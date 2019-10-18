Menu
A screenshot taken from the ABC 730 Report on the mass slaughter of racehorses, the segment went to air on Thursday, November 17, 2019.
Crime

Qld abattoir to be inspected after shocking report

by Jack McKay
18th Oct 2019 1:03 PM
INSPECTORS have been ordered to a Caboolture abattoir amid reports race horses have been sent there to be slaughtered.

ABC's 7.30 reported overnight that horses sent to the Caboolture abattoir were subjected to electric shocks, with hundreds of racing horses killed at the site.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe this morning took to social media, saying any claims of animal cruelty would be investigated.

"The mistreatment of animals is abhorrent," he said.

"Inspectors have been ordered into a Caboolture abattoir immediately.

"Any further actions required will be taken."

Footage taken inside the abattoir and aired on the ABC showed horses being kicked and stomped on.

LNP racing spokesman John-Paul Langbroek said revelations that racehorses were being sent to slaughter houses was deeply disturbing.

 

John-Paul Langbroek blamed the Palaszczuk Government for not maintaining animal welfare standards. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
John-Paul Langbroek blamed the Palaszczuk Government for not maintaining animal welfare standards. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

 

"Animal welfare standards should be the priority for the Palaszczuk Labor Government, but this is yet another failure," he said.

"QRIC has completely failed their own animal welfare objectives to ensure racing animals are cared for before, during and after racing.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to explain why these animal welfare failures have happened and why QRIC has been an expensive failure."

