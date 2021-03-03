PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Yamba golfer claims his fifth ace

GRAFTON

Men

Midweek competitions

The rain event which interfered with our end of week competitions last week had no effect on Tuesday’s competition with 91 starters taking part on the combined members and veterans competitions. Leading the pack home in both competitions was Rod Masen (16) with an outstanding score of 41 points. Three points in arrears to Rod was Frank Petty (16) on 38 with a Maclean visitor, Timothy Arndell (13), next best in the members competition with 36. In the veterans component, Barry Godwin (15) claimed the second runner-up in that competition with 35. Pro balls in members competition went down to those with 29 points and in the veteran’s 30 points.

Things were a little different in Thursday’s competition with just 28 players taking on a very wet and difficult course. Ten of the 28 players were visiting golfers from Yamba, which enabled the competition to proceed. The Yamba players dominated the results, with Luke Luchetti (11) taking out the win with 37 points. Peter Kelly (15) also from Yamba got the runner-up cash with 36, Michael Corfe (19) was the leader of the Grafton players, claiming the 2nd runner-up position with 35. Pro balls went down to those with 32.

Saturday competition

Despite the end of week rain event, there was some doubt that the Saturday competition could proceed. However the decision was taken that play could go ahead and as a result of that decision a total of 122 players contested the McKimms Real Estate 4BBB Stableford.

Competition was very tight at the top with two teams completing their rounds with 48 points, requiring a countback to determine the winners. In the end it was the combination of Al McLeod (21) and Jason Disson (27) who were awarded the win with Riley Taylor (16) and Matt Muller (29) on the wrong side of the countback process, having to settle for the runner-up position. The 2nd runner-up position went to the team of Robert Usher (20) and Robert Bell (19) with a handy score of 47. The Pro pin was taken out by Peter Johnson (9) with his tee shot finishing 69cm from the cup. Pro balls going down to those teams with 40 or better. The hole-in-one jackpot remains in place at $1000.

Next Saturday the competition will revert back to the Stroke format, being the March Monthly Mug. On this occasion being sponsored by A. Fletcher & Associates.

Veteran’s golf

Plenty of golf on the horizon for our Veteran golfers, commencing with the annual golf trip to Glen Innes to contest the Clayden Shield. The event is scheduled for 13th April with the appropriate nomination sheet on the Veteran’s notice board, with those nomination to close on Monday April 5. The cost to be $30 per player, which will cover your golf, lunch and bus transport. Golf carts being provided at no cost. Terrific value for those making the trip. Following on from that event will be the Grayson/Hackett Shield, an interclub competition between the Maclean and Grafton veterans. The 1st round of the series will be hosted by Maclean on April 26 with Grafton hosting the second round on June 1. More information relating to this series as the time becomes closer, be sure to include these dates in your program books.

Volkswagen Scramble

The Grafton Golf Club qualifying round for the Volkswagen Scramble is scheduled for Sunday March 14. Entries for this particular series must be made online at www.vwscramble.com.au the cost will be $45 per player which covers your golf, gift pack and light lunch. The format will be a 4 Person Ambrose, which attracts its own specific playing conditions, which are available through the Pro shop. Play will commence with a shotgun start at 10.30am with plenty of trophies on offer, plus the opportunity to qualify for regional finals and if good enough make it through to the national final.

—Ray Hopwood

MACLEAN

Veterans

Forty-two golfers hit off last game at Maclean. To the surprise of some it turned out to be a stroke event and not the usual Stableford. Peter Saunders found the course and conditions to his liking and came in with a nett 68 – a 7 over par round – to win the day and collect the $40 voucher. Runner up after a count back was John Carlton with 71 and Graham Cox came in third also with a 71. That’s excellent golf from the leading 3 players.

Club balls went to Mike Emmanuel and Geoff Grayson – 73s, Steve McKenzie, Ray Anderson, Glen Crooks, Kim Wiblem and Henny Taranto all with 74, Mark Hemmy, Vero Morgan and Alan Cope with 75s and finally Cathy Ayres and Graham Millard with 76.

Nearest the pins went to Kim Wiblem and John O’Keeffe on the 2nd, Vero Morgan and Leigh Barrington on the 7th, Graham Millard on the 11th and Liama Hunter on the 17th.

A reminder that the Ballina open day is on March 8 with the Woodenbong open day on March 22.

SOCIAL

Jacaranda Hotel

This Sunday March 7, 2021 will see the mob from the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club head over South for a Single Stroke Event at the Grafton District Golf Club. Tee off time is 9am, so come along and join in with everybody from the Jaca, for a great game of golf. Need a Cart for the game this Sunday? Well get in early and contact the Pro Shop over South on 02 6642 5413.

New members are welcome at the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club, so if you are interested in a day out and a friendly game of golf, head over to South Grafton this Sunday and join us. The handicapper is a bit toey this time of the year and has assured us that he has a number of golfers in his sights and he is ready to rumble and make some serious changes.

If you wish to be a member of the Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf Club, come along this Sunday and we will look after you. After the game, we will all head back to the Jaca, to partake in some cool liquids, light refreshments and the presentation for the day.

Any further information required, well please contact Strap on 0429 462 036. Names are required to be in at the Jaca, by 4pm this Friday March 5, 2021. Don’t miss out, see you all there this Sunday.

YAMBA

Fifth “ace” to Paul Tarasenko

One-hundred and twenty-one golfers heaved a sigh of relief after the recent deluge and competed in a Stableford round on Saturday at Yamba Golf & Country Club. The undoubted highlight of the day was the hole-in-one scored on the 12th by Paul Tarasenko. Most golfers find that holing their tee shot is something that eludes them but not Paul. This was the fifth time he has seen the ball disappear into the cup while playing.

Scoring was generally very difficult due to the damp conditions. Steven Potter travelled from Maclean and had the best score of the day to win A Grade with a fine round of 41 points. He was followed by Greg Wyllie (39) and Bruce Lulham (37 on a countback). Another visitor, this time from Lismore, was the winner of B Grade with 38 points. Chris Durrington and Paul Reid took the minor placings with 36 points each. In C Grade, Perry Robinson was victorious with 37 points. Second place went to Brian Dwyer with David Groth third, when both scored 36 points and were separated by countback. Nearest to the pins were: John Wright Pro Shop 3rd, Eddie Law 52cm, Peter Campbell Physio 9th Barry Fisher 200cm, Seafire Steak & Seafood 10th Max Sweetman 200, Seafire 12th and Pro Pin Paul Tarasenko HIO and Bean Scene 17th David Cannon 437cm. Balls went down to 35 points on a countback.

Next Saturday is the March Monthly Medal so keep everything crossed that the wet weather moves on and let’s the course dry out.