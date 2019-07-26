Pyjama-clad staff manage power outage at Yamba

SHOPPERS in Yamba Fair struggled to read the ingredients on a tin of soup as the centre was hit by a power outage.

Yamba Fair centre manager Paul Turk said they had been informed around 10am that power to the centre would be cut as Essential Energy, working on the new TAFE site, would have to undertake emergency works.

"They had already organised generators with the service station and we initially weren't going to be part of it but they ran into some problems which had to be fixed immediately,” he said.

"We were lucky the power came back on in just over an hour. Anything more and we might have lost stock.”

Mr Turk said they regained power and welcomed back customers around 11.45 and while it was unfortunate they had to turn away shoppers, it was something which couldn't be avoided.

"It is certainly not a catastrophe but one of those unforeseen things which no one can do anything about.”

It was also somewhat unfortunate that it happened to coincide with their National Pyjama day event which raised money for children in foster care.

"Quite a few of us were dressed up in our pyjamas, including myself. So I had to go up and see them (Essential Energy) in my PJ's.”