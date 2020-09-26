Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

Queensland has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 as restrictions ease across the state's southeast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning.

Two of the cases are crew members from an international ship, who are in hospital.

The third is an overseas arrival in quarantine.

Saturday, 26 September – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 3 new confirmed cases

• 7 active cases

• 1,156 total confirmed cases

• 1,094,924 tests conducted



Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,141 patients have recovered.#covid19au pic.twitter.com/pzjNbQ5M4v — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 25, 2020

It comes as restrictions on gatherings, aged care homes and hospitals were eased across southeast Queensland on Friday after 14 days of no community transmission.

Up to 30 people can now gather at people's homes and outdoors, in line with the rest of the state.

From 1am on October 1, density restrictions at outdoor cafes, bars and restaurants will reduce from one person per 4sq m to one person per 2sq m.

The sunshine state has also reopened to the Australian Capital Territory, with border controls only now in place for parts of NSW and Victoria.

Originally published as Qld records three new cases