Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

by Shae McDonald
26th Sep 2020 10:15 AM

 

Queensland has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 as restrictions ease across the state's southeast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning.

Two of the cases are crew members from an international ship, who are in hospital.

The third is an overseas arrival in quarantine.

It comes as restrictions on gatherings, aged care homes and hospitals were eased across southeast Queensland on Friday after 14 days of no community transmission.

Up to 30 people can now gather at people's homes and outdoors, in line with the rest of the state.

From 1am on October 1, density restrictions at outdoor cafes, bars and restaurants will reduce from one person per 4sq m to one person per 2sq m.

The sunshine state has also reopened to the Australian Capital Territory, with border controls only now in place for parts of NSW and Victoria.

Originally published as Qld records three new cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrade planned for popular Yamba hangout

        Premium Content Upgrade planned for popular Yamba hangout

        News Award-winning construction company invites the community to share their design ideas.

        BORDER BATTLE: Taking the fight to Qld Premier

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Taking the fight to Qld Premier

        Politics Member for Clarence writes second letter over border battle, and urges Clarence...

        COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

        Crime From driving dangerously to drug possession, the following offenders were convicted...

        COVID-19: Warning as tests decrease, while crowds increase

        Premium Content COVID-19: Warning as tests decrease, while crowds increase

        Health See the latest testing figures by postcode as health officials urge testing rate to...