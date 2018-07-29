Revealed: Secret plot to cheat Australia out of World Cup

TOPSHOT - France's defender Samuel Umtiti (4th L) holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, on July 16, 2018 after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match. / AFP PHOTO / Lucas Barioulet

QATAR'S World Cup team used a secret "black operations" propaganda campaign to undermine rival bids in violation of Fifa rules, acoording to reports in the UK.

The Sunday Times claims whistleblower emails show the bid team paid a PR firm as well as former CIA agents to disseminate "fake propaganda" concerning main rivals Australia and the US during their campaign to host the 2022 competition.

Qatar's strategy was to recruit influential individuals in order to attack bids in their native countries, creating the impression there was "zero support" to host the World Cup among the population, the paper said.

One of the core criteria considered by Fifa, world football's governing body, is said to be that the bids should have a strong backing from domestic populations.

Bidders are also prohibited from making "any written or oral statement of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association" under Fifa guidelines.

FIFA President Sepp Blatter holds up the name of Qatar during the official announcement of the 2022 World Cup

But one of the leaked emails the Times claims to have obtained was sent to Qatar's deputy bid leader Ali al-Thawadi, and allegedly shows the state was aware of plots to spread "poison" against other bidders in the running before Qatar won the right to host the cup in December 2010.

Such actions went as far as planning a resolution for US congress on the "harmful" effects of the American World Cup proposition during the week of the vote, as well as approaching and paying a US professor $9000 to compose a report on the economic burden the competition would present.

Tomorrow's front page: Exposed: Qatar sabotaged World Cup rivals with ‘black ops’ pic.twitter.com/NHlvIZ3M52 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) 28 July 2018

"FIFA's obligation is to look at the evidence thrroughly and very rapidly and have the courage to take what could be a difficult decision," he said.

"If Qatar is shown to have broken the FIFA rules, they can't hold on to the World Cup."

The Sunday Times claimed the documents were leaked to the paper by a whistleblower who worked with the Qatar bid on the World Cup campaign.