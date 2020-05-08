Menu
Ricky Barbaro and Ellie Price.
Qld cops search for gangland figure after girlfriend’s murder

by Greg Stolz
8th May 2020 10:26 AM
QUEENSLAND cops have joined the hunt for gangland family figure Ricardo 'Rick' Barbaro after his girlfriend Ellie Price was found murdered.

Victorian police want to question for Barbaro after Ms Price, was found dead in her South Melbourne home on Monday.

Police believe the 26-year-old had been murdered several days before her body was found.

They say Barbaro may have information that could assist officers investigating the death.

Police have urged people not to approach the 33-year-old and instead call triple-0 immediately if they see him.

 

Ricky Barbaro and Ellie Price.
Barbaro, a member of one of Australia's most notorious families, has strong family links to the Gold Coast, with his last known address at Southport.

Queensland police say they have now been asked to be on the lookout for Barbaro, along with officers in other states.

Rick Barbaro is the brother of the Gold Coast's Harley Barbaro, an accused member of the Mongols, who has hit headlines recently for allegedly breaching anti-consorting laws.

Their mother is also believed to live on the Gold Coast.

Ellie Price, 26, was found brutally murdered in her South Melbourne home on May 4. Ellie Price
Sources said Rick, who was raised on the Gold Coast, had moved to Melbourne about 18 months ago to follow an ex-partner.

Prominent Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum, who has acted for the Barbaros, said the family had instructed that they 'do not wish to make any comment'.

Police are searching for Barbaro's white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, registration 1OZ 8PC.

Ms Price's white 2017 E 350 Mercedes sedan was found this morning by police at a property in the Melbourne suburb of Diggers Rest property.

Originally published as Qld cops search for gangland figure after girlfriend's murder

