Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yamba shopping centre is back open after a power outage led to its closure.
Yamba shopping centre is back open after a power outage led to its closure. Jarrard Potter
News

Pyjama-clad staff manage power outage at Yamba

TIM JARRETT
by
26th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOPPERS in Yamba Fair struggled to read the ingredients on a tin of soup as the centre was hit by a power outage.

Yamba Fair centre manager Paul Turk said they had been informed around 10am that power to the centre would be cut as Essential Energy, working on the new TAFE site, would have to undertake emergency works.

"They had already organised generators with the service station and we initially weren't going to be part of it but they ran into some problems which had to be fixed immediately,” he said.

"We were lucky the power came back on in just over an hour. Anything more and we might have lost stock.”

Mr Turk said they regained power and welcomed back customers around 11.45 and while it was unfortunate they had to turn away shoppers, it was something which couldn't be avoided.

"It is certainly not a catastrophe but one of those unforeseen things which no one can do anything about.”

It was also somewhat unfortunate that it happened to coincide with their National Pyjama day event which raised money for children in foster care.

"Quite a few of us were dressed up in our pyjamas, including myself. So I had to go up and see them (Essential Energy) in my PJ's.”

essential energy power outage yamba fair
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    15-year campaign to seal road over

    premium_icon 15-year campaign to seal road over

    Community Residents on Lower Clarence Lane can sleep easy after decision

    Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

    premium_icon Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

    Rugby Union The milestones keep falling for Hancock who has long lead the club.

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Take a trip down memory lane

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Take a trip down memory lane

    People and Places Mike and Lindy have literally moved mountains to keep history alive