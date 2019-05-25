Menu
NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.
Education

Qld demands urgent review of online NAPLAN

25th May 2019 2:15 PM

Queensland's education minister has joined the growing chorus of experts calling for an urgent review of online NAPLAN testing after a series of glitches resulted in some students having to resit exams.

Grace Grace said the federal government should delay the 2020 full implementation of NAPLAN online until the ongoing technical issues had been fixed.

"States were reassured by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) that issues experienced with the online test in 2018 had been addressed, however we saw more issues this year," she said on Saturday.

More than 1800 students in Queensland will have to take one or more of the tests again after experiencing connectivity issues with the online portal earlier this month.

Schools in other states also experienced outages, with students in South Australia and Victoria worst affected.

Ms Grace said student anxiety about the tests needed to be addressed, and that a full review of NAPLAN should also investigate reports from teachers that they felt pressured to tailor their teaching to the exams.

