PUTTS & PARS: Big week of championships on Clarence

Grafton's Holly Fuller placed third in the Coffs Harbour Ladies Classic last weekend, three shots behind the winner.

LAWRENCE

Sunday was a busy day at Lawrence with the medal of medals 2020 showdown and monthly medal No 1 for 2021. Thank you to our sponsor for the day, Corbett Earthmoving. Winner of the 18 hole medal of medals for 2020 was Bill Woodham (31.5) on a c/b from Peter Starr (32.0). Both men played very well, each coming in with net 64. In the 9 hole medal of medals, Colin Wheeler won with a net 32 from Trevor Simpson (net 35). Both Bill and Colin also win the first monthly medal round for 2021. NTP on the 4th went begging while Denis Hardwick got NTP on the 5th. Least putts to Peter Starr with 13. Club balls to Marie Starr and Max Withnell. The Blue Goose social golf club also played on Sunday and enjoyed a lunch prepared by the hardworking ladies of the Lawrence club. Thank you ladies.

The Wednesday Chook Run saw Colin Want win with a net 22 from Max Withnell (30). Peter Starr won drive & pitch on the 4th and no one could make the 5th. Peter Jones took the prize for least putts (13). Don’t forget that the chook run tee-off has been moved to summertime of 8.00am. The chook run Christmas lunch will be held at the Lawrence club this year on Wednesday December 2nd after the game. Contact me to ensure your name is on the list of attendees.

The Saturday ladies comp was won by Bev Ensbey (net (44) on a 3 way c/b from Nancy Commerford and Janet Lewis. Least putts (12) to Janet Lewis. Happy birthday to Joy Studdon. Highlight was Liza Sharpe’s chip in on the 8th. Raffle winner was Pat Harris.

Next Sunday will be Stableford event sponsored by Mitre 10, Ray White real estate and Maclean real estate.

GRAFTON

Womens

Competitions

Last Wednesday was the second round of the three week Challenge. We played an 18 Hole 4BBB Stableford.

72 players hit off in perfect weather for golf. Division 1 Winner for the Grafton Mall Butchery trophy went to Jan Patterson and Jean Mine on 47 points from runners-up Mary Katte and Heather Robinson on 43. Division 2 Winners for the Kathy McMullan & Helen Packwood trophy were June Cavanagh and Judy McFarlane on 48 points from runners-up Sharyn Rowles and Gail Knell on 43 on a countback. These games with a helpful partner are always popular and good scores are always returned. N.T.P. on the 6th was Cheryl Shanley and Tess Bloomer and on the 17th Shirley Avery and Judy Burt. Balls to 41 points on a countback.

Friday Women

Played the Purple Haze 18 Hole Stableford. 36 contested this event with Division 1 going to Janette Blair with 33 points on a countback from Judy McFarlane also with 33 on a countback. Division 2 winner was Sue Blake on 34 points on a countback from Val Franey with 34. NT.P. on the 1st went to Kerry Harding and 17th to Brenda Cooper. Balls to 30 points on a countback.

Saturday women

With weather looking not to good only 6 starters contested the 18 Hole Stroke with the playoff for the Captain’s Trophy. Winner of the day was Peg James with a fine round of 73 nett. Peg also won the N.T.P. on the 10th. Ball winner score was 75 on a countback.

Jacaranda Open

Friday 30th is our annual Jacaranda Open day. The match committee are still asking for any players who would be willing to hire their cart to please see Jane Wolfe for details. Draw for the event is now up on Grafton golf club Facebook page.

Shirley Goodger.

Mens

Weekend Competitions

Competition was really tight in last Saturday’s Texas Scramble sponsored by Club member Bruce Wotton, the event also serving as a memorial competition in memory of Diana and Johnno Johnson. Three teams, all with a final score of 138 points were the best of the 120 starters for which a countback was required to sort the winner out. Claiming 1st place was the team of Robert Usher (20, Tim Newsome (15) Robert Bell (19) and Graeme Lynn (16). Claiming the 1st runner-up spot were Rowan Butcher (20), Jordan Weller (16), Sam Wicks (14) and Matt McKee (+2) and they were followed by Bob Perl (14), Jim O’Donohue (9), Greg Tozer (12) and David Wilks (13). Teams with a score of 129 or better earned themselves a pro ball for their good golf. Neville Gilbert (12) almost holed out on the 1st with his tee shot finishing just 36cm from the cup which was more that good enough to win the Mark Harvison sponsored Pro pin. The remaining pin prizes were taken out by John Thompson (5) on the 6th, Danny Li (8) on the 10th and Peter Tziavaras (17) on the 17th. Our thanks to Bruce Wotton who has been associated with the Memorial component of the event for many years and no doubt that association will continue into the future.

Next Saturday the event will be the Holiday Coast Meats Jacaranda 4BBB Stableford for which a good strong field is anticipated.

Sunday

If you thought the competition on Saturday was tight, the competition in Sunday’s Mixed 4BBB Stableford was even more competitive with four pairings all completing their rounds with 45 points. At the completion of the countback process the combination of Irwin Perring (19) and Sue Blake (36) were declared the winners. After a slight handicap adjustment the husband and wife pairing of Alan (23 and Cheryl Shanley (18) were good enough to claim the 1st runner-up spot. The 2nd runner-up position went to Rowan Butcher (20) and Maddie McKee (8) missing out on any glory for their 45 were Matt McKee (+2) and Annalese McKee (20). Annalese tipped to be a real golfing star in the future, being only 12 years old and improving each and every time that young lady challenges the course.

Mid Week Competitions

Just over 100 starters contested the Tuesday members/veteran competition with two players completing their rounds with 41 points. Rod Masen (16) was eventually declared the winner from Andrew J. Fletcher (17) having to settle for the 1st runner-up position. Next best was Bill Bishop (11) with 40 against his name. In the Veteran’s component of the competition Rod Masen (16) was also successful there with his 41 with Bill Bishop (11) claiming the first runner-up spot with 40. Eric Hillas (24) was awarded the 2nd runner-up place in the Vet’s competition with 39. Pro balls in both competitions went down to those on 32 or better on a countback.

The Thursday competition attracted 59 starters with Club Captain, David Morgan (8) the leader of the pack with a strong 40 points. No doubt causing some financial pain for his playing partners. Mark Dougherty (8) was the next best with 39 from Mark Robson (18) on 38. Pro balls going down to those with 35 points or better. All the nearest the pin trophies on that day sponsored by Dougherty Property were awarded to John Tracey (8) on the 1st, Greg Harvison (1) on the 6th, Veteran Ray Evans (19) claimed the 10th with Matt Dougherty (15) getting the cash on the 17th.

Veteran’s

The Veteran golfing fraternity held their Annual General Meeting recently at which time they elected their Committee to handle their golf activities for the ensuing year. President is Jeff Hackett, Captain, Ron Baker, Secretary Graeme Smith with Bob Pike also elected to the Committee. Any enquiries relating to Veterans golf should be directed to any of their committee.

Ray Hopwood.

MACLEAN

Men

Wednesday 21st October

Skins

14 players contested the skins event with Matt Young taking home the trophy with 3 skins

Thursday 22nd October

Medley Stableford

Winner A grade: Mark Tabor 38 pts

R/up A grade: Wayne Hinchcliffe 37pts

Winner B grade: Glen Crooks 41pts

R/up B grade: Richard Parker 38 pts

Congratulations to Mark Tabor for his brilliant hole in one on the difficult 17th

Ball comp to 34 on c/b

Field 55

Saturday 24th October

Final round Club Championships

Results for the day‘s event

Winner A grade: Leigh Bailey 70 nett on c/b

R/up A grade: Terry Adcock 70 nett

Third A grade: Norm Redgrave 73 (Branxton G C)

Winner B grade: John Grant 65 nett

R/up B grade: Joel Bainbridge 70 nett

Third B grade: Richard Parker 71 nett

Ball comp to 76 on c/b

Field 80

Club Championship results

Jackson Wright & Mark Rae were leader & runner up heading into the last round a shot apart. They both struggled up the 72nd hole with Jackson Wright finishing the 2020 club champion with a score of 311 scratch

Congratulations Jackson on your win.

Club Champion: Jackson Wright

R/up A grade: Fraser Marsh 320

Nett A grade Winner: Fraser Marsh 300

Scratch B grade winner: Leigh Bailey 353

Scratch B grade r/up: Tony Johnson 354

Nett B grade winner: Leigh Bailey 293

Nett B grade r/up: Tony Johnson 294

Scratch C grade winner: Mark Williams 379

Scratch C grade r/up: Brian Iveli 382

Nett C grade winner: James Brock 295

Nett C grade r/up: Brian Iveli 302

Scratch D grade winner: Stewart McDonald 401

Scratch D grade r/up: John Grant 415

Nett D grade winner: John Grant 291 c/b

Nett D grade r/up: Michael Rice 291

Sincere thanks to Life member Bob Harvey for his sponsorship on the day.

Killer

Women



Wednesday 21st October

Mulligan Stableford

Winner Div1: Tina Hogg (22) 42pts

R/up Div1: Helen Graney (22) 39pts

Winner Div 2: Helen McFarlane (23) 45pts

R/up Div 2: Chris Timbs (27) 42pts

Covid balls

Div 1: Pauline Ryan

Div 2: Maureen Killian

Club balls to 37pts

Chip ins

Helen McFarlane 1st

Chris Powell 2nd

Pat Harris 6th

Helen Graney 8th

Field 34

Sponsor C Powell: East Coast Restorations

Thanks Chris for your support and also those interesting raffle prizes

The district play off for NSW Medal was played at Yamba and our representatives were Tina Hogg, Helen Graney & Sandra Youlten

Sandra Youlton was 2nd r/up in 3rd grade and our star was Helen Graney who won grade 1 division with a 77 nett.

Good golfing girls

Helen now contests the finals NSW Country at Stonecutters Ridge

Congratulations Helen. Maclean ladies will all be cheering you on in the finals.

Yours in golf

Mausie

Veterans



43 players hit off in the single Stableford last Monday. While we started off in fine weather we had to deal with a heavy shower of rain mid game and this made things a bit uncomfortable for some. The winner with 35 points was Pat Harris. Well done Pat. Runner up was Ray Anderson with 34 points and in 3rd place was Anthony Turner who finished with 33.

The ball winners were Paul O’Halloran and Theo Sheppard with 33, Graham Lloyd, Geoff Greenwood and John Roberts with 32, and then Colleen Stockwell, Bill Rorke, Glen Crooks, Phil Smith and Alan Barwick all with 31 points.

Good to catch up with Geoff and Gai Greenwood who returned to their old stomping ground for a game of golf.

After the presentation the Vets AGM was held and the following people were elected to the committee:

Bob Harvey – President, Richard Ross – Vice President, Peter Hamilton – Sec/Treas, John Porter – Captain, Geoff Grayson – Week of Golf co-ordinator, Kate Hemmy – Ladies Rep, Don Skaines, Paul O’Halloran and Steve McKenzie – committee.

Our next game is on Monday 9th. Nov. – The monthly medal.

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford Results

Brilliant results across all grades.

Our newly re-elected President Tony Moran won C Grade with the score of the day, 44 points. Runner up was John Ralph with 42 from Stephen Cassidy with 41 points. In B Grade Bob Waldron won with 42 points from Nigel Holiday 41 on a countback from Guy Carpenter. Our A grade winner was Greg Wylie with 42 points from Kash Robinson and David Cannon. You needed 36 points with 19 on the back nine to win a golf ball! NTPs went to Les Redman, Charlie Tyler, Troy Urquhart, the Pro Pin to Greg Starr, Damien Trinder and Tony Burley on the 17th.

Saturday 4 Ball Aggregate Stableford.

Winners were Luke Hitchings and Tin Seivers with a total of 78 points. Grieg Little and Jolon Homewood were runners up with 77, from Bruce Ginn and brad Roberts with 76 points. Paul and Chris Austin were also in the money in fourth place. NTPs went to Phillip Wood (3rd), Grieg Little (9th), Bruce Lulham (10th), Kane Hancock (12th) including the Pro Pin and Ken Dewar on the 17th.

Up coming events include the MI-Organics Pro-Am Saturday and Sunday the #1st October and 1st of November and the Yamba Open on Saturday and Sunday the 7th and 8th of November. Helpers and Carts needed, see the Pro Shop if you can assist with these two events. Thanking You in Anticipation.

Happy Golfing and stay safe.

Greg Laforest.

WESTLAWN

A big field took to the back nine on Sunday for the first Henwood Family sponsored single Stableford event and with the good conditions big scores were the order of the day.

The best score of the day went to Division 3 winner Ian Gibbs with a very good 26 points followed by Paul McFarlane, Peter Fysh, Geoff McInerney and John Ellis all with 23 points. Next best was Dally Clark and John Blanch with 21 points.

After the game all players and guests enjoyed a catch up with a very nice BBQ cooked to perfection by Bob McFarlane while the presentations were made by the Henwood family.

A great day was had by all and I am sure that this day will grow to be one of the most looked forward to events on our calendar.

Don’t forget that our AGM will be held on November 8th after the game and if you would like to be part of the committee you must have your nomination form in to Jason by next Sunday. Please consider joining the committee as fresh minds have fresh ideas and that can only be good for our club.

Also Sunday November 15th is our annual trip to the Iluka Club, the event will be a 2 person Ambrose and with the current conditions re Bus travel each player will have to organise their own travel arrangements.

Dave Lynch

SOCIAL

Jacaranda Hotel

SUNDAY 1ST NOVEMBER, 2020:

This Sunday everybody from the Jaca Hotel will head South to the Grafton District Golf Club, for a Single Stroke Event, Sponsored by Luke Whitton Mechanical. Tee Off time is 9.30am, so be early and get there.

A great day out is on the cards, with everybody eager to unleash with their powerful game to be No. 1. Success is measured differently for everyone. It’s not necessarily winning that makes you successful. It could be the fact that you’re competing. See Ya there Be There Sunday.

For those requiring to book a golf cart, Please contact the Pro Shop on 02 6642 5413, don’t miss out, book your cart early. Names in by 4.00pm Friday 30th October, 2020. Need any assistance, contact {Strap} – Mobile 0429 462 036.