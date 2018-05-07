YVONNE Bowles is a Senior Project Manager on the Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade from Pacific Complete, The Daily Examiner caught up with her to talk about her crucial role in this massive project.

Tell me a bit about your job as a Senior Project Manager with Pacific Complete?

I'm a senior project manager on the Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade. I interface with our delivery partner staff here and I'm there to influence and guide them in managing the contracts as per how we do that. Previously I was on a Pacific Highway project of my own, so just moved forward from doing that.

How did you get into this role?

I've been with RMS for 16 years and started as an admin officer. There was a bit of a push to develop younger staff and the opportunity came up to study engineering and I took it. I did a four-year full-time degree in six years, and I moved into that project manager role.

What is your favourite part of the role?

My favourite part is actually making decisions that are life changing for the people around us, seeing the benefits for the community like the travel times are coming down. I love being a part of something big like that and being involved in making the decisions.

Advice you would give any women who want to join the construction industry.

To just be prepared to come in and have a go. You've got to be confident in yourself and it is a male-dominated industry generally.

We are trying to get those stats up which is good and it's happening, it's good. You just need to be strong and confident in yourself and confident in the decision you are making and come across as that. That's how I have been to be able to break the barriers now I feel.

What pushed you to pursue your industry?

It was really when I started with RMS 16 years ago, I was in a maintenance team as an admin officer, I loved the work and loved the pace of what the project managers did. I looked into how I could get there and studying was one of those avenues, and obviously had that opportunity which was great. It's sort of gone from there. For me, I love working on the major project side of things, it just feel likes you are apart of something really big.

Any memorable moments in your role?

For me it was the actual opening of the Nambucca to Urunga Pacific upgrade, being apart of that and seeing those police escort vehicles for the first time with traffic and it was actually pretty cool. Just watching that difference and driving on the old Pacific Highway later that day evening and no traffic. For me it was that, that was early on, I just had become a senior project manager at that stage. It was cool.

Have there been any challenges or stereotypes for your as a woman working in the construction industry?

Look, not really for me, I think it is just one of those things we're just a minority in this industry, so I don't feel like I'm being treated any different. Sometimes it might be a little intimidating. I have felt I guess in the past I have had to prove myself a little bit maybe. It might be the same for my male counterparts. I'm not them. I haven't really found it, for me it's just doing my job and being a part of the team.