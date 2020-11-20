Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
News

QLD father’s remains found in remote NT

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
20th Nov 2020 9:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUMAN remains located in Central Australia in September are those of a Queensland man missing since February 2019, territory police have confirmed.

Superintendent Joanne Foley said forensic testing confirmed the man's identity as 38-year-old Caboolture father Peter English.

 

Remains were found in Ali Curung, 170 km south of Tennant Creek.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr English's family at this sad time."

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

 

    

 

Originally published as QLD father's remains found in remote NT

More Stories

central desert editors picks missing person peter english

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing teen inquest reveals burden on local police

        Premium Content Missing teen inquest reveals burden on local police

        News Inquest into Jasmine Morris’ suspected murder reveals just how under-resourced local investigative teams were.

        Yamba set to become retirement living hub

        Premium Content Yamba set to become retirement living hub

        Property Earlier this week, residents began receiving a brochure in the mail about the...

        Coffs one of first districts to give police new powers

        Premium Content Coffs one of first districts to give police new powers

        Crime The Coffs - Clarence Police District is one of three in the State to trial the new...

        RIDE FOR YOUTH: Pilley turns up heat in pandemic year

        Premium Content RIDE FOR YOUTH: Pilley turns up heat in pandemic year

        Cycling & MTB 40+ PHOTOS!! ‘You book a dozen flights and hotels and plan races only for...