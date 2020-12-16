PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Wet weather dampens week’s golf

GRAFTON

Men

ONLY a couple of Saturday’s ago we were playing golf in conditions that would burn the skin off you. Last Saturday, conditions were reversed due to the extremely wet conditions which resulted in no golf. We cannot complain, rain was very badly needed. All our dams are now completely full which will ensure plenty of water supplies to see us through the summer period. One of the main casualties of the wet has been the postponement of the Cancer Council promoted “Longest Day” competition. That particular series will now be held in January, the precise date yet to be decided. That information will be provided via this column when the precise date is known.

However all was not lost, our midweek competitions went ahead as normal, commencing on Tuesday with the Members and Veterans event. In the Veterans side of the competition Terry Brooks (20) was the star with an accumulation of 40 points. In the runner-up spot, Doug Clark (21) put in one of his better efforts to record a handy, stress free, score of 38, which without doubt will increase his enthusiasm for the game. A visitor from Woolgoolga, Michael Skipper (26), also with 38 was awarded with the second runner-up spot following a countback. The results in the member’s component of the days competition was much the same as the Veterans with the exception of Maclean visitor Jackson Wright (1) who was awarded the runner-up spot behind Terry Brooks. Doug Clark was relegated to the second runner-up spot as a result of Jackson Wright’s effort. Pro balls went down to those on 33 on a countback for both competitions.

In Thursday competition, Chris Wheelahan (11) cleaned up with a very compressive 43 points from Matt Katon on 41. Mark Robson also with 41 was awarded the second runner-up position. Pro balls went down to those on 35 on a countback.

At the time of preparing this shortened report, this week’s midweek competition would be doubtful. Hopefully the Saturday competition will be able to proceed as normal. The event will take the form of a 18 hole Stableford and will be followed by a Mixed 4BBB Stableford on Sunday, weather permitting. To determine the status of either competition, contact the Pro shop on 6642 5413.

With the Christmas/New Year holidays approaching, both the Clubhouse and the Pro shop will remain open with the exception of Christmas Day itself. It is that time of year where we should formally recognise all our many sponsors who support Grafton Men’s Golf, both for our weekend competitions, as well as the midweek event. Golf would not be the same without those sponsorships, too many to list in this report. All golfers are urged to support those sponsors when possible, which will enable the local businesses to continue their association with Grafton Golf into the future.

On a personal level, both Mrs Heather Robinson and Mrs Mary Katte should also be recognised appropriately for their contribution in the preparation of this weekly report. Without that support the production of this column would be more than difficult.

— Ray Hopwood

LAWRENCE

SUNDAY golf was abandoned because of the wet weather, but we still have smiles on our faces as the rain was very welcome. It was also our Christmas party and prize presentation day. The Lawrence RFS brigade and their families joined us in our celebrations. These brave and generous people have had a tough year and it was good to see them enjoying the day.

The 2020 winners and runners-up in the various competitions throughout the year were announced and presented with golf shirts recording their achievements.

Eighteen hole open handicap champion; Trevor Simpson, runner-up Bill Woodham. Nine hole open handicap champion; Peter Jones, runner-up Kerry Cook. Eighteen hole medal of medals winner; Bill Woodham, runner-up Peter Starr. Nine hole medal of medals winner; Collin Wheeler, runner-up Trevor Simpson. Eighteen hole open foursomes champions; Peter Starr and Max Withnell, runners-up Bill Woodham and Denis Hardwick. Nine hole open foursomes champions; Des Chisholm and Eric Foster, runners-up Kane and Arthur King. The Eclectic was taken out by James Welsh (Net 31) in a tight finish with Bill Woodham and Theo Sheppard on his heels with net 32. The FTG recently held their 2020 Par-3 championship and presented the Green Jacket to Trevor Simpson.

The results in the $1000 raffle were; first Rodney Munro, second Liz Simpson, third Colin Wheeler.

Congratulations to all the winners and best wishes to all for Christmas and New Year. A big thank you to all those unsung heroes; the volunteer members who contributed to keeping the golf course in fantastic condition and others who worked behind the scenes to ensure this club continues.

It was a tough day at the office for the Wednesday chook run contestants, won by Des Chisholm (net 37) from Peter Starr (net 39). Peter Jones got D & P on the 4th and least putts went to Bob Clynick (17).

We have two more Sunday games this year with next week being a Stableford sponsored by TLE Yamba.

— Peter Jones

MACLEAN

Veterans

FORTY-one players hit off last Monday in the monthly medal Stableford event. The winner with a great round of 41 points off a 5 handicap was Mark Hemmy. This was an even par round for Mark and featured three birdies. This also consolidated his position as winner of the 2020 eclectic competition. He was well out in front with his nearest rival, Leigh Barrington unable to play and offer any challenge in the last game because of severe injury sustained while playing golf. I think his celebrations on winning the $5 ticket the previous Thursday resulted in the injury.

Runner up with 39 points was John Lockyer in a countback from Ian McFarland who finished up with the free game voucher. Golf balls were won by Kim Wiblen also with 39 points, Rhoda Pedrana – 38, Lance Pedrana and Mike Emmanuel- 37, Eric Dollery, John Perriot and Tony Turner- 36, Theo Sheppard- 35 and finally Kate Hemmy with 34.

The nearest the pin winners were: Steve McKenzie and Di Moore on the 2nd, Richard Parker and Kim Wiblen on the 7th, Rhoda Pedrana on the 11th and Richard Parker again on the 17th.

The last Vets game for the year will be on Monday December 21 and we will resume again on Monday January 4. There will be no Vets golf on Monday December 28.