Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There was a close call between two planes.
There was a close call between two planes.
News

Qantas, Virgin planes in mid-air close call over Brisbane

by Kate Schneider
16th Oct 2018 12:06 PM

A QANTAS plane has been involved in a close call with a Virgin Australia aircraft near Brisbane Airport.

The incident, which occurred on October 11, is being investigated by both the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and Airservices Australia.

The loss of separation between the Qantas 737 and Virgin 737 planes occurred near Amberley, Queensland, nearly 70km from Brisbane Airport. There was bad weather in the area at the time.

The Virgin plane had just departed Brisbane and was heading for Proserpine, Queensland, while the Qantas aircraft was approaching Brisbane after travelling from Melbourne. They had both been following advice from air traffic control at the time of the incident.

According to the ATSB incident report: "The controller issued a weather diversion and approach clearance to the inbound Boeing 737, which resulted in a loss of separation with the departing Boeing 737."

 

The ATSB is currently conducting interviews and gathering further information about just what happened, and a report will be published once the investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, an Airservices Australia spokesperson told news.com.au: "A loss of required separation was reported between two Boeing 737 aircraft near Amberley on October 11.
"Controllers issued a weather diversion and approach clearance to the inbound aircraft, which resulted in a loss of separation with the departing aircraft.

The incident occurred near Brisbane Airport.
The incident occurred near Brisbane Airport.

"The matter is under investigation by Airservices and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau."

The Airservices site states that aircraft flying in controlled airspace in Australia (8800m) must be separated by 305m vertically, unless they are spaced horizontally. Above this level, the vertical separation increases to 610m.

Separation standards in Australian airspace.
Separation standards in Australian airspace.
brisbane editors picks near miss planes qantas virgin

Top Stories

    11 of the most Instagram friendly spots

    11 of the most Instagram friendly spots

    News Are you wondering where to take the perfect holiday picture? Look no further than this list of Instagram friendly spots in the Clarence Valley.

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:05 PM
    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    Crime Man accused of Grafton schoolteacher's murder set to appear again

    Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    premium_icon Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    Horses GRAFTON racing has had its heroes, but few come close to Belflyer.

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Hockey SIX of the region's finest juniors take all at hockey nationals.

    Local Partners