Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Politics

Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

drought queensland government tamborine mountain state school water water mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sentenced for defrauding government of $25,000

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for defrauding government of $25,000

        Crime Leanne Crowder has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court for defrauding the Commonwealth Government of more than $25,000. Here' show she did it.

        Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        premium_icon Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        Crime Shane Leslie Johnson not guilty in 'murder' of Ian Klum,

        Bushfire recovery happening hour by hour

        premium_icon Bushfire recovery happening hour by hour

        News Deosa wholefoods celebrating ‘life and the power of community’ after crisis

        St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

        premium_icon St Catherine’s turns sod, new era for aged care

        Business Works to begin on full redvelopment and expansion of aged care facility in...