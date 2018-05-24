Menu
A Qantas flight made an emergency landing. Picture: Via the NZ Herald
Qantas flight ‘filled with smoke’

24th May 2018 1:39 PM

A QANTAS flight has made an emergency landing at Auckland International Airport after the cabin filled with smoke due to a faulty oven.

The Boeing 737-800, capable of carrying up to 172 passengers, departed from Auckland at 1.10pm today and was due to land in Sydney at 4.50pm New Zealand time.

Instead it travelled less than 100 kilometres before the smoke was identified, the New Zealand Herald reported.

A Qantas spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely and without incident and emergency vehicles escorted the aircraft to the terminal.

"Engineers have inspected the aircraft and identified a fault with one of the ovens in the forward galley," the spokesperson said.

"We aim to have our passengers on their way to Sydney as soon as possible."

It had only just taken off before the smoke was identified and an emergency landing took place.

Emergency fire trucks are attending the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulances were on site but as far as she was aware no patients required medical attention.

"It was initially a full emergency ... now we are in the process of standing down."

This story originally appeared on the NZ Herald and was republished with permission.

