PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Latest golf news and results

OUR annual weekend away was to Tenterfield this month. This year the Brushgrove Classic Championship was conducted over two rounds at Tenterfield. Each round was played as a normal competition, with the aggregate net scores combined for the Classic. After the first round on Saturday, in near perfect conditions, it was packed at the top of the leaderboard with only a few strokes between a half-dozen players. Saturday presented some challenges with strong gusty winds and it was cold, (most people did not bring jumpers etc.). Scores on Sunday were a far cry from the first round, but Paul Dwyer dug deep winning with a net 72 (33 and 39) from Colin Want and Rick Want, both on net 76. Congratulations to Paul, the 2020 Club champion. Under our rules not everyone was qualified to compete in the Classic, but all had a chance in the individual games.

Saturday competition results; Tim Petterson won with a net 32, from Paul (33), Warren Heffernan (34) and Colleen Ortlipp (36). Longest drive to Warren, least putts to Paul (15) and drive and pitch to Peter Jones. Sunday results: Won again by Tim Petterson (net 32) from Terry Dwyer, Paul and Rodney Want (net 39 on a 3-way c/b). Longest drive to Colleen, least putts to Paul (16) and drive and pitch to Peter.

We all had a great time at Tenterfield, staying in the on-course accommodation overlooking the fairways. Did not have to leave the site to enjoy comfortable accommodation, good food and drink, very good service and a well-maintained and interesting golf course. I recommend Tenterfield golf club to everyone.

Our next (an penultimate for 2020) game is at Maclean on November 29, 9am tee-off.

-Peter Jones

ONE of our more unique events was held last Saturday, and that was the Corrie & Deano Hayes American Foursomes, which attracted a very good field for that particular golf format just under 100 players. With a gross score of 80 for the 18 holes, Owen Hindmarsh (22) and Peter Tracey (13) led the field home with a nett score of 66.5 nett following the application of their handicap. The first runner-up position was taken by the combination of Robert Usher (20) and Robert Bell (19) who put together a very respectable nett score of 67.375, which equates to 82 gross. Co-sponsor of the event, Deano Hayes (18), teamed up with Neil Hayward (15) and completed their round with 68.615 to claim the second runner-up position. They are possibly the best handicapped combination in the entire field and it was a little surprising they could not finish a little closer to the lead. Timmy Newsome (15) won the pro-pin which was on offer for the day putting his tee shot just 342cm from the cup on the Mark Harvison sponsored 1st hole. Rumour has it he used his sand wedge to achieve that result, if so he should be on the tour. To claim a pro-ball you required a score of 73 nett or better.

In the remaining nearest the pin trophies, Dwayne Doyle (10) 6th 219cm, 10th hole went to Jason Casserly (8), John Thompson (5) being awarded the 17th hole 196cm.

Mixed Foursome Championship winners, with a gross score of 111, were Hollie Fuller and Greg Harvison.

Following Saturday's competition on Sunday the 2020 27 hole Mixed Foursomes Championships were held with a bigger field than normal taking on the challenge. With a gross score of 111 for the 27 holes, Greg Harvison (scratch) and Hollie Fuller (4) won the foursomes title fairly easily with a three shot cushion over their nearest opponents, Jake Frame (+1) and Maddie McKee (8) who finished on 114. In the handicap scheme of things Rowan Butcher (17) and Julie McKee (29) were the winners with a nett score of 106.25. The next mixed event is scheduled for Sunday December 20 and will take the form of a 4BBB Stableford.

Mixed Foursome Championship runners up with a gross score of 114 were Maddie McKee and Jake Frame.

Due to a slight change in conditions relating to COVID-19, before entry to the Pro-shop all players must complete a COVID-19 registration form prior to entering the Pro-shop. Should you have pre-registered in the club house proper before going down to the Pro-shop, there will be no need to register for the second time. Strict adherence to this requirement will be enforced as required by both the NSW Government and Golf NSW.

All members should note the change of date for the Club's Annual General Meeting. The meeting date has now been rescheduled to January 17 2021. Nominations for all the various positions for the Board of Directors are now open and will close at 6pm January 6 2021. The appropriate nominations sheet is now up on the Club notice board for that purpose.

-Ray Hopwood

SEVENTEEN Grafton Women golfers went to South West Rocks for their three-day Jewel of the Coast Tournament last Monday, Tuesday for the stroke event and a two women Ambrose on the Wednesday. With a field of around 200 each day and weather that went from perfect beach conditions on Monday to absolute chronic 70km/h winds on Tuesday, players struggled. A great round of 85 hits gave Sharyn O'Grady the gross winner on Monday. Margaret Hall took out a Nearest the pin. Wednesday Chrissy Danvers and Kim Wiblen won a nearest the pin. A number of balls were collected over the three days. This is a great tournament with a lot of fun, laughter and much camaraderie with golfers from many different clubs present.

Big congratulations to our very own Heather Miller on her magnificent hole-in-one on the first last Wednesday. What a thrill for Heather and all that witnessed her achievement.

Saturday was closing day for our weekend competition where 28 women took part in an 18 hole St. Andrew's Foursomes, sponsored again this year by Carol Toms and Chrissy Danvers. This was a great way to finish the year and to enjoy party day. Winners of the day were Jane Wolfe and Viv Nichols with a smart 65 nett. Runners-up went to Kate Thomson and Noeline Smith with 68.5. Draw for card went to Janette Blair and Ann Gibbons. Kaye Murdoch/ Robyn Wilkes, Janeen Roberts/Mary Atkins, Peg James/Sonya Baker won a ball. Nearest the pin for the 1st and 10th were both taken out by the pairing of Heather Purtill/Cheryl Creighton. Well done all.

Grafton District Golf Club members Sharyn O'Grady and Jane Wolfe.

Our Committee is now on a short leave, but would love to wish all players a safe and happy Christmas and hope and pray for a bigger and better 2021, COVID-19 free, fingers crossed.

-Shirley Goodger

WE HAD the monthly medal no. 2 on Sunday, sponsored by James Welsh. Thank you James for you valued sponsorship. Results in the 18 hole game were Peter Star (net 70) wining from Max Withnell (net 71). The 9 hole game was won by Kane King with fine net 28 from Trevor Simpson (net 35). Kane is due for the handicap reduction, I think. Nearest the pin on the 4th went begging while Arthur King claimed the 5th. Least putts went to Trevor Simpson with 13. Club balls went to Rodney Want and Peter Jones. We bid farewell to our visitor, Neil Venables, who is off back home to Canberra tomorrow. Safe travels Neil and you are welcome back any time.

The Wednesday Chook Run was won by Keith Miller (net 25) on a c/b from Bill Woodham. Neil Venables has something to take home, wining the drive and pitch on the 4th and Des Chisholm NTP on the 5th. Least putts (14) to Peter Pritchard.

The Saturday ladies stroke comp was won by Nancy Commerford (net 39) from Molly Plunkett (44). NTP to Molly and least putts to Nancy (16) on a c/b from Pat Harris. Joy Studdon won the raffle.

Next Sunday will be a 4BBB (choose partners).

-Peter Jones

SATURDAY'S Medley Stableford saw the ladies take the major prizes. In A Grade Sheree Forsythe (11) shot 80 gross for 39 Stableford points to lead the way from Mark Tabor on 38 and Peter Saunders with 37 points. B Grade winner was Kylie Ryan who on the back 9 shot 23 points which helped her to a 43 point total. Phil Blackwell's 40 points, normally a winning score, put him in second place with Janet Radcliffe taking third with 38 points. With renovated greens these are all terrific scores.

Highlight of the day was a hole in one by Terry Adcock on the second. Club balls went to 34 on a countback. Nearest the pin winners were Terry Adcock on 2nd, (in the hole), Geoff Dickinson on 7th, 4.28m, Alex Robison on 11th, 1.38m, Jackson Wright on 17th at 2.08m. The Thistle Hole was won by Allan Weick at 2.18m.

Thursday's Back Marker day saw a return to form for Leigh Barrington, who's back nine of 20 points saw him win on a countback from Don Skaines, both returning 39 Stableford points. Club balls went to those with 35 points and above. Nearest the pin winners were Steve Cameron on 2nd, 1.34m, Fraser Marsh on 7th, 1.9m, Kash Robinson on 11th, 90cm and 17th Noel Butcher very close at 30cm. The Thistle Hole went to Joel Power, 4.43m.

Wednesday afternoon Skins was closely contested with Bob Battin winning for the second time in three weeks with 5 Skins. Names are being taken in the Pro Shop for The Variety Bash Charity Day which is on Sunday December 6. Find a team for a four person Ambrose and support this worthy charity. Sunday December 13 will be Presentation Day. The format is a 9 hole Ambrose followed by a barbecue lunch and presentation of trophies. Finally a big thanks to Phil Killian who has been our scribe for the past year and is now taking a break.

-Pres.

Wednesday November 18, Texas Ambrose

Sponsors: M Roberts and C Timbs

Winners with 136 pts: Pat Harris, Nancy Phillips, Sheree Forsythe and Veronique Morgan

R/up with 133 pts: Din Moore, Chris Forrester, Kate Hemmy and Jean Ellis

NTP: 2nd Edith Paddington,

NTP: 17th Sandra Jenkins

Birdies: 5th Sheree Forsythe & Veronique Morgan, 7th Kate Hemmy, 11th Heni Taranto, and 18th Cathy Parker

Field 40

Our presentation day is December 2 and Christmas fun day and party is on December 9. Numbers are limited for the Christmas party so book early.

-Mausie

WE GOT back into action last week after a week off due to the greens renovations, however we had a reduced field probably because the greens were still recovering after the renovations and also partly because of the extreme temperature forecast for the day.

The event was a single Stableford and we were playing for the monthly medal engraved pen. The winner was a relatively newcomer to Vets golf - Kate Apps. Kate came in with a well compiled 40 points to win the $40 as well as the pen. Congratulations Kate. Runner up was Gary Stockwell who finished with 37 points and in third spot was Roger Penwarden who had 36 points.

Balls were won by Kate Hemmy, Veronique Morgan, Phil Robinson. Terry Mitchell and Alan Cope who all finished with 35 points.

The nearest the pins are now back on again and these were won by Mark and Kate Hemmy on the 2nd, Vero Morgan on the 7th and 17th, Gary Stockwell on the 7th and Richard Ross on the 11th.

Our next game will be on the November 30 and hopefully we'll have had a bit of rain by then to help our greens.

Thursday Single Stableford Results

OUR regular visitor John Hogan from Burleigh won A Grade with 42 points from the very unlucky David Miles who played to his age with 41 points and Greg Doolan was third with 40 points. In B Grade Steve Scott was successful with 42 from Czes Czarnota with 41 from David Barnsley with 40. C Grade went to Brett Cain with 42 points from Ron Bines with 41 points and Peter Caller with 40 points. NTPs went to Danny Quin, Todd Brewer, Col Lindsay, Barry Breen won the 12th and the Pro-Pin and Greg Wilkinson from Tamworth won the 17th. Ball run down was 36 with 21 points on the back. Must be a very easy golf course!

Saturday Monthly Medal Stroke Results

TERRY Cumiskey won the A Grade Medal with a fine 66 Net from Don Mailing with 67 net from Bruce Lulham 68 net. Adam Wisemen won the A Grade gross with an excellent 71 hits. In B Grade Don Schlussler was successful with 66 net from Bruce Ginn with 68 net on a countback from Paul Reid. Paul was the gross winner with 85 hits. C Grade was won by Kenneth Collins with 67 Net on a countback from Peter Campbell with Terry Bull third with 68 net. Peter Campbell won the C Grade gross with 92 hits. NTPs went to Adam Wisemen, Terry Lawes, David Bruton, Paul Bennett, the Pro-Pin went to Kevin Lowe and Todd Brewer won the 17th. Ball rundown was 71 net with 35 net on the back nine.

Reminder the postponed Mixed Foursomes Championships will be played this coming Sunday the November 29, timeslots available.

Happy Golfing stay safe.

