Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News We are offering 28 days of digital access for free. That not only includes this site but News' major metro and regional titles. Conditions apply

        COVID-19 knocks Northern Rivers business confidence

        premium_icon COVID-19 knocks Northern Rivers business confidence

        Business ‘The responses from business owners across the State are no surprise, but at the...

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment

        FORRESTER’S FORAY: A Q&A with a Clarence bowling legend

        premium_icon FORRESTER’S FORAY: A Q&A with a Clarence bowling legend

        Bowls While the greens are quiet we took a deeper look into the mind of a top bowler.