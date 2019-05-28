Woman wakes to snake licking her face

IT had been a late night.

So when Sally Stent was woken by something flicking her face as she lay in her bed at her Chelmer home, she ignored it.

"I got home at 2am after a late flight. Then just before 7am, I felt something flicking on my face and I thought 'I'm so tired, I'm not even opening my eyes'," she said.

"I was so exhausted so I just kept brushing it away but it kept flicking my forehead."

But the flicking persisted, so Ms Stent opened her eyes.

"I opened my eyes and the snake was a couple of centimetres from my face looking at me," she said.

"It was 5-10cm from my face. I had to focus my eyeballs to see it. It was right in there."

The python had wrapped itself around her bedside table then leaned its head over her as she slept.

"I thought 'I need to confirm this actually happened and that I didn't dream it'. Then I looked again - and it did actually happen," she said.

The snake being removed from Sally Stent's home.

"It's kind of the worst case scenario - you wouldn't expect or want that ever in your life - but I was calmer than I thought."

Surprising even herself, Ms Stent, didn't scream or swear, but walked out of her bedroom and shut the door.

"My dad was in the front studio, and I knew dad would react worse than I would, so I had to manage him," she said.

The pair had a cup of tea before Ms Stent casually dropped the S-bomb.

The snake being removed from Sally Stent's bedroom.

"I said 'by the way, there's a snake in my bedroom'. It took him 15 minutes to calm down and by that time, the snake had disappeared, and he thought I'd made it up," she said.

The pair called a snake catcher who found it and was "totally chilled about it".

"He said it had eaten a meal and come into the house to digest it, and that he would've done it in the early hours of the morning," Ms Stent said.

It was discovered the snake had broken an ornament on its way in the bathroom window, and steps have been taken to ensure there's no repeat of the incident.

"I have flyscreens now on every window in the house. I was a bit too cool for flyscreens before but now I'm not."