It might not look like it, but this python is in mortal danger as it strangles a cane toad.
Environment

Python v cane toad: who will be the winner?

Tim Howard
by
5th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

APPEARANCES can be deceptive.

The life and death battle played out in this photograph, taken at Angourie recently, appears to favour the snake.

But the cane toad would have had its revenge from the grave, or more accurately, the python's belly.

The poison in the toad would have proved fatal to the python, if it had been swallowed.

Fortunately the members of the Clarence Valley Conservation in Action Landcare team were on hand to separate the pair.

While the python was lucky, the news was not good for the toad, which was probably already dead.

Just to make sure the CVCIA team dumped it in the freezer, just to make sure.

Angourie's toad busters have been doing a great job keeping toads out of the village.

Local Land Services officer Nigel Blake said that due to the amazing work of the locals and, over the last few years, with assistance from CVCIA, cane toads have been mostly missing from Angourie.

He said there has been only one breeding event in the blue pools with all tadpoles collected and no toads found in the National Park for three years.

cane toads clarence valley conservation in action toad busters
Grafton Daily Examiner

