PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Weather can’t dampen golfers spirits

HARD YAKKA: Grafton District Golf Club groundskeepers have been hard at work keeping the course in pristine condition including the top-notch 10th hole.

BRUSHGROVE

Brushgrove Social Golf Club

WELCOME to our newest members; Torin Leek and Tim Petterson.

Some brave souls took on the weather challenge at the Lawrence course on Sunday June 14 to compete in our 9-hole Stableford comp.

Despite the damp weather, the course is in great condition thanks to the Lawrence volunteers.

New member Tim won the day with 18 points, from Robbie Leek (17), Colin Want (14) and Torin leek (13). Torin also took out the least putts (15) and drive and pitch.

The handicapper’s got his eyes on you two. Rodney Want hit a massive drive on the 8th to take the longest drive prize. Thank you to the Lawrence members for always making us very welcome and putting on a good feed as usual.

As we usually play at Lawrence each year on the Lindsay Heynes memorial day. We have discussed with Elaine Heynes (hostess of the day) and the Lawrence club about holding an annual challenge match between our two clubs.

Therefore, the inaugural ‘Lindsay Heynes Challenge’ will be held in 2021. This will be a great fun day for all.

A reminder that 2020-21 membership is now due. Can you beat $20 membership in a golf club that plays every three weeks at courses all over the north coast? If you are interested in joining us call me on 0408601425.

Our next game is the ‘Casual Cup’ at Maclean on July 5. Let me know if you are coming and cart requirements.

Peter Jones

GRAFTON

Grafton District Golf Club

TWO rounds of the 2020 Clarence Valley Rural & Industrial Supplies Winter Consistency trophy have now been completed with two further rounds yet to be decided, July 25 and August 15.

With rounds of 41 and 36, Graeme Lynn has established a substantial lead in the series on 77 points, four points clear of his nearest rival.

Brett McConnell has put together two rounds of 41 and 32 for his current score of 73. Following Brett are a couple of handy golfers, Greg Harvison and Graham Tracey in equal third position currently with 71 points. However, with the two rounds remaining those results are only temporary as there are a great many players in striking distance of the leaders, all with a chance to claim the series honours.

A complete list of all players and their current standing in the competition is up on the notice board for you to check.

Last Saturday’s Dennis Pye (Grafton Glass) 2 Man Ambrose attracted a super field of 142 players and you had to be better than just good to feature in the results.

The father and son combination of Craig (8) and Aiden (28) Langford completely dominated the huge field with 38 hits on the front nine, backed up with 32 around the back for a gross score of a 2 under par 70. With the application of their combined adjusted handicap of nine, they finished up with 61 nett. Their nearest rivals, Jake (12) and John (14) Frame completed their 18 holes one shot in arrears with a neat 62 net made up by gross score of 32 front 9 and 33 around the back.

Next in line were Ben (9) and Chris (2) Holder who finished with identical gross scores to the Frame pairing. However, their combined handicap of 2.75 was the difference in the end finishing with 62.25, the applicable handicap for the frame combination being a neat three. To qualify for a pro ball you required a score of 66.5 or better to secure one.

The event last Saturday also served as the qualifier for the Grafton Glass 2 Man Ambrose knockout series for which 16 pairings have qualified for. The draw for the knockout has been completed and is up on the club notice board. The first round of the knockout must be completed prior to the end of July.

As part of the Bob Pike week of golf next Saturday’s event will be a 18 hole 4BBB Stableford with the individual sponsor of the event being Coopers Brewery.

Already, nominations for the competition are substantial and a near capacity field is anticipated, so get your nomination in as soon as possible online to secure a place in the field. Subject to any remaining vacancies in the field, post entries will be accepted.

In last Tuesday’s competition, almost 100 starters teed it up with two players leading the big field home with 39 points in both the members’ and veterans’ competitions.

Jeff Hackett (7) and Peter Brennan (16) had to endure the countback process to determine the winner with Jeff eventually getting the cash from Peter, who has been on the losing end of several countback situations in recent weeks. Surely his countback luck must favour him soon.

Graeme Lynn (15) was the next best with 38. Pro balls went down to 31 in both the members and veteran’s competitions.

There was another strong field in Thursday’s competition with Clint Corbett (7) the best of the bunch on 37 points from Wayne Creighton (16) and Trevor Townsend (13) claiming the first and second runner-up spots respectively following a countback on 36. Pro balls went down to those on 31 or better.

Callaway Golf in association with our club professional, Mark Harvison, will be conducting a fitting day highlighting Callaway golf equipment, scheduled for Wednesday July 1 commencing at 12pm and will conclude at 3pm. Due to the requirements of COVID-19 restrictions, all intending participants in the fitting will need to adhere to the following conditions. Firstly the fitting day will be by appointment only, with one customer per timeslot. Walk-up demo events are not available at this time. Secondly all participants will be required to complete an online survey at the time of booking. This will give information around COVID-19 safety measures as well as ensuring the product they are looking to try will be available. Another requirement is that a 15-minute gap will be established between fittings to enable Mark and Callaway staff to clean and sanitise any products used during the fitting sessions. To make an appointment, telephone Mark or Jo in the Pro shop on 6642 5413. As always there is no obligation to buy, however it will be a great opportunity to try out all the latest golf equipment from Callaway with expert advice from both Mark and Callaway representation.

Ray Hopwood.

GDGC Ladies News

WITH rain on Tuesday night and gloomy skies with the threat of more rain, many players pulled out of the NSW Bowl event scheduled for last Wednesday.

The field for the day was left with only 27 starters, so organisers postponed the 4 ball event and had a single Stableford instead.

Not many starter finished the 18 holes as the heavens opened up and drenched some players. The NSW Bowl 4 ball will now be played at a later date.

Winner of the day was Kaye Murdoch with 33 points, runner-up Peg James 32 and third and fourth place after a countback went to Brenda Cooper and Julie White respectively. Draw of cards for the nearest the pin prizes were Sonya Baker, Cheryl Creighton. Balls went down to those on 21 or better.

Ladies golf Championships for the club and division trophies commenced last Friday in perfect warm sunny conditions. A total of 47 Starters played the first round with another three rounds to go. The 18 Hole Stroke for the days play and sponsored by Poppy and Pears was won by Peg James with a fine round of 68 nett. Division 1 winner – Sharyn O’Grady 70 nett, Runner-up – Janette Blair 74 and third Mary Atkins 75 on a countback. Division 2 winner – Robyn Wilkes with 70 nett runner-up Sonya Baker 78 on countback from 3rd – Shirley Avery also 78 on countback. Division 3 winner – Brenda Cooper 76 on a countback from runner-up – Judy Burt 76 and 3rd – Jean Milne 77, as you can see some very close scores for the first round of the 2020 Championships. Putting winners were Mary Atkins 27 Division 1, Liz Fisher 31 Division 2, Jean Milne 32 c/b Division 3. Leading Club Championship after round 1 is Peg James 86 gross from Sharyn O’Grady 87, Division 2 Robyn Wilkes 99 from Shirley Avery 103, Division 3 Jean Milne 109 from Brenda Cooper 110.

The second round is scheduled for today, so good golfing and keep those heads down.

Today we will be conducting our first presentation since COVID-19 started at our clubhouse, so it will be a lovely chance for a refreshment and catch up with our fellow players. Dean will open to order a fresh meal and catch up with all his friendly women.

The beginning of our weekend Championship, played over three weeks, commenced last Saturday with an even field of experienced players to our up and coming young juniors should see a fantastic battle, so they played an 18 Hole Stroke with the winner being young Hollie Fuller with 69 nett, closely followed by Janeen Roberts on 70. Putting saw Peg James win with 27. Balls went down to 73 on a countback. Leading the gross component of the Championship is Hollie Fuller with 75 gross, Maddi McKee 84, Janeen Roberts 89, Carol Toms 90, so very close after round one. Good luck for round two next Saturday.

The online draw for next Friday and Wednesday will not be up and running until the women’s match committee do the seeded draw for the Championships, so be patient.

Good luck to all players for round two of the championship this week, may the ball go straight and the putts fall, stay tuned.

Shirley Goodger

Grafton Men’s Results

Saturday June 13, 2020

Grafton Glass 18 Hole 2 Man Ambrose

Starters: 142

Overall winners: Craig & Aiden Langford 61 nett

Runners-up: Jake & John Frame 62 nett

3rd: Ben & Chris Holder 62.25 nett

Ball winner to 66.5 or better

Visitors from Woolgoolga, Maclean, Port Kembla, Cabramatta Golf Clubs.

Westlawn Golf Club

JUST how good is the Westlawn Club going?

It was awesome to see 53 starters including 10 new members, on a wet Sunday morning to take on the back nine in a Stableford Pairs Aggregate event.

In this event generally one member to the team scores well and their partner just holds in there, but not on Sunday.

The winning team was Damien Blair 23 and Max Bonnor 20 for 43 points closely followed by Dave Appleby 21 and Scott Appleby 21 for 42 points on a c/b from Dave Lorenzo 23 and Rip Miller 19 for 42 points.

Pro Balls went to Ron Jenkin 23 and Peter Johnson 17 for 40, Dave Lynch 25 and Charles Doggett 15 for 40, Stan Pitkin 20 and Peter Lane 18 for 38 and Rod Jackson 20 and Geoff McInerney 18 for 38.

Considering just how wet the course was, the scores were very good all around, but I am sure there were still plenty of hard luck stories to be told.

With more and more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted every week it will not be long before we will be able to resume having our after game BBQ’s and with this in mind the committee has decided to reintroduce the $2 prize/BBQ fee as of next week from June 21.

Next Sunday is a very special 2 person Ambrose event. It is the Eric Stevens RUOK Memorial Day.

PLEASE wear BLUE colours in honour of Eric and Beyond Blue for this important day. We will be playing the front nine.

Keep an eye out for Jason’s Tee Time Text.

Dave Lynch

MACLEAN

Maclean Golf Club results

Saturday June 13

Single Stableford

Winner A grade J Grieve (Grafton) 39pts

R/up. A grade Bob Harvey 38pts on c/b

Third A grade Rod Smith 38pts

Winner B grade Richard Parker 37pts on c/b R/up B grade D Simmons 37pts Third B grade N Butcher 37pts Field 93 Balls to 34pts Thursday 11th June Single Stableford Winner A grade L Barrington 37pts on c/b R/up A grade L Many 37pts Winner B grade P Dowling 38pts R/up B grade J Zammit 36 pts Field 53 Balls to 33 on c/b Great to see the club house and bar operational again, and remember to strictly adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

Skins will recommence on Wednesday June 17.

Phil Killian