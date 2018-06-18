Menu
ON FIRE: Clive Featherby has developed a nationwide accredited pyrotechnic course.
News

Pyrotechnics guru takes trade secrets to the classroom

18th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
HE LIVES life on the road packing up his truck with a heavy load of rockets, firecrackers and smoke bombs but now Clive Featherby is taking his 30 years of trade secrets to the classroom.

As the founder of KC Fireworks the Glenview resident knows a thing or two about pyrotechnics, which is essentially why he was commissioned to develop Australia's only nationally-recognised firework pyrotechnians course approved by ASQA.

Before this there were similar courses offered by institutions such as TAFE and other small operators in New South Wales, however these are not nationally-accredited.

The five-day intensive course will educate participants around parameters of the industry including safety, law, design, event management, business and of course launching technique.

Mr Featherby said while TAFE Queensland currently hosts a similar course, its curriculum was developed by government officials rather then experienced pyrotechnicans.

"There are so many things these courses don't teach that I've learnt from 30 years experience," he said.

Mr Featherby said he was approached by government officials who were concerned the other courses available in various state jurisdictions were starting to get a bit outdated and weren't in depth enough.

"Because we have such a good record is mainly why they are supporting us," he said.

