Qld author Andrew McGahan dies after battle with cancer

QUEENSLAND author Andrew McGahan, famed for his Miles Franklin Award-winning book The White Earth, has died.

The 52-year-old novelist passed away yesterday after a seven-month battle with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

Known for his unique writing style, McGahan wrote 10 novels over a 27-year career, after breaking into the industry with his first book Praise.

The veteran novelist spent his last weeks with his partner Liesje Grieve, while working on his final book The Rich Man's House, to be published by Allen and Unwin later this year.

In an earlier interview with The Courier-Mail, McGahan's agent Fiona Inglis said he enjoyed the process of refining and shaping what would be part of his lasting legacy.

A statement on one of Allen and Unwin's websites, Things Made From Letters, said McGahan would be sorely missed.

"We will remember Andrew for his fierce and intense intelligence, his kindness and generosity to all of us who worked with him, his fascination with the natural world, his bravery in facing his diagnosis and for each of his incredible novels, which will continue to be read and loved."