for our Christmas 4BBB event and I thought with the conditions as they are that there would be a high score or two to be had.

The best score of the day was 24 points shared by no less than four teams with Dave Tilley and Jim Lehn coming out on top on a countback to collect the major trophy of the day.

I did the results and there were no less than 15 countbacks required to finalise all the placings, even down to the Bradman trophy on 19 points.

The surprise of the day was the team of Jason Casserly and Mark Newman, in the previous six team events held throughout the year Jason and Mark had won five and lost one on a countback.

I thought all other teams were playing for the runners-up trophies on Sunday but it was not to be, Jason and Mark had a round they would rather forget and came in with 19 points, but that is golf.

The Waterboy Trophy for 2019 was taken out by Paul McFarlane with a grand total of 15 entries, I was runner-up with 11 and Ron Jenkin third with 10.

In total there 146 balls go into the waterholes with the 7th leading the way with 74, the 9th with 25, the 4th with 15, the 1st and 2nd had 14 each and the 5th had 4.

I am not sure if the Waterboy Trophy will continue next year, we will have to wait and see.

Women

Twenty played in smoky conditions on our last day of Saturday competition for the Ladies Club. It was a three club, three mulligan game. Some used their mulligan and wasted it while others forgot to use theirs until it was too late.

All present received a small Christmas cake and pudding courtesy of the committee, including me. The very last raffle had many prizes which included Roses chockies and vouchers but I wasn’t lucky.

I wish all who read my ramblings, a very merry Christmas and a healthy new year and hope golf will still be happening on this course in 2020.

Thank you to the newspapers for printing my weekly prattle.

–Gwen Mulherin.

YAMBA

A great size field with plenty of visitors contested the Thursday Stableford competition and with still plenty of run, scores were again above average.

The score of the day went to Col Simmons who returned 44 points or 82 hits giving him the B-grade win by five points. Runner up was Tommy James with 39 points on a count back from Peter Auliff.

In A-grade Greg Starr has won for the second Thursday in a row with 39 points from Kash Robinson 38 points on a count back from Paul Tarasenko.

John McNamara won C-grade with 38 points from Tom Crozier 37 points on a c/b from Donny O’Brien.

Nearest to the pins were: On the SeaFire Steak and Seafood 3rd Mike Grills was 90cm, the Peter Campbell Physio 9th Harry Peacock was only 28cm, the SeaFire 10th went to Mike Grills at 77cm, the Yamba Barber Shop 12th and Pro Pin was Marty Tishler at 110cm and the SeaFire 17th went to Chook Henwood at 62cm.

Balls for the day went to 35 with 18 on the back 9 or better.

Saturday Monthly Medal round

With the wind howling, which is now the norm for a stroke round, some players found it tough hitting off the back markers with hard to reach pins.

Winner of A-grade with a great 66 nett or 80 hits was Wayne Rice who took out the medal from Thomas Cox from Bargara with 69 nett on a c/b from Michael Shirlow.

Michael also took out the gross on a count back with 80 hits.

Andy King was the B-grade medal winner with 69 nett from Paul Reid 70 nett on a c/b from Grant Dwyer. Danny Quin was the gross winner with 86 gross.

In C Grade Tony Bromilow was the clear winner with the score of the day 64 nett which easily gave him the medal from Pup Campbell 69 nett and third went to Ray Scovell with 70 nett. Tony also won the Gross with 98 hits.

Nearest to the Pins were: On the John Wright Pro Shop 3rd Terry Cumiskey at 285cm, on the Peter Campbell Physio 9th Harry Peacock was the winner at 171cm, the SeaFire 10th went to Ray Robinson at 114cm, the SeaFire 12th was won by Phoenix Noffke from Jindalee at 2 metres, the Pro Pin was won by Don Maling at 364cm, the Bean Scene 17th was won by Bruce Petith at 6m and the 2nd shot 17th was won by Dennis Walpole at 110cm.

The ball rundown was 73 nett or better.

Sunday mixed two-person ambrose

Over 50 players enjoyed the lazy Sunday morning walk or drive around the golf course contesting the two-person ambrose.

The winning team was Leslie Love and Bruce Lulham with 64.5 from Glynis and Des Hall with 65.5 and third was the team of Lyn Rowland and Michael Shirlow 66 nett. Nearest to the pins were: On the SeaFire 3rd Jenny Muir and Michael Shirlow, on the Block cafe Julie Vernol and Michael Shirlow and the SeaFire 12th Phillipa Donaldson and Les Nathanson were the winners. Balls went to 69.5 nett.

SOCIAL

Bravehearts

Here’s something we’d like to see again in our golf weather reports,“Tuesday, April 30: Braves competition was played in damp threatening conditions at Maclean Golf Club”. Not so today, December 3.

Unfortunately it was completely the opposite, with dry, hazy conditions.

The Stableford match played on the back nine holes was won by Bruce Johnston with 21 points. He was pleased to take home the Sweet’N’Spicy $10 voucher. An excellent effort for a “Brave” rattling with pills.

Second equal were Helen Graney and Gary Taylor on 20 points and they both claimed decorative Boxes of Christmas Biscuits. Third highest point scorer Amanda Barwick (19 points) also chose a decorative box of Christmas biscuits while runners up Rodney Dee and John Hopkins were given packs of Stubbies filled with golf balls.

“Onya boys” – you have your priorities set right.

Other close finishers Lynne Johnston, Eric McDonald and Charlie Allen shared the bottle of sauvignon blanc, Tartan Pizza prize and Italian on the Hill meal voucher prizes.

Congratulations all happy prizewinners and good luck next time for the rest.

Nearest the pins were won by; Gary Taylor (40cm from hole) took the Caperberry Voucher and Marilyn Hopkins selected the Yamba Cinema Pass.

Many thanks to our sponsors and make sure you turn up on Tuesday next week for the ‘Christmas Special’ game.

–Gary Taylor