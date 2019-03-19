Greens announce candidate for southside

THE Queensland Greens have announced a candidate to run against incumbent Member for Bonner Ross Vasta at this year's federal election.

Barbara Bell launched her campaign this month at a community event in Manly with Greens Senator Larissa Waters.

Ms Bell has worked as a teacher, recreation officer, artist and physiotherapist, and represented Queensland in softball.

Greens candidate for the federal seat of Bonner Barbara Bell.



"I'm running for Bonner because I want to help build a fair and just community where every child has access to a free education, every neighbourhood can thrive, and every family has the opportunity to live in peace and safety," Ms Bell said.

Ms Bell said she was frustrated by the government's lack of action on climate change.

"The impact of climate change is devastating our local marine life. Fish and turtles are being washed up on our shores, along with the venomous Irakanjis jellyfish," she said.

"We need to address climate change by replacing our coal and gas industry with wind and solar so that we can protect our environment, create new jobs in renewables, and reduce our cost of living through cheaper and more reliable sources of energy."

Ms Bell said underfunding of education and health care were also major concerns in the electorate.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters, Greens candidate for the federal seat of Bonner Barbara Bell and Johanna Kloot.

"Instead of handing out tax cuts and subsidies to big corporations, we should be investing more money in schools and hospitals so that our community can have access to world-class health and education systems," she said.

Senator Larissa Waters, who is running for re-election as the lead candidate on the party's senate ticket, said Ms Bell's life experience, knowledge and compassion made her an excellent candidate to represent Bonner.

"We need representatives like Barbara in parliament fighting for our community over the interests of big corporations, and we need to keep the Greens in the Senate to hold the major parties to account," Ms Waters said.

"The Greens are committed to building a better future for all of us, away from the broken-down politics of the past represented by the major parties."