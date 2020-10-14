PUTTS & PARS: Life membership for Grafton stalwart

GRAFTON

MEN

Members competition

Another strong field of 125 players participated in last Saturday’s Clarence Coast Motors 18 hole 4BBB and you had to be on top of your game to feature in the results. The combination of Jason Disson (27) and Al McLeod (21) proved to be the best of the lot with a very strong score of 52 points, 3 points clear of their nearest rivals. They began their round with 27 points on the front 9 and backed that up with 25 points around the back which was an extremely good and consistent effort and deserved their win. With a score of 49 points Craig Langford (4) and Aiden Langford (24) put in a strong challenge to the eventual winners, but had to settle for the 1st runner-up position. They were followed by Frank Petty (17) and Chris Kelly (21) who completed their round with 48 points to be awarded with the 2nd runner-up position. There were a couple of really close efforts in the nearest the pin component of the days competition. None better than Paul Danvers (12) with his tee shot finishing just 54cm from the cup on the first, which gave him the Mark Harvison sponsored Pro Pin. Paul Langford’s (4) 2nd shot into the McKimms Real Estate 4th hole was also extremely close to going into the hole, missing by just 58cm. On the Advantage Hospitality supplies and Clarence Valley Window Tinting 6th hole, Michael Corfe (16) was the best, his shot just 267cm away. On the Hanks Kitchen 10th Neville Higham (17) was the star with his tee shot finishing just 285cm from a very difficult pin placement. Teams with a score of 43 points or better have won themselves a pro-ball for their effort. Next Saturdays competition will be a single Stableford, on this occasion sponsored by Shane Rediger Wall and Floor tiling.

Knockout competition

Progress in the three knockout competitions is getting to the stage of being almost completed. In the 4BBB knockout the combination of Matt Dougherty and Eddie Clack have already progressed to the final with their opponents yet to be decided. That will be either Rowan Butcher/John Weller combination or Mick Beehag/Craig Langford pairing who have yet to complete their semi-final round. In the Grafton Undercover Storage singles knockout, play has advanced to the semi-final stage with Billy Bishop up against Graham Tracey in one semi and Dennis Pye to take on Trent Dickson in the other semi. The Grafton Glass sponsored 2 man Ambrose has also reached the semi-final stage. The semi-finalists being Craig and Aiden Langford to play Daniel Usher and Brendan Cleaver in one semi with John and Jake Frame up against Eddie Clack and Joe Fahey in the other. All finals to be completed before the end of November 2020.

Grafton Veterans

The Grafton Veterans held their Annual General Meeting last Sunday, at which time those present awarded Life Membership to the Veteran’s fraternity to Ron Baker, in recognition of his support of Veteran Golf over many years, an award which is more than justified. Prior to the A.G.M. the final of the Coopers Brewery Top Gun Shootout was held with Graeme Lyn the last man standing. Runner-up in the series was Dek Pabian. The final of the Amgrow Challenge is yet to be decided. Results of that series will be included in next week’s column. A complete list of those who qualified for the final is up on the notice board.

WOMEN

Putt’s ‘n’ Pars from Grafton Women Golfers.

Last Wednesday 63 starters played a 18 Hole Stroke with the Medal of Medal Playoff in conjunction. It was also the round 1 of the Clock Tower Aggregate trophy. Sponsor of the day was South Grafton News and Gifts and we thank them for their support of Grafton Women Golf. Overall winner was Sue Blake with 67 nett, a great round so watch out for the handicap reduction Sue. Division 1 went to Hollie Fuller on 71 net on a countback from Jen Townsend who took out the runner-up spot. Division 2 winner was Liz Fisher on 69 nett with runner-up Shirley Goodger. Division 3 went to Sandra Gleeson with 68 nett with runner-up Jean Milne 73 nett. N.T.P. 1st went to Mary Katte, 6th Marianne Mannell, 10th Sharyn O’Grady and last approach shot on the 18th to Dell Burke. Ball went down to a score of 76 nett.

Friday – another Stroke was played with 45 starters and the sponsor for the day was Trish Clarke, one of our regular golfing women. Division 1 winner Cheryl Shanley 65 nett, a fantastic score Cheryl, Runner-up Jane Wolfe 69 nett and 3rd Annalese McKee 71 nett on a countback from Sue Petty. Division 2 winner went to Beryl Wilkes 72 nett with Marg Rickwood on 74 nett on a count back from Sue Blake 74 3rd and Liz Fisher 4th with 74. N.T.P. on the 6th went to Liz Fisher and 10th Sonya Baker. Ball winners had a score of 75 nett or better, went to a countback.

Saturday – Stroke round again was played for the Medal of Medal playoff in conjunction. 12 players contested the event with Shirley Goodger on 68 nett enjoying the winning position from runner-up Hannah Blundell with 70. N.T.P. on the 1st was Marianne Mannell and the balls went to a score of 73 on a countback.

Sunday – A hot sunny morning greeted the 10 finalists for the Veteran’s Top Gun Shootout. All 10 players were evenly matched with quite a few holes have to decide the outcome from a chip-off. From the 1st – Dell Burke was dropped out, 2nd – Die Chapman, 3rd – Chris Danvers, 4th – Janeen Roberts, 5th – Kathy McMullan, 6th – Jen Townsend, 7th Sue Petty, 8th – Millie Harris, that left Sharyn O’Grady and Ann Gibbons to contest the final hole (9th). Ann Gibbons coming out the winner. Congratulation to all finalists. The shootout was certainly exciting for the spectators following the good golf being played.

YAMBA

Thursday Single Stableford

Visitors came from Iluka, Camden, Warialda, Wyong, Toronto, Bonville, Maclean, Montuna, Armidale, Lakeside, Walcha, Bermagui, Tuggerah Lakes, Lismore, Dubbo, Magenta Shores, Rich River, Strathfield, Federal and Mona Vale. A Grade winner with the score of the day was Greg Starr with 42 points. Runner up was Andre Bolte from John Wright with another fine round of 3 under par. Alan Pendleton won B Grade with 39 points from Garry Downes and Czes Czarnota. C Grade was won by Dennis Blackburn from Iain Gosling and Bruce Zietsch. NTPs went to Barry Fisher (3rd), Troy Urquhart (9th), Alex Podbereski (10th), Terry Cumiskey (12th) including the Pro Pin and Col Lindsay was closest on the 17th.

Saturday Single Stableford

Geoff Butler wins C Grade with an excellent 42 points from a visitor from Strathfield Steve Parberry and Brian Dwyer. B Grade was taken out by one of our new members, Robert Gimenez with a fine 41 points from Grant Dwyer and Frankie Foxover. Andrew Kelly was our A grade winner on countback from Greg Starr with 39 points and in 3rd place was Barry Fisher. NTPs went to Phil McGuire (3rd), Jason Brown (9th), Alex Podbereski (10th), Rock Bailey, including the Pro Pin on the 12th and Steve Scott (17th).

Up coming events include the Paul Schumacher Memorial a 9am Shotgun Start on Sunday 18th October. The Mi Organics Pro-Am 31st October and 1st November and the Yamba Open the Weekend of the 7th and 8th of November.

One of our members bought a new set of golf clubs for his wife. We thought it was a pretty good swap!

Happy Golfing and stay safe.

MACLEAN

MEN

Wednesday 7th October

Skins

A field of 14 contested Wednesday‘s skins event with Mark Hemmy taking home the money with 3 skins

Thursday 8th October

Medley Stableford

Winner A grade: Jack Bainbridge 43pts

R/up A grade: Tony Johnson 40pts

Winner B grade: Stephen South 42pts

R/up B grade: Jonah Menzies 39pts

Ball comp to 33pts on c/b

Field 71

Wayne Hinchcliffe had a very unfortunate air swing on the 4th hole (better known as a FISH) Things didn‘t improve for Wayne, his 2nd shot on the 8th striking a tree careering backwards over his head nearly hitting his playing partner Brenden Payne then turned and said“ you wouldn’t read about that”

Saturday October 10



2nd round Club Champoinships

Winner A grade: Mark Rae nett 71

R/up A grade: Allan Weick nett 73 on c/b

Third A grade: Jackson Wright nett 73

Winner B grade: Joel Bainbridge nett 69

R/up B grade: Chris Moorhead nett 70

Third B Grade: Michael Rice nett 71

Balls to 76 on c/b

Field 106

WOMEN

Wednesday 7th October

2nd round Club championships, 8th monthly medal

Sponsors L Simmons & N Commerford

Div 1 winner: Pat Harris nett 69

Div 1 r/up: Amanda Barwick nett 73

Div 2 winner: Helen Graney nett 66

Div 2 r/up: Henni Taranto nett 69

Covid balls

Div 1: Cathy Ayres

Div 2: Kate Apps

Div 3: Val George

Chip ins:

Carmel Rogers 2nd

Helen Graney 6th

Karen Bowen 9th

Sandra Jenkins & Helen McFarlane 11th

Gai Blackman, Amanda Barwick & Chris Forrester 18th

Thank you Lexie & Nancy for sponsoring the day

VETS

We had 39 starters at the Maclean Vets last Monday. The winner with a great score of 40 points was Di Moore. Well done Di. Runner up with 39 was Steve McMahon and in 3rd spot, also with 39 points was Mike McGowan. There were a number of other good scores as well. These people won a ball each for their round. Glen Crooks and Peter Hamilton had 37 points; Cathy Ayres had 35, Anne D’Arcy, Kim Wiblen and Ross Carl all finished on 34 and Don Skaines, John Carlton, Chris Forrester and Allan Cope all had 33 points. Bad luck to Bill Rorke who just missed out on getting a ball by the barest of margins.

Veronique Morgan must have thought she was playing the Moree course as she scored on a card from Moree and recorded 18 points. Her partner John Carlton gave her a Maclean scorecard and said she was still looking for the other 18 points. Hope things turn out better next game Vero.

Also a reminder that the next game on the 19th will be a shot gun start and the presentation will be followed by the AGM. This meeting won’t take long so it would be good if members could stay around for this meeting. Nomination sheets are on the board for anyone wanting to nominate for a position.